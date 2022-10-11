 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Twitter)   Farkers are in the top 10% of society   (twitter.com) divider line
70
    More: Interesting, shot  
•       •       •

972 clicks; posted to Main » on 12 Oct 2022 at 8:20 AM (43 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



70 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
So legalize weed?
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
That's....staggering.

Even in the ninth group, you're only consuming slightly more than 2 drinks a day, which I have certainly done in my life.

The next group up is consuming ON AVERAGE, over 10 drinks a day.


They really shouldn't have scaled the data. That graph should look like this.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
I don't know why it added the $ to the axis.

You get my point.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
10-11 beers a day. If we're talking something like Coors...
 
no1curr [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
I guess I'm an outlier among Farmers, I don't really consume much alcohol anymore (maybe a beer or a whisky once a week)

//weed instead
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Even in my heyday, I didn't down 10 drinks a day. Dayum.

I fail as a Farker.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
1 or 2 drinks a day seems reasonable. I've had a light beer. I'm gonna make a marg in a minute.

But I don't really trust people who never drink

/obvious exception for alcoholics, they've drank enough and know it
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
They are relying on a small percent to drink a lot, if cannabis takes half their heavy drinkers they're screwed.
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

Lambskincoat: They are relying on a small percent to drink a lot, if cannabis takes half their heavy drinkers they're screwed.


Who do you think has been behind keeping weed illegal?
 
chucknasty [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I make graphs for a living. that graph makes me angry. do the colors and shapes mean something? if so add a legend for the colors and shapes. if not just make a bar graph. that is an infuriating way to show data. Rev knows what I am saying.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Lambskincoat: They are relying on a small percent to drink a lot, if cannabis takes half their heavy drinkers they're screwed.


they should switch up and burn a quarter ounce a day. that'll show em
 
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

aleister_greynight: So legalize weed?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How can that be? There are only 360,000 school bus drivers in the entire country!
 
incendi [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

brap: aleister_greynight: So legalize weed?

[Fark user image image 850x425]


Yep, they rapidly become a sleeping alcoholic if the weed is good
 
AsparagusFTW [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gubbo: 1 or 2 drinks a day seems reasonable. I've had a light beer. I'm gonna make a marg in a minute.

But I don't really trust people who never drink

/obvious exception for alcoholics, they've drank enough and know it


Ex alcoholic here

/can confirm
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Guess I'm gonna have to really up my liver game then. I mean, I try, but there's only so much that a man can do and still work.

Then again, my Dad was in that top tier 10% and now a single drink could kill him thanks to what his drinking did to his digestive system. So, maybe I'mma be happy where I'm at.
 
nmrsnr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm not sure I've ever had 10 drinks in a day, that is a disturbing amount of alcohol.
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I was in that category when I was 19 and 20 years old. I had a fake ID and $3.79 to buy a 12 pack of Beast every day.

Those were fun, but literally wasted days. These days a six pack of quality beer might last me 2-3 weeks, or more.
 
LordBeavis [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

nmrsnr: I'm not sure I've ever had 10 drinks in a day, that is a disturbing amount of alcohol.


I find it unbelievable in the sense that I don't believe it.  Ten percent of Americans are consuming over 10 drinks a day?  I would believe it if it were the average for the top 1 percent or even the top 5 percent, but 10 percent seems too much.
 
monkeyboycjc
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

brap: aleister_greynight: So legalize weed?

[Fark user image 850x425]


Yes. And it nearly killed me.
 
RepoManTSM
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

brap: aleister_greynight: So legalize weed?

[Fark user image image 850x425]


Yes.
 
You'd turn it off when I was halfway across [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

chucknasty: I make graphs for a living. that graph makes me angry. do the colors and shapes mean something? if so add a legend for the colors and shapes. if not just make a bar graph. that is an infuriating way to show data. Rev knows what I am saying.


I'm guessing each pictogram of a drink represents a drink, or part thereof.

