(Guardian)   Day 231 of WW3: Eight people have been detained over the weekend's attack on the Crimea bridge, and Russia's security forces have named a senior figure from Ukraine as being behind them. It's your Wednesday Ukraine war discussion   (theguardian.com) divider line
    News, Nuclear proliferation, Russia, Nuclear power, Nuclear weapon, Lists of nuclear disasters and radioactive incidents, Ukraine, Chernobyl disaster, Nuclear fission  
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Father_Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Morning !

Coffee and Applefritters in the back. Some fruit too. I also brought a palette of barfbags i bought off ebay from a dude who works at the airport because if you watch this you'll probably need them (Grogsmash2is unloading the palette since he's the only one here qualified to move palettes that heavy). If you dont recognize the dude talking, he's the biggest of putin's talking heads on the media, he's their tuckerov carlsonsky, calling daily for UA's complete destruction. Lookie what he had to say back in 2008!

I dont think there's a playoff game today between Team Missile and Team Truckbomb, but we'll see if that's the case or not i'm sure as the day progresses.

Kinda slow numbers today; indeed the battlefield seems to've been eclipsed by the Bridgey Boomieness this week in general, so keep an out for movement in that regard. I for one am waiting for the war to take the headlines away from Pooty and his precious bridge.

I'm keepin' an eye on signs of internal Night of the Long Knives stuff in Moscow, and looking forward to more manoeuvres in Kherson Oblast and in my pants.

Keep Calm, and Slava Ukraina.
 
ShankatsuForte [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The multiple days of like 300+ in a row kinda spoiled me for lack of a better term off head
 
ShankatsuForte [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
4 Russian KA-52 attack helicopters shot down on the southern frontline.
- WarMonitor🇺🇦 (@WarMonitor3) October 12, 2022
 
Public Call Box [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I think I'm going to resign myself to never knowing who exactly blew up the Kerch bridge. I suspect, it was probably some faction of the enemy that did it to get some "flash-in-the-pan" advantage, ultimately all I care about is the enemy's down a useful resource and has to spend more of its dwindling supply to prop it up.

Have a great day folks, let's hope it's Routober soon for the ruscists.
 
wearsmanyhats [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

nice
 
Mojongo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

                                                         Orc's retreating orders
                                    
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Polish Hussar [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Father_Jack: I dont think there's a playoff game today between Team Missile and Team Truckbomb, but we'll see if that's the case or not i'm sure as the day progresses.


Team Submarine HIMARS is making a push for a wild card spot:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gollie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The FSB publishes a scan of the Kerch Bridge bomb truck.. but can you see what's wrong?

Fark user imageView Full Size


Tractor went from two axles in the back to one.
Spare tire under the trailer moved
Side guard under the trailer is gone
Bottom of the trailer is straight in the picture, but isn't in the X-ray

(thx to the dudes in the Ukraine subreddit for this one)
 
Oneiros
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Ukraine aid links

A month and a half into the war (day 44), many of us felt helpless and listless at not being able to do more to help, so here is a list of things that we can do.

There are plenty of charities that could use your help, but even if you don't have spare cash lying about, there are still things you can do, so keep reading


You can donate directly to Ukraine if you want to help them make more videos of tanks blowing up. (See 'military aid' below)

There are lots of humanitarian groups working to feed the displaced people and even their pets.  (See 'humanitarian aid')

And even if you're not in a position to give cash, you might be able to find a group that needs some volunteer help or attend a protest.  If you don't have a group in your area specifically helping Ukraine, you can likely still find other worthwhile causes.  And there are groups that have tasks that can be done online or over the phone without even leaving your home. (See 'other notes'). Even just calling politicians to remind them that we need to support Ukrainians.

You can call out dumbasses online who are spreading russian propaganda and otherwise spewing toxic crap.  (Or join groups like NAFO) And by ignoring or blocking the assholes on here who try that shiat. (Make sure to watch for other threads, not just the daily one)

And you can even support capitalism, and buy stuff made in Ukraine or are fundraisers for the war effort.  (See 'buying stuff')

This is in no way a comprehensive list.  This is just groups that Farkers have mentioned in past threads.  If you want a more comprehensive list, see https://supportukrainenow.org . They also have links to specific groups by country that you're coming from for protests, taking in refugees, etc.  You might also find interesting charities at https://standwithukraine.today/ukrainian-charities/ and https://www.reddit.com/r/ukraine/comments/tgc00n/want_to_support_ukraine_heres_a_list_of_charities/

I make no claims about any of these groups.  I've trimmed a few that people have said might be suspect, but I have no personal knowledge of any of them.  If you feel the need to vet them before donating, see GuideStar or Charity Navigator.

