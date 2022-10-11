 Skip to content
(NBC Bay Area)   A great man leaves clean work behind him, and requires no sweeper up of the chips   (nbcbayarea.com) divider line
24
    Sad, tree trimmer, Menlo Park, Life, Afterlife, Death, report of a tree trimmer, wood chipper  
24 Comments
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Paul Bunyan says fark you, subby

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
wax_on [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
That'll buff right out.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Likely story
 
Floki
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
At least he died doing what he loved.
 
DRTFA
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Not obscure
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Red Shirt Blues [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Man that's a big commercial one. Wonder what was left of the poor guy.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

DRTFA: Not obscure
[Fark user image image 425x318]


Dammit....

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
shinji3i
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

DRTFA: Not obscure
[Fark user image image 425x318]


media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Geriatric Goodman Brown
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
The opening for the wood chipper is on the side, not the top. How did he fall in?
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Red Shirt Blues: [Fark user image image 850x443]

Man that's a big commercial one. Wonder what was left of the poor guy.


They've got huge oak trees in that part of the bay area. When I lived around there, pretty much every tree trimming job used those things.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Red Shirt Blues: [Fark user image image 850x443]

Man that's a big commercial one. Wonder what was left of the poor guy.


I guess he's jewish now?
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Red Shirt Blues: [Fark user image 850x443]

Man that's a big commercial one. Wonder what was left of the poor guy.


About the contents of a 5 gallon bucket of bone chips and viscera..The Medical Examiner and
funeral directors probably hate cases like this...Some poor schmucks have to pick whats left of that
person from inside the machine and also separate what's left from from the wood chips and leaves in the back of the truck...
 
waxbeans
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Mr. Shabooboo: Red Shirt Blues: [Fark user image 850x443]

Man that's a big commercial one. Wonder what was left of the poor guy.

About the contents of a 5 gallon bucket of bone chips and viscera..The Medical Examiner and
funeral directors probably hate cases like this...Some poor schmucks have to pick whats left of that
person from inside the machine and also separate what's left from from the wood chips and leaves in the back of the truck...


Job security
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Whoever had to clean that up, they're not getting paid enough.
 
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fun fact:  Menlo Park, NJ (think Thomas Edison) was named after Menlo Park, CA.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Dr.Fey: Fun fact:  Menlo Park, NJ (think Thomas Edison) was named after Menlo Park, CA.


c-fa.cdn.smule.comView Full Size
 
nytmare
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Red Shirt Blues: [Fark user image 850x443]

Man that's a big commercial one. Wonder what was left of the poor guy.


While the video doesn't capture the full scene, there's no tarp over the wood chipper.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Horizontal load. He didn't "fall in."

Geriatric Goodman Brown: The opening for the wood chipper is on the side, not the top. How did he fall in?


Exactly. He was either pushed or pulled in.
 
fuhfuhfuh
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Hope it was head first so at least the feeling didn't drag out for even a few seconds.
 
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: He was either pushed or pulled in.


miro.medium.comView Full Size
 
ajgeek [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Geriatric Goodman Brown: The opening for the wood chipper is on the side, not the top. How did he fall in?


Probably tripped on branches that weren't being chipped up quickly enough.

The irregularity of branches can make for some chaos when taking trees down. I've seen weird things happen (think giant pick-up-sticks) trying to move them. Living in Maine, you learn to limb, fell, and process a tree in a very specific way to avoid accidents with chainsaws. I expect chipping would have similar safety procedures.

/Remember, lumber and commercial fishing are in the most dangerous jobs category for a reason.
 
anuran
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Red Shirt Blues: [Fark user image image 850x443]

Man that's a big commercial one. Wonder what was left of the poor guy.

I guess he's jewish now?


Gefilte is pretty Jewish
 
PiperArrow
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Red Shirt Blues: Wonder what was left of the poor guy.


The gizzards of Menlo Park.
 
Displayed 24 of 24 comments

