 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Daily Mail)   Pair of Levi's jeans from the 1880s sell for $87,000 at auction. Bonus: found originally by a "denim archaeologist"   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
43
    More: Stupid  
•       •       •

631 clicks; posted to Main » on 12 Oct 2022 at 9:22 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



43 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A "denim archaeologist" is probably offered at a community college as a minor under a women's studies associate degree.
 
the_rhino
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

eurotrader: A "denim archaeologist" is probably offered at a community college as a minor under a women's studies associate degree.


Imagine paying to study women, I can do that for FREE online from the comfort of my couch, bathroom, bed, and sometimes kitchen.
 
fallingcow
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Next on House Hunters:

He's a denim archaeologist.

She's a part-time butterfly duster.

Their budget is $1.2 million.
 
MorningBreath [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
meh. I would have sold mine for way less, and they are newer so they would last longer. They could have saved $86,975.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
What is Mario's favorite jeans? Denim denim denim.
 
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I wonder what I could get for the "Abandon pants all ye who enter here" sign I stole from Manhattan's Mineshaft?
 
meatwhistle [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
What leads to someone taking their pants off deep in a mine and leaving them behind?
 
swankywanky
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
ok, even for Fark this one may be tight, but I'll bet someone gets the reference

fictiondb.comView Full Size
 
Wessoman
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Sure those vintage jeans look great, but that "The only kind made with white labor" stamp is absolutely cringe.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

meatwhistle: What leads to someone taking their pants off deep in a mine and leaving them behind?


I'm Guessing some old miner shiat themselves, and left their feces-encrusted trousers behind.

After all, these were billed as being old jeans, not clean ones.
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
38x32.  Big fella there.
 
p51d007
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
LOL, considering what they sell new jeans with hole in them, I am not surprised.
 
Blathering Idjut
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Not even if worn by Brook Shields in that ad campaign.
 
The_Homeless_Guy
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

eurotrader: A "denim archaeologist" is probably offered at a community college as a minor under a women's studies associate degree.


If you have Disney plus the Jeff Goldblum documentary series did an episode on jeans and features a denim archeologist in it (might even be this guy). He basically digs through trash piles at old mine sites.
 
Ed Willy
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

eurotrader: A "denim archaeologist" is probably offered at a community college as a minor under a women's studies associate degree.


p51d007: LOL, considering what they sell new jeans with hole in them, I am not surprised.



If only this useless Boomer energy could be converted into something useful Putin's gas leverage against Europe would collapse.
 
freakdiablo
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

meatwhistle: What leads to someone taking their pants off deep in a mine and leaving them behind?


Hey, it gets awfully lonely down there...
 
RogermcAllen [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
It's amazing to me how similar those are to modern jeans.  As mentioned in the article, you could put those on a store shelf and they would fit right in all the way down to small details like the writing on the inside of the pockets.

Wessoman: Sure those vintage jeans look great, but that "The only kind made with white labor" stamp is absolutely cringe.[Fark user image 425x500]


That's just a fair trade certification like you see on modern coffee.  The jeans weren't made with slave labor.
 
DRTFA
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

tricycleracer: 38x32.  Big fella there.


The first person I thought of
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mcsiegs
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fascinating actually.
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

eurotrader: A "denim archaeologist" is probably offered at a community college as a minor under a women's studies associate degree.


Generally, community colleges have degree programs that track with degrees that four year colleges offer so that you can transfer the credit.  Some also offer certificate programs, not unlike 4 years.


Sorry, pet peeve when I see people putting down community colleges with a soft insult.
 
pheelix
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

tricycleracer: 38x32.  Big fella there.


About average for a 21st Century American working behind a desk all day but in the 1880's? A manual laborer working in a mine? Must have been the foreman. Had to be.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
That's pretty cool.  Workwear prior to 1900 is pretty rare, and few museums have such clothing items in their collections.  Hopefully the buyer donates them to a museum.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Claude Ballse: meatwhistle: What leads to someone taking their pants off deep in a mine and leaving them behind?

I'm Guessing some old miner shiat themselves, and left their feces-encrusted trousers behind.

After all, these were billed as being old jeans, not clean ones.


Early jeans were worn a bit like overalls. The mine owned them and the workers would put them on and take them off over their regular trousers. So, sometimes workers would stash them to steal later, remove them to crawl down a passage, take them off to relieve themselves, all kinds of normal behaviors.


Life As An 1800s Silver Miner!
Youtube L5aDKaJ4ZEY
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

brap: I wonder what I could get for the "Abandon pants all ye who enter here" sign I stole from Manhattan's Mineshaft?


100 percent guarantee of poo contamination.
 
NoGods
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

RogermcAllen: It's amazing to me how similar those are to modern jeans.  As mentioned in the article, you could put those on a store shelf and they would fit right in all the way down to small details like the writing on the inside of the pockets.

Wessoman: Sure those vintage jeans look great, but that "The only kind made with white labor" stamp is absolutely cringe.[Fark user image 425x500]

That's just a fair trade certification like you see on modern coffee.  The jeans weren't made with slave labor.


