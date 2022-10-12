 Skip to content
(The Daily Beast)   Like the sluice gates on a dam, world-class idiot Kanye opens his cakehole and spews yet more of his steaming antisemitic horseshiat all over the place   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
    More: Dumbass, Lil Wayne, SpringHill Company CEO Maverick Carter, Kanye West's appearance, Nas, Stronger, hate speech, West's appearance, recent developments  
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
no1curr [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

aleister_greynight: [Fark user image image 800x655]


Leave me outta this
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He's making a very strong play to be DeSantis' VP nominee
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Kanye is VERY unwell.
 
Chthonic Echoes [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

no1curr: aleister_greynight: [Fark user image image 800x655]

Leave me outta this


You knew the weight of your responsibility when you chose your username.

Duty calls.
 
wingnut396
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah but he had a White Lives Matter shirt, so I'm sort of conflicted on what to think.
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iheartscotch: Kanye is VERY unwell.


No, just conservative.

His egotism prevents him from doing what other right wing assholes do. They filter out the antisemitism, especially.
 
Coco LaFemme [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I know it's been said before, but I'll go ahead and repeat it. Britney Spears was under a conservatorship for well over a decade for a lot less than what this megalomaniacal motherfarker has done and said. You can be mentally ill AND a racist asshole, so he's ticked both boxes, but he really needs to be forcibly medicated. He's been open about refusing to take his meds in the past, so maybe it's time for someone in his family, if any of those soulless pit vipers gives a shiat, to step in and do the needful.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What if he just didn't get attention anymore?
 
Q-Tron
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iheartscotch: Kanye is VERY unwell.


He's so unwell that he can't hide his bigotry.
 
Maker_of_Roads
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm genuinely surprised he isn't more involved in the red cap movement.

He is seen as rich.

He is such a farking narcissist that it kinda boggles the mind.

He is willing to entertain ideas that would implode the skull of any normal, thinking person.

He, and this is most important, is willing to be led by someone.

If they had found him before he soured his reputation and his fans still thought he was a good person, they could've done soo much with him. They can't directly reach his audience because of the right's previous history with the major demo of his fans. But through him, they could've.

It's a missed opportunity on their part, one that I'm not surprised they lost. The right, similar to russia, seems like a paper tiger. Capable of doing some horrendous shiat if you let them, but aren't the caustic, deadly force that they seem.

Just gotta show up to the ballot box and vote to wreck their shiat.
 
Not again 5
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iheartscotch: Kanye is VERY unwell.


Where is Jamie Spears when you need him?  Here is someone clearly unable to deal with everyday life, and no one has conservatorship over him and his millions?
 
Tax Boy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Maker_of_Roads: I'm genuinely surprised he isn't more involved in the red cap movement.



l450v.alamy.comView Full Size


Maybe Amtrak Joe could help Kanye with finding a job.
 
KCinPA
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think there's a room waiting somewhere for him and Mr. Pillowhead to share.
 
keldaria
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He should set up an account at Truth social. I hear they are a real free speech platform that doesn't censor you and even like supporting people like him.
 
brainlordmesomorph
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iheartscotch: Kanye is VERY unwell.


BS.

He's just an idiot and an antisemite, you know, a typical American.
 
ajgeek [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iheartscotch: Kanye is VERY unwell.


No, he's just a racist, antisemetic, raging asshole.

If what he has was treatable with anything but bullets, we'd have cured it long ago.

/But conservatives continue to ban all forms of education, so...
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I tried to post a clip where the opening sluce looked like a laxative working, but it wouldn't load. But imagine if you hadn't unloaded the turd locker for a week, then ate Arby's. The results might break porcelain.
 
Monkeyfark Ridiculous
‘’ 1 hour ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
cherryl taggart [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Not again 5: iheartscotch: Kanye is VERY unwell.

Where is Jamie Spears when you need him?  Here is someone clearly unable to deal with everyday life, and no one has conservatorship over him and his millions?