If you're currently employed by a large-ish company, they may have a donation matching program.  You can check https://doublethedonation.com/ but it's also worth contacting your HR to ask even if they're not listed there.

If you've gained profits from stocks, consider donating the stocks directly, so they get the full value and you don't need to hold some back to pay capital gain taxes.

...

Military aid (or mixed with a military component):

United24, the central Ukrainian website for donations for defense, de-mining, medical aid, and rebuilding:  https://u24.gov.ua

Come Back Alive:  https://www.comebackalive.in.ua

Prytula Foundation (includes lists of needed supplies):  https://prytulafoundation.org/en

Unite with Ukraine: https://www.unitewithukraine.com

Army SOS: https://armysos.com.ua

Volunteers for Ukraine (for Americans who specifically want a 501(c)3 for their military aid):   https://volunteerforukraine.org/donate/


Humanitarian aid:

Help Ukrainians with disabilities: https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-disabled-ukrainians

Ukraine Children's Action Project: https://www.eifoundation.org/partners/ukraine-childrens-action-project/

Direct Relief: https://www.directrelief.org/emergency/ukraine-crisis/

Voices of Children:  https://voices.org.ua/en/

World Central Kitchen:  https://donate.wck.org/give/393234/#!/donation/checkout

Razom for Ukraine: https://www.razomforukraine.org

Klitschko Foundation: https://www.klitschkofoundation.org/en/

Red Cross / Red Crescent:  https://donate.redcrossredcrescent.org/ua/donate/~my-donation

Save Our Allies: https://saveourallies.org

Myria Aid:  https://www.mriyaaid.org

Ukraine Aid Ops:  https://www.amazon.com/registries/custom/HMNYO2ISQGNP

UN Human Rights Council:  https://www.unhcr.org/en-us/ukraine-emergency.html

UNICEF:  https://www.unicefusa.org/stories/unicef-children-crossfire-ukraine-crisis/39542?form=FUNKBHMZQDQ
For Canadians:  https://www.unicef.ca/en

Episcopal Relief & Development's Ukraine Crisis Response Fund: https://support.episcopalrelief.org/ukraineresponse

International Rescue Foundation (via TripAdvisor matching page):  https://www.tripadvisor.com/vpages/refugee_relief.html

International Rescue Committee:  https://www.rescue.org/article/how-does-irc-respond-emergency-ukraine

A Kyiv bakery distributing bread to people in need:  https://eng.goodbread.com.ua
A US baker helping equip looted Ukrainian bakeries: https://gofund.me/174f7423

Ukrainian Emergency Art Fund:  https://ueaf.moca.org.ua

Canadian-Ukraine Foundation:  https://www.cufoundation.ca

US-Ukraine Foundation: https://usukraine.org

Greater Baltimore Medical Center (medicine for Ukraine): https://www.classy.org/give/406643/
Tidewater (Virginia) Ukrainian School: https://tidewaterua.org

Animal welfare groups operating in Ukraine (or Poland for refugees with pets):  https://happypaw.ua/en/ ;
https://www.ifaw.org/action/ukraine-emergency-aid-update ;  https://www.facebook.com/shelterFriendDnepr ;  https://www.karg.kiev.ua/https://animal-id.net/en/donate

Rebuilding-specific groups:
Sports gyms for kids: https://www.flyhigh.fund
Farmers / rural: https://www.wrru.org
Demining: https://halotrust.org
Humans: https://zelenskafoundation.org/en


Other notes & ways to help:

If you know any Ukrainians in need, give them this link: https://mobile.twitter.com/Flash43191300/status/1558794397868859393
(If anyone has a link to that info that's hotlinked, please let me know).  For people with destroyed homes, see https://espl.com.ua.  Advice for travelers (in Ukrainian) to avoid sex traffickers: https://www.helpforukrainians.info/ukrainian/ .  To report unexplored ordinance, send quantity, condition, location, etc, with a photo to https://t.me/evorog_bot

