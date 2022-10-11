 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Daily Beast)   Glooooock   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
6
    More: Stupid, Firearm, Handgun, reliably deadly Glock, Ryan Busse, Semi-automatic pistol, everyday gun nuts, name of Key Glock, Assault rifle  
•       •       •

282 clicks; posted to Main » on 11 Oct 2022 at 10:15 PM (9 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



6 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Mr. Eugenides [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
The Glock AR-15 is the Glock of AR-15s!
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
If TFA makes you wring your hands, you don't know a gawdam thing about guns.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
"I think Glock would instantly have a sizable portion of the market," Busse said. "Glock would be an instant player with a sizable market share." It could become the hot new accessory in the street.  "Maybe it would increase the popularity of the guns in that sort of urban environment where we see a lot of Glocks used these days," Busse said.

So this guy's hypothesis is that where Glock handguns are currently popular -- I'm assuming "urban environment" is gun-guy code for low-income, predominantly black & brown neighborhoods -- AR-15 style long guns will suddenly become popular simply because they are Glocks?  Like, the only thing preventing this fad from taking off presently is brand loyalty and not inconvenience and/or expense?
 
anuran
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Between cops and hip-hop stars and actual gangstas and everyday gun nuts, the reliably deadly Glock has become a generic term for all semi-automatic pistols.
The fark it has.
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 1 minute ago  

New Rising Sun: "I think Glock would instantly have a sizable portion of the market," Busse said. "Glock would be an instant player with a sizable market share." It could become the hot new accessory in the street.  "Maybe it would increase the popularity of the guns in that sort of urban environment where we see a lot of Glocks used these days," Busse said.

So this guy's hypothesis is that where Glock handguns are currently popular -- I'm assuming "urban environment" is gun-guy code for low-income, predominantly black & brown neighborhoods -- AR-15 style long guns will suddenly become popular simply because they are Glocks?  Like, the only thing preventing this fad from taking off presently is brand loyalty and not inconvenience and/or expense?


Just imagine if Nike made an AR-15.
 
Russ1642
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 6 of 6 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.