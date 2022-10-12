 Skip to content
(Vox)   "Some of the ways that are proving most effective make me a little uncomfortable personally, but I'm already sold . . . and we're trying to target the people who need to see something and get on board." It's almost like trying to persuade voters   (vox.com) divider line
mistahtom
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Roe was overturned?   Not according to what I've seen from any women on social media.  It's all winemom memes and re-tweets of "shiat my therapist says."
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The decision to get an abortion should be an extremely private decision.

It's nobody else's god-damned business.

/ if you want someone to keep a pregnancy...get your F-ING checkbook out.
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh here we go again: men having to come in and mansplain reproductive rights because nobody will listen to the dames.
 
atomic-age
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MattytheMouse: Oh here we go again: men having to come in and mansplain reproductive rights because nobody will listen to the dames.


Sadly, it's true. Men don't like to hear women's voices. We're 'shrill' and 'unlikeable' when we try to say things that matter.
 
Fart_Machine
‘’ 1 hour ago  
WTF is Big Abortion?
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MattytheMouse: Oh here we go again: men having to come in and mansplain reproductive rights because nobody will listen to the dames.


Indeed. These Fing Red Hats are preventing MY dames from getting the proper medical care that they deserve.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 1 hour ago  

atomic-age: MattytheMouse: Oh here we go again: men having to come in and mansplain reproductive rights because nobody will listen to the dames.

Sadly, it's true. Men don't like to hear women's voices. We're 'shrill' and 'unlikeable' when we try to say things that matter.


Settle down, Sally. Have a glass of wine. Its been a long day. Let the men handle this.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Isn't this freaking obvious?  America has a strong libertarian streak even if we don't want to admit it, because we are so wed to the idea of the frontier and rugged individual.  Democrats need to tap that libertarian streak, to point out how they want to protect individual rights of all Americans.
 
Outshined_One [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NM Volunteer: Isn't this freaking obvious?  America has a strong libertarian streak even if we don't want to admit it, because we are so wed to the idea of the frontier and rugged individual.  Democrats need to tap that libertarian streak, to point out how they want to protect individual rights of all Americans.


It's not even that.

Most dudebro types favor birth control and abortion not because it's "my body, my choice," but instead they're scared to death of shotgun weddings and child support.
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

atomic-age: MattytheMouse: Oh here we go again: men having to come in and mansplain reproductive rights because nobody will listen to the dames.

Sadly, it's true. Men don't like to hear women's voices. We're 'shrill' and 'unlikeable' when we try to say things that matter.


Good on men that do step up but like

God damn, it sucks that this article is lowkey like "oh shiat, here comes the men! Now it's real!"

Eh, oh well. I'mma keep doing my part and writing erotic fiction about regressive congressmen that are magically transformed into sex-crazed bimbos so they have to learn about women's sexual health.
 
Botkin of the Yard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dave Portnoy, the controversial founder of Barstool Sports

He's not controversial.  He's an asshole.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MattytheMouse: atomic-age: MattytheMouse: Oh here we go again: men having to come in and mansplain reproductive rights because nobody will listen to the dames.

Sadly, it's true. Men don't like to hear women's voices. We're 'shrill' and 'unlikeable' when we try to say things that matter.

Good on men that do step up but like

God damn, it sucks that this article is lowkey like "oh shiat, here comes the men! Now it's real!"

Eh, oh well. I'mma keep doing my part and writing erotic fiction about regressive congressmen that are magically transformed into sex-crazed bimbos so they have to learn about women's sexual health.


Didn't Barbara Boxer already write that book?
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Trocadero: MattytheMouse: atomic-age: MattytheMouse: Oh here we go again: men having to come in and mansplain reproductive rights because nobody will listen to the dames.

Sadly, it's true. Men don't like to hear women's voices. We're 'shrill' and 'unlikeable' when we try to say things that matter.

Good on men that do step up but like

God damn, it sucks that this article is lowkey like "oh shiat, here comes the men! Now it's real!"

Eh, oh well. I'mma keep doing my part and writing erotic fiction about regressive congressmen that are magically transformed into sex-crazed bimbos so they have to learn about women's sexual health.

Didn't Barbara Boxer already write that book?


There is NEVER enough cross gender transformation erotica.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I'm a nice enlightened guy why don't these stupid farking women see that?
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Karma Chameleon: I'm a nice enlightened guy why don't these stupid farking women see that?