I zoomed in and it looks more like "Woho Labor" to me.
 
bisi
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I thought TFA was going to be about this guy:

I Found 100 Year Old Levi's Down An Abandoned Mine (Finally!)
Youtube QUvLJ4larbQ
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

pheelix: tricycleracer: 38x32.  Big fella there.

About average for a 21st Century American working behind a desk all day but in the 1880's? A manual laborer working in a mine? Must have been the foreman. Had to be.


38x32 would not be particularly big, considering that they did not wear lowriders back then.  The rise on those trousers looks longer than today's denim trousers.  They didn't go around with guts hanging over their waistbands, they tucked their guts into their waistbands like old people in Florida.

Not to mention that some people still wore denim trousers as coveralls and not as regular trousers in the 1880s.
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

IRestoreFurniture: eurotrader: A "denim archaeologist" is probably offered at a community college as a minor under a women's studies associate degree.

Generally, community colleges have degree programs that track with degrees that four year colleges offer so that you can transfer the credit.  Some also offer certificate programs, not unlike 4 years.


Sorry, pet peeve when I see people putting down community colleges with a soft insult.


I'm sure there's a denim archaeology major at Bennington or Sarah Lawrence.
 
MsStatement
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Fear the Clam: I'm sure there's a denim archaeology major at Bennington or Sarah Lawrence


or here. I know they used to offer a pottery class....until Fawn Leobwitz, passed away in a kiln accident.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kornchex [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

pheelix: tricycleracer: 38x32.  Big fella there.

About average for a 21st Century American working behind a desk all day but in the 1880's? A manual laborer working in a mine? Must have been the foreman. Had to be.


That's probably the only reason they are in one piece.

And I'm 6'4" - 275.  Wearing 44 x 32s myself.  :/
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Wessoman: Sure those vintage jeans look great, but that "The only kind made with white labor" stamp is absolutely cringe.[Fark user image image 425x500]


Most history is like that.
 
Wessoman
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

RogermcAllen: It's amazing to me how similar those are to modern jeans.  As mentioned in the article, you could put those on a store shelf and they would fit right in all the way down to small details like the writing on the inside of the pockets.

Wessoman: Sure those vintage jeans look great, but that "The only kind made with white labor" stamp is absolutely cringe.[Fark user image 425x500]

That's just a fair trade certification like you see on modern coffee.  The jeans weren't made with slave labor.


Nah, this is San Francisco in the late 1800s, so it just means they were made with white sweatshop labor, and not Chinese, Black, or Mexican sweatshop labor.

You know, like modern day Bay Area tech startups.
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

tricycleracer: 38x32.  Big fella there.


Yeah, that's the size pants I wear. I'm not small.
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

steklo: until Fawn Leobwitz, passed away in a kiln accident.


Do you mind if we dance with your dates?
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

RogermcAllen: It's amazing to me how similar those are to modern jeans.  As mentioned in the article, you could put those on a store shelf and they would fit right in all the way down to small details like the writing on the inside of the pockets.

Wessoman: Sure those vintage jeans look great, but that "The only kind made with white labor" stamp is absolutely cringe.[Fark user image 425x500]

That's just a fair trade certification like you see on modern coffee.  The jeans weren't made with slave labor.


In the 1880s?
 
Professor Horatio Hufnagel
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Wessoman: Sure those vintage jeans look great, but that "The only kind made with white labor" stamp is absolutely cringe.[Fark user image image 425x500]


Is that what that says? From the jpeg compression I thought it said "The only kind made with woke labor".
 
Xythero [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
It's kind of cool that they don't look much different than jeans made today.  That little pocket in the pocket is still there.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Kornchex: pheelix: tricycleracer: 38x32.  Big fella there.

About average for a 21st Century American working behind a desk all day but in the 1880's? A manual laborer working in a mine? Must have been the foreman. Had to be.

That's probably the only reason they are in one piece.

And I'm 6'4" - 275.  Wearing 44 x 32s myself.  :/


6'0", 260 pounds, 38x32 modern trousers.

My historical trousers (1860s) are 46x32, but that's because the historical waistline is at the belly button, and not the hips.  If I got rid of the gut and the love handles, I would still wear 38x32 for my modern trousers.
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

pheelix: tricycleracer: 38x32.  Big fella there.

About average for a 21st Century American working behind a desk all day but in the 1880's? A manual laborer working in a mine? Must have been the foreman. Had to be.


Or the owner of these pants was over 6 feet tall. Which must have sucked for a miner.

I wear a 32x38 and I'm 6'4.  I'm big, but apart from having a bit of a belly, not fat.

/not anymore, anyway. I used to wear a 44x32.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Wessoman: Sure those vintage jeans look great, but that "The only kind made with white labor" stamp is absolutely cringe.[Fark user image image 425x500]


It looks to me like it says "woke labor". Even back then, Levi's cared about female, black, and LGTBQ+ culture.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

FlashHarry: Do you mind if we dance with your dates?


I knew a pair of sisters that memorized every single line of this movie.

Every single line.

When we watched it I can watch their lips move to the dialog.
 
Displayed 43 of 43 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.