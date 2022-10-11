 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Harvard Crimson)   First-world problem: Harvard Alumni Association phasing out alumni e-mail forwarding, which people had just figured would be around for life   (thecrimson.com) divider line
5
    More: Misc, E-mail, Harvard Alumni Association, E-mail address, email forwarding, Harvard spokesperson Christopher M. Hennessey, Email forwarding services, Van Dyke, Ann Forman Lippens '11  
•       •       •

305 clicks; posted to Main » on 12 Oct 2022 at 4:30 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



5 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bastards...
 
IDisposable
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It seems counter-productive to get rid of them - giving your alumni email addresses is a cheap way of keeping them engaged to hit them up for donations.

My school switched alumni to using Google Apps accounts years ago. I assume it is probably free or cheap and all of the things like spam get taken care of by Google.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'll take Things That Don't Affect Me for $800, Mayim.
 
guinsu
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: I'll take Things That Don't Affect Me for $800, Mayim.


You and 2,000,000 would maybe make a dent in Harvard's endowment.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

guinsu: We Ate the Necco Wafers: I'll take Things That Don't Affect Me for $800, Mayim.

You and 2,000,000 would maybe make a dent in Harvard's endowment.


Harvard has a $51 billion endowment, but you wouldn't know it over things like the way the battle their various unions over contracts, the surprisingly poor way they feed their undergrads (I know, but their HARVARD students!). Yes, the easiest way to keep money is not to spend it, but for a rich school they can be miserly.
 
Displayed 5 of 5 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.