 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Bring Me the News)   Throwing jars of salsa and knocking over babies is no way to go through life, racist lady   (bringmethenews.com) divider line
25
    More: Dumbass, Police, Hate crime, Crime, hate crime charge, Assault, Minnesota woman, Alyssa M. Holmberg, fourth-degree assault of a police officer  
•       •       •

751 clicks; posted to Main » on 12 Oct 2022 at 6:30 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



25 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Glad to see she was arrested. Assaulting cops guaranteed it.
 
Ass_Master_Flash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Where are her eyebrows?
 
Ass_Master_Flash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

There we go
 
Mr_Vimes
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ass_Master_Flash: [Fark user image 425x457]
There we go


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sleeper_agent
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Knocking over babies by throwing jars of salsa sounds like a video game idea.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey, throwing salsa on babies and knocking them over sounds like a fun Saturday night.

\doesn't have to be salsa
 
Pextor
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
That's a hard 33.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Habitual Cynic
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Pextor: That's a hard 33.


That would be a pretty rough 44.
 
jmsvrsn
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Welcome to Stearns county. According to the stereotype this woman should be of German ancestry and her own second cousin twice over. I'm guessing her Swedish last name is courtesy of an ex-husband who is a couple of states away now and glad of it.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Cancel culture strikes again!!!
Thanks "WOKE" America!
 
Snort
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
She seems nice and stable.  A real catch.
 
Monkeyfark Ridiculous
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
The jar of salsa is the real star of this story.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Soon to make an appeaance on the TC show.
 
TheFoz
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
"The three residents each told police they were able to lock Holmberg out when she tried to enter a third time. They said they called 911 while she pounded on their door."

Who keeps their doors unlocked?  Maybe I'm the oddball but my doors are locked at all times...
 
rainbowbutter
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
subby, is it strange that i read the headline like
Pet Shop Boys - West End Girls (Official Video) [HD REMASTERED]
Youtube p3j2NYZ8FKs

i'll say it again because it makes me laugh: Chris Lowe looks like a Banksy right here
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
According to this article, she was throwing pizza as well. She must have been to a Red Sox game before.

https://www.sctimes.com/story/news/2022/10/11/waite-park-woman-charged-with-assault-motivated-by-bias/69552967007/

Red Sox Fans Gets Pizza Thrown At Him
Youtube wapNcP_7PPo
 
BorgiaGinz
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
We need to return to locking up crazy people in mental hospitals.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Now now, subby, let's not be hasty.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

BorgiaGinz: We need to return to locking up crazy people in mental hospitals.


But then where would we get our Senators and Presidents?
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Waite, this really happened?
 
scobee1210 [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Woman charged with hate crime in alleged Wahite Park attack

FTFY
 
booztravlr [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Waite Parker!
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Wonder who this nice lady voted for.
 
payattention
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
FTFA:
The man allegedly struck by the salsa jar told police he'd been walking on the sidewalk at the apartment building when Holmberg began shouting "Somali move!" and "go home Somali", the charges state.
A girl from the family who called 911 during the incident told investigators Holmberg entered their apartment and "started screaming at them that she was going to kill her and her family."
A boy in the apartment told police Holmberg entered the home two separate times, threatened to kill the family, said "she hates Somalians and that she 'would be back,'" charges allege.
A man in the apartment said Holmberg knocked over a baby the first time she entered the apartment and pushed him over on the ground the second time.

Ahh... Minnesota Nice...

/I don't know about you, but if someone entered my place without permissions and started threatening to kill me and mine, that person would probably have to leave in an ambulance... if not the coroner's wagon.
 
Displayed 25 of 25 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.