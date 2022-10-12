 Skip to content
(CNN)   Select images from Wildlife Photographer of the Year contest including polar bears home shopping, Copperhead finally defeating Batman and NSFW picture of whales doing like they do on the Discovery channel. Plus a bee orgy   (cnn.com) divider line
smd31
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Some very nice shots there, thanks subby!

/although I'd say some of those shots don't really fit into the "wildlife" theme but...meh
 
chawco
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
The shot of the flamingos was wild, the electric eels or whatever it was didn't even look real. The whale porn was a bit underwhelming.
 
Jairzinho
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

chawco: The whale porn was a bit underwhelming.


FARK is not your personal erotic.... *sigh* never mind!
 
Petey4335
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Beeks?
 
educated [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Bee sex, courtesy of my backyard:
Fark user imageView Full Size


/what do I win?
 
ottebx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
The dying gorilla pic both warmed and hurt my heart.
 
Jairzinho
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

ottebx: The dying gorilla pic both warmed and hurt my heart.


That's a really sad story. This from National Geographic:

"Brent Stirton's image of a mountain gorilla's dying moments earned him the award for the Photojournalism category.

Stirton met the gorilla, named Ndakasi, in 2007, after her mother was killed under mysterious circumstances in the Democratic Republic of Congo's Virunga National Park.

After being orphaned at just a few months of age, Ndakasi spent the rest of her life in the care of the Senkwekwe Mountain Gorilla Center. Fourteen years later, Stirton was there again when Ndakasi passed away in the arms of her long-time caregiver, Andre Bauma.

"I am always intrigued at the potential for communication and understanding between humans and animals. I think we are only scratching the surface of that," Stirton says by email while on assignment for National Geographic in India."
 
Latinwolf
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
So even Russia has squatters.
 
Petey4335
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

educated: Bee sex, courtesy of my backyard:
[Fark user image image 425x704]

/what do I win?


Fark user imageView Full Size

A farky.
 
Jairzinho
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I don't remember this, but apparently the gorilla was of internet fame 3 years ago after she photobombed a selfie of this park ranger.
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
educated [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Petey4335: educated: Bee sex, courtesy of my backyard:
[Fark user image image 425x704]

/what do I win?

[Fark user image image 425x115]
A farky.


I HAVE ARRIVED!
 