If I'm not mistaken, he has no immediate blood relatives living to get the ball rolling.  That's usually the first and hardest hurdle to clear.  Anyone can file the papers to restrict another's independence, but the courts usually demand proof of a long term relationship and some sort of proof that it was a healthy relationship, and the long term best interests of the possible conservatee are being served.  Had Jamie Spears not acted as fast as he did, and Brittney may have never gotten in the situation.  Most family members are going to be more like Charlie Sheen's family and not as venal as the Spears' crowd.
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 1 hour ago  
1) it's obvious he has untreated mental health issues.
2) still doesn't excuse it but someone should pull him aside to address that
3) how is that clown sill making money?  Who pays for that?
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I expect nothing less from a mouth breathing right winger.
 
Maker_of_Roads
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Not again 5: iheartscotch: Kanye is VERY unwell.

Where is Jamie Spears when you need him?  Here is someone clearly unable to deal with everyday life, and no one has conservatorship over him and his millions?


I mean, kinda?

It feels to me that this sort of situation is kinda what conservatorship is about.

If there ever really was a case for Spears and her conservatorship, that same logic would apply at least doubly so to West. Dude is actively bad for himself, and if it were anyone else they would be forced by their family to attend real psychological treatment.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
On top of being wrong, it's stupid for one reason that Blacks and Jewish people are two of the groups which face a lot of discrimination. When I was in The Gap one day, I saw a t-shirt with the words "New York Pioneers Club" on it. I bought the shirt, and Googled the phrase.

The Pioneers Club was a track club founded in 1936 for black men in Harlem who were not allowed to join white track clubs. Later in the club's history, membership was opened to Jewish men as well, since they also faced discrimination.

It's tough enough being a Black man in America. Kind of shiatty for someone like Kanye to be picking a fight with some other group due to racism.
 
lizaardvark
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Maker_of_Roads: I'm genuinely surprised he isn't more involved in the red cap movement.

He is seen as rich.

He is such a farking narcissist that it kinda boggles the mind.

He is willing to entertain ideas that would implode the skull of any normal, thinking person.

He, and this is most important, is willing to be led by someone.


Eh, no, he's not willing to be led by anyone. He's foaming-at-the-mouth insane and rabidly unpredictable. However, this often works for the Trumpublicans. They more usually pick uneducated, batshiat women for candidates, with surprising success but, I'm sure having an uneducated, batshiat black man would work just as well for them. Or equally as badly but, some people really go for the "I let my children cut my hair and do my makeup before heading to Walmart in my pajamas" look, and many of them get voted into office by Trumpublicans.
 
John_From
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Listen, the word salad garbage that comes out of someone's brain when they are ill should not be taken literally. It could target anyone and anything.

When it comes to mental illness, many people have no experience with it. So it's human nature to be curious and see it as a novelty. Combine mental illness with celebrity status and social media, and the end result is a never ending spectacle of fascination.

I wish the social media would *stop* blocking him. Don't brush iat under the table. Kanye could help to educate our people about the symptoms to watch for. The more that people are educated then the more that understanding and kindness can prevail.
 
Muta
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Monkeyfark Ridiculous: [pbs.twimg.com image 500x375]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
His TBI was 20 years ago. If well treated, the base injury will heal to allow the person to grow out.

At what point do we conclude his base person was a bit of a jerk?
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Kanye West doesn't care about Jewish people
 
Gordon Bennett [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

lizaardvark: I'm sure having an uneducated, batshiat black man would work just as well for them.


It does.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Maker_of_Roads
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

lizaardvark: Maker_of_Roads: I'm genuinely surprised he isn't more involved in the red cap movement.

He is seen as rich.

He is such a farking narcissist that it kinda boggles the mind.

He is willing to entertain ideas that would implode the skull of any normal, thinking person.

He, and this is most important, is willing to be led by someone.

