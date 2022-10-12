 Skip to content
(Seattle Times)   Washington appeals court finds that a mother's love has no value   (seattletimes.com) divider line
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
If mommy blogs are correct, the court got it 100% right. Things like "the smile on kiddo's face makes it all worth it" and "DH and I would do anything for little Madysyn." Mothers are just giving away their love.

This reminds me of the Mass. court's ruling that "love" cannot be listed as an ingredient on product labels.
https://www.bonappetit.com/story/fda-love-not-an-ingredient
 
batrachoseps
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I would not want to have been the judge.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Thanksgiving should be fun.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Have all children be raised by the government in large rearing facilities.  First off, we get economies of scale.  And equitization of the experience the child has growing.  If all children are raised and treated the same, by trained government caretakers, then there can be no differential outcomes due to differential inputs.  Have the birthing persxns eject the child into a chute that deposits into the rearing center.

Problem solved.
 
mistahtom
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Valdiglesias LaValle, 39, grew up in Peru and met her now-former husband through an online dating service. They married in Skagit County in 2008, when she was 25 and he was 50.

Now she can go on 90 Day Fiancée
 
mistahtom
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
RTFA

It's a lotweirder than the headline.
 
Confabulat [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
So Mommy telling Junior to kill Daddy with rat poison is only a crime if she offers to raise his allowance?
 
Monkeyfark Ridiculous
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

mistahtom: RTFA

It's a lotweirder than the headline.


Read the transcript of the conversation in the linked decision. She is f*cked UP.

/and her kid is a natural undercover agent.
 
Voodoo_Stu
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Especially Subby's mom.
 
