 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WPXI.com)   "Last Saturday, we dove down, found a body, and closed a cold case. Let's dive this Friday." (Eight. Hours. Later) "We found 100 cars"   (wpxi.com) divider line
29
    More: Strange, Pittsburgh, Allegheny County, Pennsylvania, Allegheny River, Pennsylvania, Ohio River, VIN numbers, license plates, Chaos divers  
•       •       •

1382 clicks; posted to Main » on 11 Oct 2022 at 9:15 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



29 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Psycho (7/12) Movie CLIP - Sinking Marion's Car (1960) HD
Youtube iPt2PNpjOq4
 
robodog
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Adventures with purpose might as well be the FBI dive team. They've helped so many families reach closure it's just stupidly heartbreaking.
 
LesterB
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Approves.
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nice job by the author not calling out that they interviewed Bruce Lee.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Any city with a river, canal, lake, oceanfront ...

That's where stolen shiat and corpses go.
 
Gordon Bennett [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Any divers in the local area need to move very quickly if they want to get in before losing their last chance to dredge up a free corpse.
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Depending on how far up or down river, I'm guessing a combination of Italian mob, Eastern European mobs, anti-union enforcers, and rando criminals.
 
Monac
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
They are going to reveal a ton of insurance fraud.  Probably hard to prove now, but what real car thief just dumps a car in a river?
 
hlehmann
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Pittsburgh?  Yep, one of the less suspected centers of gangsterism.  What was that spaghetti place on route 22 out towards Delmont that was once owned by well known organized crime?  Oops, I've said too much.
 
RepoManTSM
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: Any city with a river, canal, lake, oceanfront ...

That's where stolen shiat and corpses go.


So basically every city?
 
Moniker o' Shame
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


My God, it's full of cars.
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Strange, subby? Let me tell you about Strawberry Reservoir... The first summer were here in Utah, they have a storm blow up, and a small boat goes down with 2 people on board.  I saw the place this summer, it's up on a flat plain in the high desert. Wind is definitely a thing there, and my cousin says that storms can rise up almost instantly.

Anyway, these people go down with their boat, and it's instant news. The state cops are diving for weeks. About once a week, they'd find a body, and it wouldn't be the right one. And then another. And another. When it was all said and done, they'd pulled 8 bodies out of that reservoir, not one of them belonging to the people from the original accident... Nobody ever did find those bodies.
 
RepoManTSM
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Monac: They are going to reveal a ton of insurance fraud.  Probably hard to prove now, but what real car thief just dumps a car in a river?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RepoManTSM
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

hlehmann: Pittsburgh?  Yep, one of the less suspected centers of gangsterism.  What was that spaghetti place on route 22 out towards Delmont that was once owned by well known organized crime?  Oops, I've said too much.


I'd say Youngstown town is my favorite unexpected setting for a mob war.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
About 50 years ago there was a trial period of installing AI in cars.
Sadly, the AI was "dumb" (for lack of a better word) and 100's of unfortunate cars perished under the misconception they could swim.
 
Moniker o' Shame
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
"With VIN numbers ...

With Vehicle Identification Number numbers...
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Well, maybe if the dive team had parked better!

//in seriousness, that is a good deed and a true sacrifice of time and money that will hopefully offer a sense of closure - whether that's to a victim, or to an insurance company's ledger.....
 
non-racer X
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I'd be more impressed if they found a B-25.

The Mystery of Pittsburgh's "Ghost Bomber" - Heinz History Center
 
peachpicker
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
This Diminno's car was found right beside Heinz Field. Not the sort of place you'd ditch a corpse in a car to cover up a crime, but it does bump up the likelihood of alcohol being involved.
 
RedVentrue
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

robodog: Adventures with purpose might as well be the FBI dive team. They've helped so many families reach closure it's just stupidly heartbreaking.


They need to be on the payroll.
 
scanman61
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Monac: They are going to reveal a ton of insurance fraud.  Probably hard to prove now, but what real car thief just dumps a car in a river?


Teenagers
 
Monac
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

RepoManTSM: Monac: They are going to reveal a ton of insurance fraud.  Probably hard to prove now, but what real car thief just dumps a car in a river?

[Fark user image 425x329] [View Full Size image _x_]


I rest my case.
 
scanman61
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Mikey1969: Strange, subby? Let me tell you about Strawberry Reservoir... The first summer were here in Utah, they have a storm blow up, and a small boat goes down with 2 people on board.  I saw the place this summer, it's up on a flat plain in the high desert. Wind is definitely a thing there, and my cousin says that storms can rise up almost instantly.

Anyway, these people go down with their boat, and it's instant news. The state cops are diving for weeks. About once a week, they'd find a body, and it wouldn't be the right one. And then another. And another. When it was all said and done, they'd pulled 8 bodies out of that reservoir, not one of them belonging to the people from the original accident... Nobody ever did find those bodies.


https://www.cbsnews.com/news/sonar-finds-6-bodies-in-utah-lake/
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Exactly 100 cars sounds suspicious.
 
talkyournonsense
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
But did the cars have corpses in them?
 
jim32rr
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Mikey1969: Strange, subby? Let me tell you about Strawberry Reservoir... The first summer were here in Utah, they have a storm blow up, and a small boat goes down with 2 people on board.  I saw the place this summer, it's up on a flat plain in the high desert. Wind is definitely a thing there, and my cousin says that storms can rise up almost instantly.

Anyway, these people go down with their boat, and it's instant news. The state cops are diving for weeks. About once a week, they'd find a body, and it wouldn't be the right one. And then another. And another. When it was all said and done, they'd pulled 8 bodies out of that reservoir, not one of them belonging to the people from the original accident... Nobody ever did find those bodies.


Cops are outside your house, something about a warrant and your freezer. Good luck
 
MBooda
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Moniker o' Shame: "With VIN numbers ...

With Vehicle Identification Number numbers...


Did they find any automated ATM machines?
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

RepoManTSM: thealgorerhythm: Any city with a river, canal, lake, oceanfront ...

That's where stolen shiat and corpses go.

So basically every city?


YMMV in Phoenix, Indianapolis, and Atlanta
 
Adolf Oliver Nipples [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I wonder how many cars they'd find that tried to jump the Fort Duquesne before it was finished. We all know about the one guy, but are we sure he was the only one?
 
Displayed 29 of 29 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.