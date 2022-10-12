 Skip to content
(The Daily Beast)   "Boo hoo, I'm such a victim," wails yet another rich white guy after getting caught doing something wrong   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
    More: Fail, Brett Favre, Text messages, NFL star Brett Favre, University of Southern Mississippi, Mississippi, former NFL player, Hattiesburg, Mississippi, welfare recipients  
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
If you did nothing wrong, then sue them for slander/libel.  Discovery should be fun.
 
darth sunshine
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Obama was a busy man...
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
A rich person of color would never claim to be the victim.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Ooh, you can blame, you can lie,
Blaming the press for your crime,
Ooh, see that Brent, watch that scene,
Digging the welfare queen!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ModernLuddite
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Remember when he sent unsolicited pictures of his penis to a reporter?
 
NobleHam
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Yes, everyone is very upset when they find out what their farking around earned them.
 
Vern
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

ModernLuddite: Remember when he sent unsolicited pictures of his penis to a reporter?


Yes, yes I do. I also remember him being one of the greatest Quarterbacks of all time; assuming you were on the other team. It was awfully nice of him to continuously throw the ball right to them.
 
virulent_loser [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

ModernLuddite: Remember when he sent unsolicited pictures of his penis to a reporter?


I only remember a little bit.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
"If you were to pay me is there anyway the media can find out where it came from and how much?"

Also heard:

*approaches bank manager* "How much can I deposit without you having to tell the government?"
 
oyster_popsicles
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bslim
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
"I have been unjustly smeared in the media. I have done nothing wrong, and it is past time to set the record straight,"

....

"If you were to pay me is there anyway the media can find out where it came from and how much?"

media0.giphy.comView Full Size
 
buster_v
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Brett Favre has always been a big farking whiney baby.
 
TheFoz
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

ModernLuddite: Remember when he sent unsolicited pictures of his penis to a reporter?


I've never understood the sending dick pics thing.  Like do woman really need to see your junk and think "Well hot damn, that convinced me to Fark this dude!"
 