You should also check to see if your employer has a donation matching program.  Some may be listed at https://doublethedonation.com/

Some donations may be eligible to get you nudie pics:  https://teronlyfans.com/english/

If you want to fund reporting of the war:  https://www.gofundme.com/f/kyivindependent-launch;  https://www.patreon.com/kyivindependenthttps://dattalion.com/donate-to-dattalion/

If you can't donate money, but have free time and the health to do it, consider volunteering your time to groups to help them free up money to spend in Ukraine.

You can search Charity Navigator ( https://www.charitynavigator.org ) or GuideStar (https://www.guidestar.org/NonprofitDirectory.aspx) for terms like Ukraine, and look find a group near you that needs extra hands.  If you can't find a Ukraine specific one, pick another one with a mission that you support.

If you want to donate drones, medical supplies and such:  https://www.mriyaaid.org/aid

If you want to have a supper club or bake sale fundraiser and would like recipes:  https://www.cookforukraine.org

There are even ways to contribute online, for the home bound people:

Saving Ukrainian Cultural Heritage Online (SUCHO):  https://www.sucho.org

Shadows Project (Survey for what cultural stuff they should put online, and an Instagram page of Ukrainian art):  https://beacons.page/shadows.project

Help Ukrainians practice conversational English:  https://mobile.twitter.com/OlenaChek/status/1544689140725325825. (And if you want to learn Ukrainian, sign up with Pimsleur before the end of the year: https://www.pimsleur.com/c/free-ukrainian )

Learn about Ukrainian History (and raise funds):  https://youtube.com/watch?v=tl070rPB58M

If you're a US citizen, call your congress critters and let them know how you feel:  (202) 224-3121.  Or if you want to sponsor refugees:  https://ukraine.welcome.us.  But you may want to try to find an NGO, as if you directly sponsor them you're financially responsible for two years.  (https://www.uscis.gov/ukraine ; So tell your representatives to give them refugee status).

If you would like to avoid doing business with companies still operating in russia, seehttps://www.dontfundwar.com

If you use streaming music services, search for Ukrainian artist playlists, so you'll give them a fraction of a penny and maybe find some new artists to support more directly.  See https://linkpeak.io/l/defendukraine

If you watch cam sites, consider supporting Ukrainians (although some may currently be displaced, others may tag Ukraine to show support because they're from neighboring countries, and some of the most in need of support may not currently have internet access; I don't have any sort of definitive list)

There are also efforts to DDoS Russian websites, but I'm not linking to them to avoid risking the mods removing this whole list.

Also see the official Ukrainian website on ways to support their effort:  https://war.ukraine.ua/support-ukraine/


Buying stuff made in Ukraine or as fundraisers (consider shipping time/delays for Christmas presents, so order early):

Shirts, stickers and flags (Canada/US):  https://www.saintjavelin.com/
Shirts, socks, hoodies, jackets, etc. (Ukranian):  https://www.aviatsiyahalychyny.com/en/
Picasso-esque print: https://andresvalencia-invasionofukraine.com
Clothing (Texas imports from Ukraine):  https://www.ukiestyle.com
Video games (Ukrainian fArmy):  https://ukrainian.itch.io/ukrainian-farmy
Beer:  https://drinkersforukraine.com
A comic book:  https://zoop.gg/c/comicsforukraine
Games studios in Ukraine: https://store.steampowered.com/developer/StarniGames ;  https://store.steampowered.com/developer/nightcatstudioshttps://store.steampowered.com/developer/Best%20Way
T-shirts and art (Ukraine):  https://artforukraine.world/catalogue/
T-shirts and other stuff (Estonia? Using Printify): https://supportukraine.art
Posters (Europe?): https://againstwar.gallery
Metal signs:  https://displate.com/stand-with-ukraine/make-art-not-war
Wooden toys & models (Ukraine): https://ugearsmodels.com
Lego figures and sets: https://www.brickmania.com/donations/
Messages on Ukrainian ordinance: https://signmyrocket.com
Ukrainian fire shirt: https://www.bonfire.com/ukraine-ministry-of-accidental-russian-fire/
T-shirts and hoodies (Ukraine): https://visitukraine.shop/collections
Candles: https://doorcountycandle.com/product/ukraine-candle/
Pinhole cameras: https://jollylook.com
Postage stamps: https://postcardsua.com/collections/stampshttps://volstamp.in.ua/en/catalog/marki_ukraini_2022-id391https://postmark.ukrposhta.ua (set language in menu)
Fetishwear: https://www.brightandshinystore.com
Patches (made by TelemonianAjax):  https://www.etsy.com/listing/1182030528/iron-on-patch-set-of-8-ukraine-childrens

