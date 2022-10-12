 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Smoking Gun)   Woman loses dare   (thesmokinggun.com) divider line
53
    More: Dumbass, Drug addiction, Cocaine, Michelle Ochoa, Crack cocaine, 35-year-old Texan, crime beat, computer check, crack cocaine  
•       •       •

2408 clicks; posted to Main » on 12 Oct 2022 at 10:35 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



53 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
nmrsnr [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Nothing made drugs look more appealing than D.A.R.E. classes. They were the opposite of helpful.
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
D.A.R.E. taught me how to distinguish real drugs from bunk. I felt confident and informed about how to use drugs properly when I began my "experimentation" phase a year or so after graduating from the program.
 
holdmybones
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Has anyone ever worn those shirts in a non-ironic way? Why do we always pretend it's some shocking thing that would happen.
 
jim32rr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah but she won the Whopper Challenge
 
eKonk [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Uhh, it says right on the shirt - "Keeping KIDS off drugs".  She's 35, not a kid, so what's the problem?
 
special20
‘’ 1 hour ago  

nmrsnr: Nothing made drugs look more appealing than D.A.R.E. classes. They were the opposite of helpful.


I knew a teacher back then who told his class that it stood for Drugs Are Really Exciting.
I don't think he lasted very long in that role.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
D.a.r.e. made we want to take acid and it turned out to be pretty amazing.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Drugs
Are
Really
Excellent
 
oopsboom
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ah the DARE program...combining the effectiveness of abstinence education with the budget oversight of the war on drugs.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I would like to congratulate drugs for winning the war on drugs.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NeoCortex42
‘’ 1 hour ago  
DARE was pointless. I'd rather go to the arcade for my anti-drug conditioning.
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Better living through chemistry.
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 1 hour ago  
TIL.. the smoking gun is still around
 
NeoCortex42
‘’ 1 hour ago  
assets.bigcartel.comView Full Size
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
it's DARE to keep YOUR kids off drugs, not hers.


if there has ever been a less successful drug use prevention program i've yet to see it.
The Sinister Reason Weed is Illegal | Adam Ruins Everything
Youtube CJlqsdezhhk
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 1 hour ago  
1) There is always drugs or weapons in the Crown Royal bag.

They make excellent dice bags too.
 
geekbikerskum
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFA:  1) There is always drugs or weapons in the Crown Royal bag.

There are people who don't use those for D&D dice?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NeoCortex42: [assets.bigcartel.com image 768x768]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
geekbikerskum
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Solty Dog: 1) There is always drugs or weapons in the Crown Royal bag.

They make excellent dice bags too.


*shakes tiny fist*
 
misanthropicsob [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All of my pothead and raver friends used to wear DARE shirts all the time. I even had a collection of them at one point.

Stupid kids ignored the class. Smart kids learned about the risks of drugs (meth on its own is addictive and probably bad, get your MDMA checked for purity because speedy X is fine but you don't want poison or opioids in it, dissociative and psychedelics are fun if you can keep your head on straight, and learn which gases are flammable so that you don't smoke near them).
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size



Seriously, I have this poster. It hangs in my bedroom music studio.
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

tom baker's scarf: it's DARE to keep YOUR kids off drugs, not hers.


if there has ever been a less successful drug use prevention program i've yet to see it.
[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/CJlqsdezhhk]


JUST SAY "NO"!!!
 
Veloram
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Madman drummers bummers: Drugs
Are
Really
Excellentpensive


FTFY
 
perigee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

farkitallletitend: Better living through chemistry.


64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
DARE claims to be there to support vulnerable family members and keep them from the drug culture.  In reality, a DARE shirt just advertises to cops they are more likely to be involved with drugs, being so vulnerable.  It's not ironic.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I remember when they were encouraging kids to narc on their parents.

They never mentioned that if a kid did that they may be taken away from their own parents.

Good times.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

nmrsnr: Nothing made drugs look more appealing than D.A.R.E. classes. They were the opposite of helpful.



The statistics confirm this. Schools that adopted DARE showed an uptick in drug use.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BitwiseShift: DARE claims to be there to support vulnerable family members and keep them from the drug culture.  In reality, a DARE shirt just advertises to cops they are more likely to be involved with drugs, being so vulnerable.  It's not ironic.


It's like driving around in a car with a dead-head bumper sticker. You're almost asking to be pulled over.

Cop: License, registration, hey, I smell weed. Get out of the car with your hands up!
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpectroBoy: I remember when they were encouraging kids to narc on their parents.


i.ytimg.comView Full Size

"But dad, I learned it from watching you!"
 
Insult Comic Bishounen
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

"Caffeine's not a drug."

/me, ca. 1997.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

farkitallletitend: Better living through chemistry.


I sure miss @totse.
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
So you're saying I'm not fooling anybody with my "Masturbation is Evil" T-shirt?
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Hey Nurse!: So you're saying I'm not fooling anybody with my "Masturbation is Evil" T-shirt?


Well the cum stains don't exactly help
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
CSB

One day on the way to school at the bus stop, my friend holds up a joint.