It's because they're too busy going after complete and utter jerks instead of nice guys like us. GAWD.
 
Bonzo_1116
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

atomic-age: MattytheMouse: Oh here we go again: men having to come in and mansplain reproductive rights because nobody will listen to the dames.

Sadly, it's true. Men don't like to hear women's voices. We're 'shrill' and 'unlikeable' when we try to say things that matter.


Sad but predictably true.

However, like it says in TFA the sorts of ads we need now for this election are by nature different than a campaign to change minds and frames of reference in the long run.

If it takes Bros talking to Bros to get the message across today, OK.  Bros listening to Sis and hearing what she is saying as a "real person" will follow over time.  This is an uphill battle and it's taking centuries to move the battlefront.  Each inch of that ground is worth it.
 
LarrySouth
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Botkin of the Yard: Dave Portnoy, the controversial founder of Barstool Sports

He's not controversial.  He's an asshole.


He certainly knows how to complain...
 
augustus_bedloe
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I don't want to know anything about what goes on between a woman and her doctor. I definitely don't feel that my opinion belongs anywhere between a woman's doctor and her uterus..
 
Summoner101
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

MattytheMouse: Oh here we go again: men having to come in and mansplain reproductive rights because nobody will listen to the dames.


Careful, we don't call broads "dames".
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Karma Chameleon: I'm a nice enlightened guy why don't these stupid farking women see that?


I'm a Nice Guy
Youtube gaPzM4ExbJ4
 
Senseless_drivel
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
"The woke left, the liberals, they're crazy. They're insane people," Portnoy added. "Yet, I end up having to vote for a moron like Biden because the right is gonna put Supreme Court people in who are just ruining this country, taking basic rights away."

media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Bonzo_1116
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

augustus_bedloe: I don't want to know anything about what goes on between a woman and her doctor. I definitely don't feel that my opinion belongs anywhere between a woman's doctor and her uterus..


The most salient thing to contemplate here is that a doctor is unnecessary to the fundamental ethical and legal issue.

In a practical sense, f*ck YES pro healthcare should be involved....but if I could induce an abortion by drinking tea made from roadside weeds all by myself should I be subject to criminal prosecution for doing so?  That's the nub of the issue, and many many people haven't fully thought it through.

They should.
 
Gordon Bennett [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Botkin of the Yard: Dave Portnoy, the controversial founder of Barstool Sports

He's not controversial.  He's an asshole.


And a cretin.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
freetomato
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Outshined_One: NM Volunteer: Isn't this freaking obvious?  America has a strong libertarian streak even if we don't want to admit it, because we are so wed to the idea of the frontier and rugged individual.  Democrats need to tap that libertarian streak, to point out how they want to protect individual rights of all Americans.

It's not even that.

Most dudebro types favor birth control and abortion not because it's "my body, my choice," but instead they're scared to death of shotgun weddings and child support.


Dudebro types and normal men who are sexually active. Their choice, tangentially, is at risk.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Senseless_drivel: "The woke left, the liberals, they're crazy. They're insane people," Portnoy added. "Yet, I end up having to vote for a moron like Biden because the right is gonna put Supreme Court people in who are just ruining this country, taking basic rights away."

[media.tenor.com image 220x220] [View Full Size image _x_]


"The Progressives want to give more basic rights to Americans, they're insane!"
 
Summoner101
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Gordon Bennett: Botkin of the Yard: Dave Portnoy, the controversial founder of Barstool Sports

He's not controversial.  He's an asshole.

And a cretin.

[Fark user image image 634x369]

[Fark user image image 634x520]


I'm not saying forget who these people are and what they stand for, but they vote too.
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

mistahtom: Roe was overturned?   Not according to what I've seen from any women on social media.  It's all winemom memes and re-tweets of "shiat my therapist says."


Well done, an incredibly stupid post.
 
halfjack
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Outshined_One: NM Volunteer: Isn't this freaking obvious?  America has a strong libertarian streak even if we don't want to admit it, because we are so wed to the idea of the frontier and rugged individual.  Democrats need to tap that libertarian streak, to point out how they want to protect individual rights of all Americans.

It's not even that.

Most dudebro types favor birth control and abortion not because it's "my body, my choice," but instead they're scared to death of shotgun weddings and child support.