If you buy stuff on Amazon, go to https://smile.amazon.com/ and in settings, go to 'Your AmazonSmile' and designate a charity to receive a fraction of your purchases whenever you use the 'smile' website to buy stuff.

If you're still feeling anxious or depressed about this whole thing, consider professional help, but I also found the book 'Lost Connections' helped me years ago:  https://fourminutebooks.com/lost-connections-summary/


PS.  You don't need to tell us what you do (but you can if you think it would help keep your sanity)
PPS.  If you reply to stuff in this thread, please trim down your reply
PPPS. If you want me to add something, reply with an English language link
PPPPS. Some of the new faces are people trying to understand what's going on.  Not everyone asking questions is a shill, even when they say 'the Ukraine'
Px5S. Some newcomers have been flagging posts as off topic; this is in part a therapy thread, with thread jacks & callbacks to past threads to add levity and balance out the atrocities
 
arrogantbastich [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
"found"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
ТРУХА⚡English
@TpyxaNews
·
1h
Chervone, Kherson region 🇺🇦
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Mojongo [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

                      This is more conclusive proof. Suck it team truck!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
The Simpsons - "Number Eight"
Youtube 0gW7Z3yMtDo
 
fluffybunny
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Technically, a HIMARS is a bomb that is trucked around so +1 for TEAM TRUCK BOMB?
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
ТРУХА⚡English
@TpyxaNews
43rd OABr together with 10th OGShb discovered and destroyed russian mines and BC

boom
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

While it's not news to anyone at this point, seeing the number still amazes me.  In the span of seven months, they have surpassed the number of deaths the US had in the entire Vietnam War, and have several multiples of deaths that they themselves experienced over years in Afghanistan.
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Excellent!
 
bisi
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Any source on this? All I can find is reposts on meme sites.
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
ТРУХА⚡English
@TpyxaNews
Our soldiers destroy two 2S19 Msta-S self-propelled guns from russians.

boom
 
Target Builder
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

I've seen a few claims that the low effort in making these things convincing is part of the point - they're sending a message to dissenters that truth and reality are meaningless, that they have virtually total control over information so raising objections is pointless.

Anyone in Russia who wants to make a stink about this at best is gonna get shouted down by Putanites with words to the effect of "LOL I troll you" and at worst get arrested for questioning the war effort.
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

That poor tree.
 
ajgeek [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I'm still trying to figure out how Russia thinks it can get away with calling Ukraine, "terrorists".

As was said in the beginning, can we fast forward to the suicide in a bunker part?
 
rpoche
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
"Eight people have been detained over the weekend's attack on the Crimea bridge"
These included:
- 3 Geese
- Disaster Girl
- A Pig
- 2 Robots That just kept screaming 'Exterminate'
- Denny
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

arrogantbastich: "found"

[Fark user image image 425x615]


That seems about right
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


In further corrections to official Russian government statements:

* Rumors that the legendary Russian helicopter ace pilot Ivan "Ivan" Ivanovitch has been lost in the Special Military Operation in Ukraine are false. While it is true that some of the army's helicopter units have experienced technical malfunctions while on the launch pad, all helicopter flights have achieved liftoff as expected and managed to come back down to earth with the majority of their components intact.

* Chess Grandmaster Hans Niemann, recently accused of cheating in his upset win against World Champion Magnus Carlsen due to his use of vibrating anal beads, is not a deep-cover FSB agent even if his methods to clandestinely transmit information through Morse coded farts are right out of Vladimir Putin's FSB handbook, Your Anus and You: The FSB Butt Spy Primer which is taught at the Academy itself. Some things are obviously just coincidences.

