Delta flight turns around because of stowaway.
    Delta Air Lines, Airline, Atlanta  
HugeMistake [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Airport security is a joke.

CSB: I was seated and waiting for the remaining passengers to get on board, when a guy came up to me and said "Excuse me, I think you're in my seat." I said I would check my boarding pass (because mistakes happen) and no, I showed him I was in my assigned seat. "Perhaps they double-assigned it" I said (this can happen too) and asked if I could see his boarding pass.

I looked at it for several seconds and then finally said, "You do have this seat. But on a completely different flight."
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This isn't even airport security, this is gate security.   While the gate agent was scanning boarding passes, someone snuck behind them and got on the plane.
 
Mister Peejay
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Ever since reading The Cold Equations, stowing away seemed like a really bad idea.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

HugeMistake: Airport security is a joke.

CSB: I was seated and waiting for the remaining passengers to get on board, when a guy came up to me and said "Excuse me, I think you're in my seat." I said I would check my boarding pass (because mistakes happen) and no, I showed him I was in my assigned seat. "Perhaps they double-assigned it" I said (this can happen too) and asked if I could see his boarding pass.

I looked at it for several seconds and then finally said, "You do have this seat. But on a completely different flight."


Username checks out.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Was it that little old lady again?

She has been a stowaway about ten times now.
 
dstanley [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
3.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size

"That's a name I've not heard..."
 
mcmnky
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I got that reference.
 
Monkeyfark Ridiculous
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
So the airline isn't commenting, the police didn't arrest anyone, TSA as usual has no idea what the f*ck happened, it was determined there was no need for a security sweep, and the flight continued after a brief delay. So pretty much the entire story here is Scary and Almost Terrified Concern from a couple of handwringing passengers who saw themselves a security fella, and a media outlet quite possibly falsely implying a guy is a criminal who "sneaked onto" a plane when for all they know he might have just accidentally boarded the wrong flight.
 
Rehab Is For Quitters
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
meme-arsenal.comView Full Size
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size

It's a lot easier on a cruise ship...

/Sweeeet Adeline....
 