Yes, thats true, but only because men dont have any birth control of our own (condoms and gelding notwithstanding)
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

MattytheMouse: atomic-age: MattytheMouse: Oh here we go again: men having to come in and mansplain reproductive rights because nobody will listen to the dames.

Sadly, it's true. Men don't like to hear women's voices. We're 'shrill' and 'unlikeable' when we try to say things that matter.

Good on men that do step up but like

God damn, it sucks that this article is lowkey like "oh shiat, here comes the men! Now it's real!"

Eh, oh well. I'mma keep doing my part and writing erotic fiction about regressive congressmen that are magically transformed into sex-crazed bimbos so they have to learn about women's sexual health.


Matty, you're not all that important relative to the reproductive rights of women and you're not a woman. So why don't you take your self-advertised "erotic fiction" to a thread where it's not insulting to people who give a fark about reproductive rights more than they care about your fiction career?
 
Palined Parenthood
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Outshined_One: NM Volunteer: Isn't this freaking obvious?  America has a strong libertarian streak even if we don't want to admit it, because we are so wed to the idea of the frontier and rugged individual.  Democrats need to tap that libertarian streak, to point out how they want to protect individual rights of all Americans.

It's not even that.

Most dudebro types favor birth control and abortion not because it's "my body, my choice," but instead they're scared to death of shotgun weddings and child support.


hold on just a minute here.

dudebros

have sex

with women?
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: "The Progressives want to give more basic rights to Americans, they're insane!"


Repetitive self-crucifiction. You're good at that.
 
Neondistraction
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Fart_Machine: WTF is Big Abortion?


It's a figment of some right-wing nutjob's imagination.  They think everyone that's pro-choice just LOVES abortions and wants there to be more of them.  They think that getting an abortion is a frivolous procedure akin to getting your hair or nails done and that slutty women are using abortions as a form of birth control.  And they do not want to hear or listen to anything to the contrary because they've decided in their heads that they are right.
 
Neondistraction
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Palined Parenthood: Outshined_One: NM Volunteer: Isn't this freaking obvious?  America has a strong libertarian streak even if we don't want to admit it, because we are so wed to the idea of the frontier and rugged individual.  Democrats need to tap that libertarian streak, to point out how they want to protect individual rights of all Americans.

It's not even that.

Most dudebro types favor birth control and abortion not because it's "my body, my choice," but instead they're scared to death of shotgun weddings and child support.

hold on just a minute here.

dudebros

have sex

with women?


Yes, unfortunately.  And sometimes it's even consensual.
 
UndeadPoetsSociety
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Palined Parenthood: Outshined_One: NM Volunteer: Isn't this freaking obvious?  America has a strong libertarian streak even if we don't want to admit it, because we are so wed to the idea of the frontier and rugged individual.  Democrats need to tap that libertarian streak, to point out how they want to protect individual rights of all Americans.

It's not even that.

Most dudebro types favor birth control and abortion not because it's "my body, my choice," but instead they're scared to death of shotgun weddings and child support.

hold on just a minute here.

dudebros

have sex

with women?


They want to have sex with women. They have enough trouble achieving that already, anything that makes women less likely to have sex with them is going to completely sink them.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
If the Democratic Party wants my vote they can put Biden, Walensky, and Jha on pikes.  I understand that people want, and perhaps even deserve, reproductive freedom but my children deserved the right not to get multisystem organ damage every other month as a consequence of attending public school.  Republicans are rotten, but they're also the punishment that the average American deserves.
 
knbwhite
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: The decision to get an abortion should be an extremely private decision.

It's nobody else's god-damned business.

/ if you want someone to keep a pregnancy...get your F-ING checkbook out.


A fetus is a life. If sex is willfully, the choice has been made. I reluctantly support early abortion until we can do better at educating people about the ramifications of unplanned pregnancies.
 
studebaker hoch
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Fart_Machine: WTF is Big Abortion?


You don't want to know.
 
DoctorCal
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Fart_Machine: WTF is Big Abortion?


TFG's boarding school nickname
 
KB202
‘’ less than a minute ago  

iheartscotch: The decision to get an abortion should be an extremely private decision.

It's nobody else's god-damned business.

/ if you want someone to keep a pregnancy...get your F-ING checkbook out.


Should a root canal be an extremely private decision?
What about cancer treatment?
Healthcare should be as private as the patient decides. There's nothing extreme about any healthcare.
 
