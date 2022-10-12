 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   Once per year, in a tiny Italian village, the solidified liquid in a vial becomes liquid again and allows a small piece of St. Lawrence's flesh within in it to float. A truly miraculous spectacle that some people call "melting," but not Christians   (cnn.com) divider line
40
    More: Stupid, Naples, Gallienus, Valerian, Lawrence of Rome, flesh of St. Lawrence, Roman army, very special blood, tiny village  
•       •       •

677 clicks; posted to Main » on 12 Oct 2022 at 1:05 PM (28 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



40 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Yeah that's not creepy at all
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
So, during the warmest part of the year in the northern hemisphere, a solid turns to liquid?


Praise Jesus!
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Is this how the St Lawrence seaway got its name? From melting and unmelting?
 
Cheese Whiz Kid
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Christianity is a death cult
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: Yeah that's not creepy at all


Thermodynamics and phase changes, how do they work?
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
"Also, in his view, real blood doesn't behave like the substance inside the relic: it coagulates immediately and dries up."

"In his view"? Really? You think blood coagulating and drying up is just this guy's opinion, you dumb journalist?
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I have a tough time believing in a benevolent god, that likes to perform magic tricks for his believers from time to time.
 
Chthonic Echoes [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
If you want to keep your phylactery safe, there's no better way than to put it on display as someone's holy relic.
 
Pert
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
And don't succumb too much to the spell of these cases. I have seen many other fragments of the cross, in other churches. If all were genuine, our Lord's torment could not have been on a couple of planks nailed together, but on an entire forest.'

'Master!' I said, shocked.

'So it is, Adso. And there are ever richer treasuries. Some time ago, in the cathedral of Cologne, I saw the skull of John the Baptist at the age of twelve.'

'Really?' I exclaimed, amazed. Then, siezed by doubt, I added, 'But the Baptist was executed at a more advanced age!'

'The other skull must be in another treasury,' William said, with a grave face. I never understood when he was jesting.
 
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
This is the Scab of Christ, take and eat.

Or wait until summer and drink, your choice, really.
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Similar to the Miracle of the Ketchup. Ketchup in the bottle is a solid but by the grace of God it becomes liquid when you pound on the bottle as if you were hammering a nail into Christ.
 
Slackfumasta
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
"As the blood becomes liquid you can see a whitish piece of the saint's burnt skin floating, some black fragments of charcoal at the bottom of the vial and yellowish greasy droplets of his body fat that start to melt, mixing with the blood,"

farking hell, Christians are weird.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

IRestoreFurniture: SirDigbyChickenCaesar: Yeah that's not creepy at all

Thermodynamics and phase changes, how do they work?


I am a mechanical engineer I understand that part.  The creepy part was them throwing a party when this dudes flesh liquifies every year.
 
mercator_psi
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
"I lava lamp" - Brico Tamlando
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: [Fark user image image 850x478]

I have a tough time believing in a benevolent god, that likes to perform magic tricks for his believers from time to time.


For an all-powerful entity....the Abrahamic god seems incapable of doing more than appearing on toast or in side-show tricks.
 
Mock26
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Mental illness is always sad.
 
BeesNuts
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
It's not melting, technically.

It's sheer-thinning.

Like ketchup.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

HailRobonia: "Also, in his view, real blood doesn't behave like the substance inside the relic: it coagulates immediately and dries up."

"In his view"? Really? You think blood coagulating and drying up is just this guy's opinion, you dumb journalist?


Fark user imageView Full Size
is CNN.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Mock26: Mental illness is always sad.


You say mental illness...I say MERCHANDIZING. Wouldn't you want your own holy blood lava lamp?
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: [Fark user image image 850x478]

I have a tough time believing in a benevolent god, that likes to perform magic tricks for his believers from time to time.


He also performs touchdowns when Dave is wearing his special underwear.
 
tsjonesosu
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
It's a true mystery how this works. A real miracle that can never be reproduced.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: Abe Vigoda's Ghost: [Fark user image image 850x478]

I have a tough time believing in a benevolent god, that likes to perform magic tricks for his believers from time to time.

For an all-powerful entity....the Abrahamic god seems incapable of doing more than appearing on toast or in side-show tricks.


Just like superpower shows/books usually have someone with useless superpowers, they ended up with a god with the deific equivalent
 
nyan9mm
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

brap: This is the Scab of Christ, take and eat.

Or wait until summer and drink, your choice, really.


Will it give me power?
 
Uzzah
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Pert: 'The other skull must be in another treasury,' William said, with a grave face. I never understood when he was jesting.


Is that from "The Name Of The Rose"?  The sense of humor sounds right, but to be truly Eco, it needs to have a 9-syllable word or obscure historical reference every other sentence.
 
Mock26
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: [Fark user image 850x478]

I have a tough time believing in a benevolent god, that likes to perform magic tricks for his believers from time to time.


An annoying relative of mine once sent around an email praising god that a church was spared during some natural disaster but all the surrounding homes had been destroyed. He said it was god's will that the church was spared and we should offer up our prayers of thanks. I was in a particularly foul mood, especially because I had repeatedly requested that this relative not include me in his mass emails, so I responded back and asked if he thanked and praised god for destroying all the homes around the church. After all it was god's will that they be destroyed so that should be treated as a blessing, right? That finally got me removed from his "mailing list."
 
Mock26
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: Mock26: Mental illness is always sad.

You say mental illness...I say MERCHANDIZING. Wouldn't you want your own holy blood lava lamp?


Yes, but only if it was large enough to contain my entire severed head.
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
"To this day, once a year, Tank Washington drives by my house and shoots out my porch light. And he's a judge now."
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: IRestoreFurniture: SirDigbyChickenCaesar: Yeah that's not creepy at all

Thermodynamics and phase changes, how do they work?