I agree it's messy, but it's not that hard to figure out.
 
buster_v
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
This is 8 years old.

Like my scotch.
 
cfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
On one hand this seems high. On the other hand I work in DC often and everyone I work with goes hard. Bar after work every day. Always an excuse to celebrate something. There's one dude in particular who's 30 going on 45; it would not surprise me at all if he's drinking 10 a day.

/ 3 is my limit when I'm there
// normal is 1 - 2 a week
 
RepoManTSM
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I thought this would be about porn consumption.
 
jmr61
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Who drinks one drink?

Incomprehensible.
 
Katie98_KT
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I'm aware that chart is built on NIH data, from what SHOULD be an accurate study, but if you read through it, they ASKED people about their drinking. We know that when you ask people about their drinking they regularly under-estimate.
I'm sure the zero drinks people are relatively accurate, but that middle group is almost certainly wrong.
and that makes that top group ever more terrifying.
 
chawco
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
That statistic is really hard to believe. 10 drinks per day is a very severe alcoholic. To say that 10% of Americans are that heavily impaired seems a big exaggeration to me.

Was also a bit surprised to see 30% don't drink at all. Maybe that sorta really means, for many, drinks rarely. I don't drink and I feel very rare about it. People seem confused and by my age many assume it's because of prior issues/addiction. It's not, I never took to it, never felt I needed it. Young me was jolly and uninhibited enough.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
A couple glasses of wine with dinner every night gets me to the tier 9 range, AND keeps it classy.
 
Petey4335
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

beezeltown: I was in that category when I was 19 and 20 years old. I had a fake ID and $3.79 to buy a 12 pack of Beast every day.

Those were fun, but literally wasted days. These days a six pack of quality beer might last me 2-3 weeks, or more.


$3.79 gets you only 4 16oz gas station overpriced beasts these days.  Almost a buck cheaper at the grocery store, but that's a longer drive.

Good for a "fark it, I'm going fishing" afternoon or evening.
 
TofuTheAlmighty [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
There are a whooole lot of functional alcoholics in the US. They often down a handle of vodak or most of a 24-pack per day.

During the pandemic initial phase, I was probably at 8-10 drinks per day. But honestly I got bored with drinking. I've cut way back in the past 6 months particularly because I need to lose 30 lbs.
 
Darkmeer [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Wow.  I am the most ridiculously sober farker here.  Wow.
 
holdmybones
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

TwowheelinTim: Lambskincoat: They are relying on a small percent to drink a lot, if cannabis takes half their heavy drinkers they're screwed.

Who do you think has been behind keeping weed illegal?


The stone(r)cutters?
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

nmrsnr: I'm not sure I've ever had 10 drinks in a day, that is a disturbing amount of alcohol.


It is a lot, but also less than you might think when distilled spirits are involved. If a "standard drink" is 1.5 oz, and a "finger" of whiskey is ~2 oz, then drinking five finger-and-a-half pours of whiskey will get you to 10 "drinks."

Or, if a standard bottle is 750 ml, 1 fluid oz is ~29.5 ml, so a standard drink is ~44.25 ml, and 1 liquor bottle holds 16.95 drinks, so (rounding) 10 drinks is about 6/10ths of a bottle of 80-proof liquor.

/ I think I've probably done something like that, once or twice, but that was a long time ago and not a particularly happy time either
 
SecondaryControl [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I used too. Calories got to be brutal though.

/Tip:Drinking will not fix shiatty shift-shifted sleep.
//It actually makes it worse.
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Petey4335: beezeltown: I was in that category when I was 19 and 20 years old. I had a fake ID and $3.79 to buy a 12 pack of Beast every day.

Those were fun, but literally wasted days. These days a six pack of quality beer might last me 2-3 weeks, or more.

$3.79 gets you only 4 16oz gas station overpriced beasts these days.  Almost a buck cheaper at the grocery store, but that's a longer drive.

Good for a "fark it, I'm going fishing" afternoon or evening.