* The crack team of FSB investigators on the Crimean Bridge case have completed their initial investigations of the crime scene, and in a show of professionalism and action worthy of CSI: Kamchatka have arrested eight people on charges stemming from the terrorist attack. Additionally, crime scene evidence has been analyzed, and has allowed them to identify the prime suspect behind the event:
Fark user imageView Full Size

You guessed it, Frank Stallone.

* This week's Red Light Special at Tasty Period, available only between six PM and eight PM Moscow Central Time, is the King Gopnik Whopper special, including one large French fry, a Pizdets size Kvass, and the legendary King Gopnik Whopper itself. ♪Two almost beef patties, special sauce, beets, and leaves, pickled land squid on a sesame seed bun!♪ Offer valid while supplies last. Tasty Period management reserves the right to make substitutions with the ingredients in the Special Sauce.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I hope the Ukrainians did blow up the bridge.

The dirtbag russians used it to transport orcs and supplies to invade a neighboring country. My only sadness comes from the fact that the bridge was not entirely destroyed and that putin didn't kill himself out of grief over it.

fark russia. fark them in their stupid asses.
 
Mechanicum
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

fluffybunny: Polish Hussar: Father_Jack: I dont think there's a playoff game today between Team Missile and Team Truckbomb, but we'll see if that's the case or not i'm sure as the day progresses.

Team Submarine HIMARS is making a push for a wild card spot:

[Fark user image 600x685]

Technically, a HIMARS is a bomb that is trucked around so +1 for TEAM TRUCK BOMB?


Fark user imageView Full Size


Still team truckmissile
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Anton Gerashchenko
@Gerashchenko_en
·
48m
Russian media report that Microsoft 365 software is available again in 🇷🇺 stores (initially Microsoft halted all sales in Russia in the beginning of March).
Users can renew their existing licenses, according to reports.
Would like to ask @Microsoft for their official position.
 
GonnaCallYouOut
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

The perfect crime! They would never know, suddenly truck on a bridge. Nothing out of the ordinary, then boom!
 
Fizpez
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Two targets, two rounds, two hits - maybe that stuff we've spent trillions on is actually as good as advertised.  Feels like if the Ukrainians are doing this much with just a trickle of some of our second tier stuff then standing armies are not something the US military fears.... its guerilla fighters.
 
qorkfiend
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Chonky Boi continues to fly under the radar, somehow
 
Polish Hussar [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Some lovely satellite imagery of the damage to the Kerch Strait bridge:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Robo Beat
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
WarMonitor🇺🇦
@WarMonitor3
·
1h
4 Russian KA-52 attack helicopters shot down on the southern frontline.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Microsoft Ignite starts today. I may need to be... disruptive.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kbronsito
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
The Russians will never catch Frank Stallone.
 
cameroncrazy1984 [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

I knew f*ckin Denny was in on it
 
Livinglush
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size
Team missilepig forever!

🇺🇸❤🇺🇦💥🇷🇺💥
 
John_From
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Random reminder for myself.

I hate Putin and his sycophants as much as I could hate anything in this world. I truly wish they would go away and die.

However, I do not hate the 'Russians' citizens. They are the powerless victims of the decisions made by a sociopathic dictator. No different than the millions of decent Americans who had to suffer Trump's awful decision making and leadership.

These nonsensical wars will never end until we stop revering the wrong qualities in a leader. Material wealth, undaunted egos, and tough guy attitudes.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

i.ytimg.comView Full Size

"The bridge is just a little collapsed! It's still good! It's still good!"
 
hestheone
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
So is the US sending Seal Team 6 to take out the Ukrainian terrorists?
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Wanna buy a drone?

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Public Call Box: I think I'm going to resign myself to never knowing who exactly blew up the Kerch bridge.


It was Bob.
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Defense of Ukraine
@DefenceU
·
3h
Ukraine government organization
Don't worry, pup! That Bushmaster is ours!
📷Arsen Petrov

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
cdn.benzinga.comView Full Size
 
KangTheMad [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Actually it was Dr. Leo Marvin trying to blow up Bob
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Making them use Microsoft 365 and making them pay for it on top of that is an act of war.
 
