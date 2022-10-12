 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(AP News)   Leak detected in Druzhba pipeline, which sends oil from Russia to Germany. Witnesses report seeing a Russian submarine with a big-assed shovel in the cornfields of Poland   (apnews.com) divider line
14
    More: News, Poland, Baltic Sea, Petroleum, Russia, Pipeline transport, Natural gas, Russian crude reaches Germany, European Union  
•       •       •

364 clicks; posted to Main » on 12 Oct 2022 at 10:04 AM (27 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



14 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Sometimes they do "just leak." Sometimes a suprise, secret "inspector" from Moscow accidentally causes a rupture.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Aww it's named "Friendship"

*spit*
 
macadamnut
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

puffy999: Aww it's named "Friendship"

*spit*


I thought it was "sweetheart".  Based on From Russia with Love, of course.
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Hmm. Underground pipeline leaks are a thing. I probably wouldn't be suspicious were it not for the timing, and the fact that Russia is involved.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Authorities describe the suspects as a dwarfen angry man in a black trenchcoat cackling maniacally, and a taller woman with a thin build in black..
 
Veloram
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Natalie Portmanteau: Hmm. Underground pipeline leaks are a thing. I probably wouldn't be suspicious were it not for the timing, and the fact that Russia is involved.


And their pipelines keep leaking so frequentlyas of late
 
Dead for Tax Reasons
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
the discovered a lek and wondered how albanian money got in there
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Has Russia entered an "attention-seeking self-harm" phase?
 
styckx [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Elon Musk with his opinion on this no one asked for in 3.....2.....
 
oopsboom
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
at this point its pretty safe to say that all of europe has realized that all oil/gas from russia could just end at any time and they're just taking whatever they can get until then.  every day the pipelines are running is just us trading a softening of the sanctions on russia for a softening of the economic repercussions on europe.  when putin finally has the big tantrum and just turns them all off it gets worse for everyone - but russia is a lot more dependent on the pipelines running than europe is.  in the EU it means oil and gas get more expensive and the maybe the really poor freeze.  in russia it means putin runs out of money to fund the war and you get regime change.  thats why the pipes are still flowing.
 
Chthonic Echoes [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
We should definitely be building subterrenes.

Those sound awesome.

/Giant drills on their noses.
//Launch a torpedo and listen to it burrow at 1 cm/minute toward its target.
 
oopsboom
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

BigNumber12: Has Russia entered an "attention-seeking self-harm" phase?


next thing you know theyll be firing missiles in to the sea of japan
 
Bondith
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Veloram: Natalie Portmanteau: Hmm. Underground pipeline leaks are a thing. I probably wouldn't be suspicious were it not for the timing, and the fact that Russia is involved.

And their pipelines keep leaking so frequentlyas of late


Once is an accident, twice is coincidence, three times is enemy action.

/the first two were also enemy action
 
Laobaojun
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Russian quality strikes again.
 
Displayed 14 of 14 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.