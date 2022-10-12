 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Sun)   From now on, whenever an airline pilot announces that the landing gear is down, I'm going to ask for clarification (possible nsfw content on page)   (thesun.co.uk) divider line
21
    More: Scary, Boeing 747, Boeing 747-400, Black smoke, Boeing 787, Twitter user, News Group Newspapers Limited, Sun Online, The Sun  
•       •       •

765 clicks; posted to Main » on 12 Oct 2022 at 8:20 AM (44 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



21 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
cwheelie
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
"the wheels on the plane go down to to the ground, down to the ground, down to the ground.... " la lalala la
aaaaaaaagggggghhhhhhhhhh!
 
Madcaplaff
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
"You picked a fine time to leave me loose wheel.."
 
jmr61
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
That's a cargo plane. Who is the pilot going to announce anything to?
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

jmr61: That's a cargo plane. Who is the pilot going to announce anything to?


The tower at the place they intend to land.

The story kinda sucks without information about how the landing went. Instead TFA decides to link it to  SU-25 that blew up at takeoff.
 
Oliver Twisted
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

jmr61: That's a cargo plane. Who is the pilot going to announce anything to?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
That's not JUST a 747. That is a Fark Mothering Dreamlifter. She's so thicccc because she flies plane fuselages places.
 
nytmare
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
"Fumbling for his recline button, Ted unwittingly instigates a disaster."
 
Bondith
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Plane: Boeing.
Wheel: Boioioioioinnggggggg
 
Dave2042
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Well at least the front didn't fall off
 
abbarach
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
"DAMMIT JESUS, WRONG WHEEL!"
 
qorkfiend
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: That's not JUST a 747. That is a Fark Mothering Dreamlifter. She's so thicccc because she flies plane fuselages places.


I was about to say that is a fat farking airplane
 
Chief Superintendent Lookout
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

qorkfiend: iheartscotch: That's not JUST a 747. That is a Fark Mothering Dreamlifter. She's so thicccc because she flies plane fuselages places.

I was about to say that is a fat farking airplane


THICC
 
heywood-jablome
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Real Top Guns F-111 Belly Landing
Youtube KIyYK9oz9Go
Related: It's good the lost wheel was spotted at takeoff.
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Chief Superintendent Lookout: qorkfiend: iheartscotch: That's not JUST a 747. That is a Fark Mothering Dreamlifter. She's so thicccc because she flies plane fuselages places.

I was about to say that is a fat farking airplane

THICC


chonky!
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
It comes after a Russian fighter jet dramatically burst into flames moments into take-off last month.
The SU-25 jet was reportedly taking off in annexed Ukrainian territory but crashed in a fireball in seconds.


lol, wut?

What do these two events have to do with one another?
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
It must have been tired after all that.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: It comes after a Russian fighter jet dramatically burst into flames moments into take-off last month.
The SU-25 jet was reportedly taking off in annexed Ukrainian territory but crashed in a fireball in seconds.


lol, wut?

What do these two events have to do with one another?


A Ukrainian farmer shot the wheel off?
 
munko
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Madcaplaff: "You picked a fine time to leave me loose wheel.."


with four hundred children, and a cop in the field...
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
18 days, 19 hours, 1 minute, and 50 seconds. That is when the world will end.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
In ATC we had a directive to tell Navy pilots to check gear before landing. Apparently the Navy aviators need an audible reminder to put down their landing gear.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 21 of 21 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.