Enough is enough as country sues Arizona gun dealers supplying drug cartels. Fark: The country is Mexico
Brosephus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, it is widely known that Project Gunrunner started in 2006 as a mission with the Arizona U.S. Attorney's Office and the Arizona Field Office of the ATFE. There was a lot of GOP huffing about this when BP Agent Brian Terry was killed when Obama was in office. If the shops didn't change their ways after all that crap, then eff them. Let them pay the costs to Mexico. It is possible to be an ethical gun shop, but these mfers only care about profits.
 
GonnaCallYouOut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They should also sue the ATF.
Gun stores shouldn't be unchecked in stopping straw purchases. The ATF should be finding them proactively.
Yes this means visiting gun stores. If the local cops can send kids in to gas stations to buy smokes, the ATF can send in felons to buy guns or have people admit to planning on reselling during a purchase. Only enforcement is going to work.
 
FIFTEEN BOXES
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I think there might be a chicken and an egg thing going on there.

If the ATF actually did things like send felons and straw purchasers into gun shops, it would probably put the practice to a screeching halt.

Then what would they need all those ATF guys for?  Same thing with the IRS.  If everyone had to pay the same basic taxes without all these loopholes what would you need all those IRS guys for?

There's such a thing as being TOO good.
 
johnphantom
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Getting rid of the 2nd would really help.
 
monkeyboycjc
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I agree with both of the above statements. Now, I'm Canadian and not a gun owner but yeah, guns are designed for one purpose and one purpose only. To deliver a high velocity chunk of metal, theoretically on target. How the fark is this not really monitored by the farking ATF?
 
monkeyboycjc
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I meant the first two comments.
 
GonnaCallYouOut
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

There is plenty more to deal with. 
Gun shows would be a great example. So many illegal things being sold, I don't mean marginal, I mean full on illegal stuff. Categorizing new devices. Checking on stamp holders, etc.
 
GonnaCallYouOut
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Sure, and so would giving every ATF agent X-ray vision and the ability to leap over buildings in a single bound. Equally likely.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Guns for Jesus!
 
johnphantom
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

We already have night vision and jet packs. Again, we are the only country in the world with a law like the 2nd. It is not impossible to get rid of.
 
electricjebus
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Are these gun stores selling to anybody or do they have an arrangement with the gun runners and/or cartels directly?  I'm mean there's a good chance they would tell Joe Shmo off the street to get lost, then 20 minutes later apparently some guy with an ID saying he's Mickey Mouse comes in and buys 25 Glocks.

I would imagine these are mostly pistols and shotguns.  When it comes to Rifles and machine guns it seems clear that the Cartels have access to fully automatic assault Rifles and Machine guns.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Dismissing an easy and simple solution to a problem by comparing it to something fantastical.

Why not just tell shall not be impinged
 
electricjebus
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
If they play their cards right this actually has a shot.  The people that usually stop America from doing anything meaningful about our gun probably also think the Mexican cartels are one of the US's biggest problems.  If they can show these stores are knowingly selling guns to the cartels... again, this one could actually work.
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
As a gun owner

Good, nail those fukers to the wall
 
electricjebus
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

To do it within the next century or two it would require another civil war.  This time it wouldn't be regional.  It would be rural vs urban.
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

That only works if the gun stores are dumb enough to allow straw purchases to any jabroni who wanders in off the street saying "Hello fellow kids, I'd like to crime."

It does nothing to address straw purchasers who don't say anything stupid or where the gun stores funnel guns to a few known traffickers.

What would help enforcement is allowing a transaction registry.  Right now, to see how many guns Joe Blow is buying in a month in Arizona, the ATF has to visit every single gun store and check the 4473s. Which basically makes it impossible to identify traffickers. Amending the FOPA to allow tracking sales would make it a lot easier to identify straw purchasers. If you're buying 100 guns a year, and 50 of them end up in cartel hands, you should probably be questioned.

But for some reason, the gun lobby wants to protect the ability of "law-abiding gun owners" to funnel guns to criminals.
 