I am a mechanical engineer I understand that part.  The creepy part was them throwing a party when this dudes flesh liquifies every year.


Ah, OK.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: iheartscotch: Abe Vigoda's Ghost: [Fark user image image 850x478]

I have a tough time believing in a benevolent god, that likes to perform magic tricks for his believers from time to time.

For an all-powerful entity....the Abrahamic god seems incapable of doing more than appearing on toast or in side-show tricks.

Just like superpower shows/books usually have someone with useless superpowers, they ended up with a god with the deific equivalent


You have reminded me of my most recent favorite book series. Andrea Vernon and the Corporation for Ultra-human Protection. It's a very fun series.

One of the superheroes, Teleporter Joe, can only teleport to one spot on Roosevelt Island, New York. He can start anywhere but...he ends up at the same spot on Roosevelt Island.
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
someone describe to me how

1. these "relics" don't violate the 3rd commandment?
2. if they really think they have powers how is that functionally different than witchcraft?
 
Pert
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Uzzah: Pert: 'The other skull must be in another treasury,' William said, with a grave face. I never understood when he was jesting.

Is that from "The Name Of The Rose"?  The sense of humor sounds right, but to be truly Eco, it needs to have a 9-syllable word or obscure historical reference every other sentence.


It is indeed.

One of my favourite books and, surprisingly, the film is very good, with an excellent cast.
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
One way to prove the nature of the red material would be to analyze it, of course -- but Garlaschelli warns it could kill the mysticism of Amaseno and "the devotion of its people who see whatever they want to see in that vial".

Protecting beliefs is more important than finding facts. Aka, all religion.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Mock26: iheartscotch: Mock26: Mental illness is always sad.

You say mental illness...I say MERCHANDIZING. Wouldn't you want your own holy blood lava lamp?

Yes, but only if it was large enough to contain my entire severed head.


....
THAT.....is.....actually...an option.

They did it to Catherine of Siena and they called her chosen by their god. Then they plunked her head down in a clear fishbowl and bedazzled the shiat out of it.
 
Bondith
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

tom baker's scarf: someone describe to me how

1. these "relics" don't violate the 3rd commandment?
2. if they really think they have powers how is that functionally different than witchcraft?


"It's not heathen when WE do it."
 
BeesNuts
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

tom baker's scarf: someone describe to me how

1. these "relics" don't violate the 3rd commandment?
2. if they really think they have powers how is that functionally different than witchcraft?


Keep the Sabbath holy?

To answer the question I think you meant to ask, it's not technically "idol worship" according to the catechism because they are not idols but material remains of those connected with the one true god.  And this isn't "worship" of the idol, but worship of "god's presence in the relic".

Like most things in Catholic tradition, it doesn't make any farking sense and the real reason it's allowed is because it's profitable.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

tom baker's scarf: someone describe to me how

1. these "relics" don't violate the 3rd commandment?
2. if they really think they have powers how is that functionally different than witchcraft?


1. Well, they're not soldiers and the government isn't forcing you to quarter them in your house, so...

2. We let people get away with a lot of stupid shiat in the name of religion. Believing in the magical powers of vegetable oil is actually kinda tame considering some of the other stuff.
 
SecondaryControl [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Madness.
Death cult.
Mental illness.


/Right, right.  If most people believe it, it's not an illness.
//The world will be a better place - for you and the powerful -  after you're dead.
///But only if you don't kick about the inequities here and now.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: Some Junkie Cosmonaut: iheartscotch: Abe Vigoda's Ghost: [Fark user image image 850x478]

I have a tough time believing in a benevolent god, that likes to perform magic tricks for his believers from time to time.

For an all-powerful entity....the Abrahamic god seems incapable of doing more than appearing on toast or in side-show tricks.

Just like superpower shows/books usually have someone with useless superpowers, they ended up with a god with the deific equivalent

You have reminded me of my most recent favorite book series. Andrea Vernon and the Corporation for Ultra-human Protection. It's a very fun series.

One of the superheroes, Teleporter Joe, can only teleport to one spot on Roosevelt Island, New York. He can start anywhere but...he ends up at the same spot on Roosevelt Island.


My personal favorite was one in the Wildcards series that George Martin started up and curated.  There was mention several times of a guy who's amazing power was he could turn his urine whatever color he liked as he was peeing

/seriously
 
BeesNuts
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Kalyco Jack: tom baker's scarf: someone describe to me how

1. these "relics" don't violate the 3rd commandment?
2. if they really think they have powers how is that functionally different than witchcraft?

1. Well, they're not soldiers and the government isn't forcing you to quarter them in your house, so...

2. We let people get away with a lot of stupid shiat in the name of religion. Believing in the magical powers of vegetable oil is actually kinda tame considering some of the other stuff.


The layers of miscommunication here are *delicious*
 
Uzzah
‘’ less than a minute ago  

tom baker's scarf: someone describe to me how these "relics" don't violate the 3rd commandment?


For the most part, it's only Catholics that venerate relics.  And Catholics read the Bible a little differently.  They also believe that you can pray to saints to intercede with God on your behalf, which would seem to contradict John 14:6 (Jesus saying "No one comes to the Father except through me.")  

But if you want the official Catholic position on it, it's that "relics are to be honoured; St. Thomas, in Summa III:25:6, does not seem to consider even the word adorare inappropriate ... that is to say with a veneration which is not that of latria (divine worship)."  In other words, we like to treat relics as special and significant, but we don't "worship" them, and "worship" of idols is what the 3d Commandment prohibits.
 
Displayed 40 of 40 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.