John: Stek, I found this on the kitchen floor.
Me: Really? Did you drop it?
John: No, it's not mine. It must be my parent's!
Me: Really? Are we going to smoke it?
John: Not if it's my parent's

Later on in the day, John calls me

John: That joint that I found did belong to my parents!
Me: What did they say?
John: They were proud of my honesty and said I could have it!
Me: Wow, I want to move in and have them adopt me.
 
meanmutton
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

misanthropicsob: All of my pothead and raver friends used to wear DARE shirts all the time. I even had a collection of them at one point.

Stupid kids ignored the class. Smart kids learned about the risks of drugs (meth on its own is addictive and probably bad, get your MDMA checked for purity because speedy X is fine but you don't want poison or opioids in it, dissociative and psychedelics are fun if you can keep your head on straight, and learn which gases are flammable so that you don't smoke near them).


All the DARE classes I had lumped all drugs into one single batch of "if you do ANY of these, even once, you'll turn into a worthless junkie living on the streets."
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

meanmutton: All the DARE classes I had


I missed all that jazz while I was in school. However, my own kids took some of those classes, came home and asked if I did drugs.

I was honest and told them the only reasons I did drugs was because raising two rugrat kids was a pain in the ass.
 
Hickory-smoked
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

steklo: [Fark user image 311x488]


Seriously, I have this poster. It hangs in my bedroom music studio.


I'm aware that I am the only person irrationally angered by this, but the original PSA opens with a shot of the frying pan. The line starts "This is DRUGS." It never starts "This is YOUR BRAIN." Every parody that opens with the egg is WRONG.

/Weird hill to die on but at least I'm dead.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Hickory-smoked: but the original PSA opens with a shot of the frying pan


All I can remember is the woman holding the frying pan. I loved her tank top. Must've been cold that day.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Hickory-smoked
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

steklo: All I can remember is the woman holding the frying pan. I loved her tank top. Must've been cold that day.

[Fark user image 498x382]


That's Rachael Leigh Cook.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Hickory-smoked: That's Rachael Leigh Cook.


Wow!  Learned something new today!

now, who's Rachael Leigh Cook?

LOL

/i live in a cave
 
PolyHatSnake
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
In my town the Dare program had a dedicated police car, a Mustang (school mascot) in the school colors with flames. Last time I saw that car, the Dare cop had been out drinking, and ended up parking it in the living room of a trailer house at the last bus stop before the Middle school. Don't know how fast she was going, but she hit a berm and Dukes-Of-Hazzarded it right through the wall. I could see their Christmas tree by the passenger-side window.

Didn't hear much about that program after that.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
The program hasn't existed since 1998, and everyone displays it ironically, so this is a pretty stupid article.
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

steklo: Hickory-smoked: but the original PSA opens with a shot of the frying pan

All I can remember is the woman holding the frying pan. I loved her tank top. Must've been cold that day.

[Fark user image 498x382]


I think the PSA was about how important it is to be sexy.
 
misanthropicsob [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

meanmutton: misanthropicsob: All of my pothead and raver friends used to wear DARE shirts all the time. I even had a collection of them at one point.

Stupid kids ignored the class. Smart kids learned about the risks of drugs (meth on its own is addictive and probably bad, get your MDMA checked for purity because speedy X is fine but you don't want poison or opioids in it, dissociative and psychedelics are fun if you can keep your head on straight, and learn which gases are flammable so that you don't smoke near them).

All the DARE classes I had lumped all drugs into one single batch of "if you do ANY of these, even once, you'll turn into a worthless junkie living on the streets."


Oh, we got booklets with details that were comparable to the DanceSafe handouts.

My favorite 1990s anti-drug video, that I haven't been able to find, was a news segment of a bunch of kids who had a gigantic trash bag of like Hydrogen or some other notoriously flammable gas and sat in front of it to get high. And then lit a cigarette. I was laughing so hard in class. Other kids were stifling their laughter, but a lot of others were glaring at me.

I could never find that news segment even in the post-YouTube world.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

PolyHatSnake: the Dare cop had been out drinking


Not the first time I've heard stories of DARE presenters, being caught doing drugs or drinking.
 
misanthropicsob [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

steklo: Hickory-smoked: but the original PSA opens with a shot of the frying pan

All I can remember is the woman holding the frying pan. I loved her tank top. Must've been cold that day.

[Fark user image image 498x382]


This is the sequel to the original, I think. This is the one where she throws a tantrum and throws a whole bunch of shiat around the kitchen, right?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

mrshowrules: I think the PSA was about how important it is to be sexy.


Sex, drugs and rock and roll!
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

misanthropicsob: This is the sequel to the original, I think. This is the one where she throws a tantrum and throws a whole bunch of shiat around the kitchen, right?


Yup!

There's a few videos out there on YouTube  "This is your brain on drugs" They did different ones for different years I think. It was rare I saw the original ones. When they were on, I was a teen and stopped watching tv because I was out with my friends, getting high.
 
misanthropicsob [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

steklo: misanthropicsob: This is the sequel to the original, I think. This is the one where she throws a tantrum and throws a whole bunch of shiat around the kitchen, right?

Yup!

There's a few videos out there on YouTube  "This is your brain on drugs" They did different ones for different years I think. It was rare I saw the original ones. When they were on, I was a teen and stopped watching tv because I was out with my friends, getting high.


Oh, I was getting the originals full on in my cartoon blocks.
 
Displayed 50 of 53 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.