Yeah...we're talking 1994 prices.
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

bighairyguy: A couple glasses of wine with dinner every night gets me to the tier 9 range, AND keeps it classy.


/squirts wine from box into Mason jar
 
The Madd Mann [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I've been getting into a lot of cask strength whiskeys (120+ proof for the most part) and I would generally pour myself two to three 1.5 ounce pours a night. A couple weeks ago, I actually did the math and those three pours were equivalent to a six-pack a night. Now I try and limit myself to one glass.
 
XanthPrime
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

TwowheelinTim: Lambskincoat: They are relying on a small percent to drink a lot, if cannabis takes half their heavy drinkers they're screwed.

Who do you think has been behind keeping weed illegal?


My father-in-law used to go through 4-5 liters of vodak each week along with beer at the bar.  Now weed is legal in the neighboring state and he goes through half as much booze.
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

nmrsnr: I'm not sure I've ever had 10 drinks in a day, that is a disturbing amount of alcohol.


10 drinks a day is "fine". People drink that much in coffee, soda, juice and milk all day. If you just day drink, it isn't great, but it isn't like ypu are plastered.

10 drinks to close down a bar when you showed up at 9 or 10 is when it goes from "you had a good day" to "you gonna be dead in the morning".
 
XanthPrime
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

chawco: That statistic is really hard to believe. 10 drinks per day is a very severe alcoholic. To say that 10% of Americans are that heavily impaired seems a big exaggeration to me.

Was also a bit surprised to see 30% don't drink at all. Maybe that sorta really means, for many, drinks rarely. I don't drink and I feel very rare about it. People seem confused and by my age many assume it's because of prior issues/addiction. It's not, I never took to it, never felt I needed it. Young me was jolly and uninhibited enough.


Wisconsin.
 
argylez
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

LordBeavis: nmrsnr: I'm not sure I've ever had 10 drinks in a day, that is a disturbing amount of alcohol.


I find it unbelievable in the sense that I don't believe it.  Ten percent of Americans are consuming over 10 drinks a day?  I would believe it if it were the average for the top 1 percent or even the top 5 percent, but 10 percent seems too much.


Math isn't my strong suit, but google says 10% of the American population is 102 million.  It's hard to imagine that many people drinking that much
 
Petey4335
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

beezeltown: Petey4335: beezeltown: I was in that category when I was 19 and 20 years old. I had a fake ID and $3.79 to buy a 12 pack of Beast every day.

Those were fun, but literally wasted days. These days a six pack of quality beer might last me 2-3 weeks, or more.

$3.79 gets you only 4 16oz gas station overpriced beasts these days.  Almost a buck cheaper at the grocery store, but that's a longer drive.

Good for a "fark it, I'm going fishing" afternoon or evening.

Yeah...we're talking 1994 prices.


1994 prices for me meant '$3.16? Hey, I have enough for a non bagged lunch!' as a freshman commuter to college. Beer money was kinda off the table sadly.
 
SomeAmerican
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
7th decile here
 
Chief Superintendent Lookout
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Lightweights.
 
chawco
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

argylez: LordBeavis: nmrsnr: I'm not sure I've ever had 10 drinks in a day, that is a disturbing amount of alcohol.


I find it unbelievable in the sense that I don't believe it.  Ten percent of Americans are consuming over 10 drinks a day?  I would believe it if it were the average for the top 1 percent or even the top 5 percent, but 10 percent seems too much.

Math isn't my strong suit, but google says 10% of the American population is 102 million.  It's hard to imagine that many people drinking that much


There are not 1 billion Americans

10% is more like 33 million.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
It doesn't take much drinking to get yourself over on the right hand side of that chart.
 
KCinPA
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
This explains a LOT!
 
0MGWTFBBQ
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
10 drinks a day?  holy sh!@t.  And the 1% are probably downing 100 drinks a day.

I'll never be in the 1%.

sadge.
 
Displayed 50 of 70 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.