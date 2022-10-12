 Skip to content
(The Smoking Gun)   It ain't armed robbery if your finger ain't loaded   (thesmokinggun.com) divider line
20
    More: Florida, Crime, Paul James Sinclair, finger gun, bank employee, crime scene, criminal complaint, Florida Man yesterday, Hand  
20 Comments     (+0 »)
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
nowplayingnashville.comView Full Size
 
I Have A Bo Burnham GIF For That [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Senseless_drivel
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh, it's loaded. Before your give it a tug ask yourself, 'do I feel lucky?'
 
special20
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dude got caught within 9 minutes.
That should have been plenty of time to spend that $120 on a hooker and a bit of crack.

Amateur.
 
NoGods
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dude was just hungry and wanted a place to sleep.
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
finger bang?
 
Erma Gerdd
‘’ 1 hour ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So unfair. How are you supposed to afford a gun if you don't get your $120 first?
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I feel bad for the guy. He's a transient, didn't appear he was going to hurt anyone, and wasn't like he was grabbing a shiatload of money.
 
LouisZepher
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media-amazon.comView Full Size
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Finger Gun" robbery still left victim rattled
Youtube ik0WCKul3IY
 
Literally Addicted
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Technically, if there's a finger involved then the person has at least one arm.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Literally Addicted: Technically, if there's a finger involved then the person has at least one arm.


media1.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Floki
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
It appears the thief was charged with robbery, not armed robbery.
 
nitropissering
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Literally Addicted: Technically, if there's a finger involved then the person has at least one arm.


Bah - limited thinking - you could pick up a random severed finger with your toes, your mouth, or even leg stumps if you were really motivated

/I mean I have no idea why the psycho fark you'd WANT to but you could
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

nitropissering: [Fark user image 425x417]


It was a crime not to somehow involve the thumb in that so you could actually do the hammer going back
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
You could make $120 begging on the street.
 
meanmutton
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

whidbey: You could make $120 begging on the street.


He was unarmed, he took next to nothing, and he was immediately found. My guess is he wasn't after the cash. He was looking to get arrested and put in jail so he'd have food, clothing, shelter and medical care.
 
Literally Addicted
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: Literally Addicted: Technically, if there's a finger involved then the person has at least one arm.

[media1.giphy.com image 400x200] [View Full Size image _x_]


Clearly you cared enough to search for a gif and post it.

That's more effort than was needed for a mediocre joke.  (That's what she said, amirite?)
 
Displayed 20 of 20 comments

