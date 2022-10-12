 Skip to content
(The Weather Channel) Southern Mexico is about to get a Hot Karl
9
9 Comments     (+0 »)
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Probably more of a flooding event. Still, combined with the remains of Julia, this could be ugly
 
elgrancerdo
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
What hot Karl may look like:
cloud10.todocoleccion.onlineView Full Size
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

elgrancerdo: What hot Karl may look like:
[cloud10.todocoleccion.online image 720x960]


Caganers are such a weird tradition.
 
flucto
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
At least it's better than a hot In-N-Out.
 
Azz
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I'd much rather have warm Carl. Let it sit for a bit. Hot burns my tongue.
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Petey4335
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

elgrancerdo: What hot Karl may look like:
[cloud10.todocoleccion.online image 720x960]


I see your hot Karl, and i raise you a hot Carl.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Meanwhile Cleveland is steamy.
 
Straight Outta Wells Branch [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
What a shiatty situation.
 