Eh, no, he's not willing to be led by anyone. He's foaming-at-the-mouth insane and rabidly unpredictable. However, this often works for the Trumpublicans. They more usually pick uneducated, batshiat women for candidates, with surprising success but, I'm sure having an uneducated, batshiat black man would work just as well for them. Or equally as badly but, some people really go for the "I let my children cut my hair and do my makeup before heading to Walmart in my pajamas" look, and many of them get voted into office by Trumpublicans.


Are you kidding me? If you tell him that his genius would be accepted by the group, and that he could be a pivotal factor in their group, that he wouldn't go on tv and give a full throated endorsement of whatever the hell they wanted?

If you have someone who has at least half a hemisphere left and is at all capable of convincing someone, you could make that ego and that drive to be important be what makes him follow trump like a lost puppy.

Stoke his ego, make him feel good about being a part of the group, like he is some kind of leader, and he would never leave. Sure he has fans now, but they apparently aren't following like they used to. Get him in front of a camera as the spokesperson for what is essentially a cult as some kind of baked in leader, and you'd have to kill him to get that red cap off his head.
 
TheYeti
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Not again 5: iheartscotch: Kanye is VERY unwell.

Where is Jamie Spears when you need him?  Here is someone clearly unable to deal with everyday life, and no one has conservatorship over him and his millions?


Billions...and that's why he gets to do and say whatever, I guess.
 
loki see loki do
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
How is Kanye NOT a Scientologist?
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I think with regards to the antisemitism thing, it's not related to his mental illness.  For some time it's been known that Kanye is an incredulous moron.  He "does his own research" which causes him to do things like this almost 5 years ago:

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

When rap star Kanye West met with President Trump on Thursday, he floated the idea of ditching Trump's Air Force One in favor of an "iPlane 1" that he said should be manufactured by Apple.

West showed a proposed image of the hydrogen-powered plane to Trump and his son-in-law, Jared Kushner.

To a normal person, this is nonsense, but it sounded plausible to Kanye.  This leads us to another problem - none of Kanye's hangers-on told him this is nonsense.  Many of them are also morons and many of them don't really care as long as they get to use him to get the things they want.

So now we get to where the antisemitism comes in.  Kanye needs attention and respect and the people who are giving it to him right now are Tuckers and Trumps.  Kanye likes that they like him, and so he's listening to the words they say and he's spending more time in the MAGAverse where he's being cheered on.  People say antisemitic things in that space, and Kanye being an incredulous moron, is repeating what they say.  He's saying the quiet part out loud and he's too much of a moron to know not to do that and there is nobody around him to tell him to stop.
 
dustbunnyboo
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: Kanye is VERY unwell.


No, he's an antisemitic shiathead. Being mentally ill doesn't make you a piece of hate-spewing trash.

Being mentally ill doesn't make you hit all of the antisemitic highlights in just a few days, either. He had to go some effort to learn all that bigoted crap.

He cannot blame this on being mentally ill, and no one else should, either.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
This is conservatism now

images.squarespace-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Coco LaFemme [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

dustbunnyboo: iheartscotch: Kanye is VERY unwell.

No, he's an antisemitic shiathead. Being mentally ill doesn't make you a piece of hate-spewing trash.

Being mentally ill doesn't make you hit all of the antisemitic highlights in just a few days, either. He had to go some effort to learn all that bigoted crap.

He cannot blame this on being mentally ill, and no one else should, either.


I don't think anyone is saying his mental illness, which has been well documented, is the reason he's a racist asshole. People are saying he's both mentally ill AND a racist asshole, and one of those things can be treated with medication, which Kanye up to this point has publicly said he refuses to do.

Taking his bipolar meds won't stop him from spewing anti-Semitic bullshiat, but it will control his manic episodes, and it feels like he's been in the middle of one for about three years now.
 
jso2897
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Everything Trump touches dies.
 
Farkonaut
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Never thought I'd get to use this twice in two days, but here we are.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Billy Bathsalt
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Did some Jewish street thugs gang-audit him or something?
 
