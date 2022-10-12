 Skip to content
(Bay News 9)   Florida experiencing a swarm of hoax active shooter calls at school. If it accidentally stops a school shooter, then it will be more successful than anything else done so far   (baynews9.com) divider line
    More: Florida, Felony, Police, High school, Pinellas Park High School, Broward County, Florida, Florida, false report, Pinellas Park Police Department  
268 clicks; posted to Main » on 12 Oct 2022 at 2:35 PM (34 minutes ago)



Nicholas D. Wolfwood [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
It's a "Plausible Deniability / Boy Who Cried Wolf" thing to give the cops cover for ignoring real Active Shooter calls.

"Oh, an 'Active Shooter', huh?  Must be a hoax.  No need to roll on it."
 
RedPhoenix122 [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Nicholas D. Wolfwood: It's a "Plausible Deniability / Boy Who Cried Wolf" thing to give the cops cover for ignoring real Active Shooter calls.

"Oh, an 'Active Shooter', huh?  Must be a hoax.  No need to roll on it."


If Uvalde is any indication, would we even notice?
 
vevolis
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Who, oh who could have possibly influenced these people to behave BADLY?!
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
What, you think those tHoUgHtS aNd PrAyErS haven't been working?
 
Underdogma
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
We had a lot of these in SC this week as well.  Apparently it's a Tik-Tok challenge to SWAT a high school.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
THIS JUST IN:  Kids hate taking tests.
 
BigChad
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I read an article (that of course I cannot find now) the other day stating that LE/FBI thinks that a majority of these calls are coming from overseas, mainly Africa.

I will try and find the article..
 
Subtonic
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Nicholas D. Wolfwood: It's a "Plausible Deniability / Boy Who Cried Wolf" thing to give the cops cover for ignoring real Active Shooter calls.

"Oh, an 'Active Shooter', huh?  Must be a hoax.  No need to roll on it."


A few years ago, the courthouse here would get a bomb threat about once a week. Major disruptions at first, then it was like... Fark it. Go outside for ten, have a smoke and then get back to work. Turned out to be a couple coke heads living in a van trying to duck a court appearance.
 
anfrind
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
At least no guns were harmed.
 
Rattlehead
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Underdogma: We had a lot of these in SC this week as well.  Apparently it's a Tik-Tok challenge to SWAT a high school.


Apparently another Tik-Tok challenge is trying to kick in people's front doors. It's been happening in my neighborhood.
 
RandomInternetComment
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

BigChad: I read an article (that of course I cannot find now) the other day stating that LE/FBI thinks that a majority of these calls are coming from overseas, mainly Africa.

I will try and find the article..


I was just wondering if the calls might be foreign state actors but why Africa? Perhaps they were routed through Africa? I would suspect more of Iran/NK/China/Russia etc.
 
swankywanky
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Underdogma: We had a lot of these in SC this week as well.  Apparently it's a Tik-Tok challenge to SWAT a high school.


here is Georgia as well

four different high schools all in the same county, four different days
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
An when they trace the calls.........

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

BigChad: I read an article (that of course I cannot find now) the other day stating that LE/FBI thinks that a majority of these calls are coming from overseas, mainly Africa.

I will try and find the article..


"I am Prince Nenge Mboko and there is an active shooter at Jesse Duke High school. Also I have $10 millions dollars I need to transfer..."
 
12349876
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Dr Jack Badofsky: THIS JUST IN:  Kids hate taking tests.


That was bomb threats to cancel school. This is very different.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
There was an article not long ago stating that a lot of these calls appear to be originating in Ethiopia; which coincidentally is a country where Russia has been heavily recruiting mercenaries.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Underdogma: We had a lot of these in SC this week as well.  Apparently it's a Tik-Tok challenge to SWAT a high school.


-_-

Really?

I was thinking Russian hackers or something (faking a Caller ID is pretty easy via Voice over IP).

Of course the actual answer is even more stupid.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

BigChad: I read an article (that of course I cannot find now) the other day stating that LE/FBI thinks that a majority of these calls are coming from overseas, mainly Africa.

I will try and find the article..


Yeah, Ethiopia, specifically. But they aren't sure if they are originating there or just routing through there.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
How do I know I'm old? When I was a kid, they called in bomb threats.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
No one from inside school activated the "active shooter" button, according to officials

Wait.  There's an "active shooter" button in every school?

64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
krispos42 [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
It's become normalized.  This is why school shootings in particular and mass shootings in general aren't going to magically be stopped for a generation, maybe two.

We have drills in all of our schools now, and call them "mass shooter" drills or "lockdown" drills.  We talk about it all the time, in person and on social media and in the mainstream media.  Now it's just a thing to discuss and express sorrow about.  Some people use them to push their pro-gun or anti-gun agenda and they are of course insincere, because they know deep down that arming teachers or banning "assault weapons" isn't going to stop a single school shooting or save a single life.

It's become normalized.  The only way to stop this is to treat is as local news, briefly discussed, and not national news that stretches for days or weeks on end.

Make it abnormal, make it virtually unthinkable.  Right now it's the new normal.

And feed Alex Jones and his ilk into a deli slicer, feet first, for their massive roles in normalizing both mass shootings AND crisis-actor denialism of such events.
 
The Wolfman
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
It was happening across the state in MS too last Friday. Not sure if these were local or imported idiots.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Evil Mackerel: An when they trace the calls.........

[Fark user image 850x425]


Naw, the calls from Mar-a-lardo were attempting to order McDonalds for delivery. When informed that A) this is a school; and B) McDonalds doesn't deliver the caller threatened to shoot the callee in the middle of fifth avenue and hung up.
 
p89tech
‘’ less than a minute ago  
It's not just in Florida.

Hill-Larry-Us, kiddos.
 