GonnaCallYouOut
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Only one way to find out.
I know of gun stores that have refused sales due to stuff like this. They used to call the ATF on each incident, they stopped when it became clear the ATF had no interest in looking into it. Now they call the local cops and hope for the best.
I suspect most have no arrangement other than charging full price. The guy making straw purchases isn't using an ID saying mickey mouse. He uses his real ID, he passes a NICS check and every Tuesday he buys the same guns. It's clear what is going on, but unless someone actually looks into it, would never be noticed.
 
GonnaCallYouOut
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

When he visits the same store every week, we don't need a fancy registry. We just need someone watching the store.
Your idea is good, but we should start with what we have. Not give up on good solutions that aren't perfect.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I've said it before, and I'll say it again, the drug war is completely farked. Were we to actually declare war, per se, we'd have Mexico declaring war on the border states (ALL the border states) /  for supplying arms to an insurrectionist movement.
 
electricjebus
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Fair enough, and I didn't literally mean "Mickey Mouse", I meant a fake ID that would pass the liability test for the gun store.

I just think it has to be an arrangement with the understanding that these guns do not get sold domestically.  Otherwise, what happens when one of those guns gets used to kill a cop?  Somebody will actually look into it then.
 
honk
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
This is the first step to getting Mexico to build a border wall.

And Mexico will pay for it.

Trump, you cunning genius!

/s
 
jayphat
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
In this thread, A LOT of people seem to think the ATF is very funded and has the ability level of the FBI to look at gun sales. They don't. They still have to travel everywhere to physically look at every piece of paperwork for every sale to see what's going on.
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

There are 1,400 gun stores in Arizona. If Joe Blow spreads out his purchases you're going to wait months or years for him to show up again. Gun trace efforts in Chicago and New York have shown that traffickers spread their purchases around. A Georgia resident can hit 25-30 stores, buying 1-2 guns each, then hand them off to their New York pal and make an easy $10k for a weekend's worth of work.

What "good solutions" do you think we  have that don't involve several hundred agents watching every gun store in Phoenix for months at a time?
 
Stanley Rubrick
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Wow! So this is that "crisis at the border" thing everyone's yelling about
 
GonnaCallYouOut
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Then one criminal maybe get's caught. Maybe. All these records are paper, we don't have any electronic sale recipients or registry to use. Plus the guy can always claim it was stolen. The vast majority of guns used to kill a cop are sold domestically. Buying guns in one state and reselling in another is common. Few people are ever prosecuted.

Criminals are not as smart as you think. Trust me, related to some. If they were that smart they would quickly have realized that they are making minimum wage or less when averaged over time. The vast majority of long term criminals are just people will poor impulse control and a long string of poor life choices that left them few choices. There are tons of exceptions, but we are talking here about some guy on average who takes his paycheck, legal or not, buys as many pistols as he can get and sells them all so he can get some extra drug money. No long term planning goes into it. 
They sell the gun to some guy in a parking lot. He sells it on to another. Eventually they end up who knows where.
 
Lvl 19 bureaucrat
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

no dog in the country would be safe.
 
barneyrubble
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
You keep the illegal aliens we'll keep the guns, fair trade.
 
spleef420
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
BATF? Yeah right. They're more focused on alcohol and tobacco (as there's little chance of running afoul of the constitution) than they are firearms.
 
GonnaCallYouOut
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

If he visits 30 stores, that shouldn't be too hard to notice. Wouldn't finding the same buyer in so many books in one weekend be of note?

My good solution would be to send agents around to each store to check the books. After they run their felon through to try to buy a gun. Let's start with that, I bet any stores you find that do sell to the felon are going to be popular with criminals in general.
 
rewind2846
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
GOOD. The problems with guns, drugs and all the misery caused in that country related to those things comes directly from their neighbor to the north.

Watch their news programs, especially in border cities in the US like El Paso and San Diego... those perp walks the local police do for the cameras where they show the suspects, the piles of product and weapons and stacks of cash?
You will not see any Mexican made guns on those tables or pesos in those cash stacks. They will all be american made and american dollars, and it's not because of the exchange rate.

Traffic stop leads to major meth bust
Youtube VfQsUBXrSzU
 
Hoblit [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Interesting twist on perspective of the 'Mexican border problem'.
 
