 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Boston Magazine)   Today's high school kids don't care about varsity letter jackets. Also sock hops, pet rocks, and writing their lessons in coal on the back of a shovel   (bostonmagazine.com) divider line
87
    More: Obvious, High school, Letterman, cool kids, Letterman jackets, today's high schools, wave of nostalgia washes, 16-year-old twin boys, What Happened  
•       •       •

873 clicks; posted to Main » on 11 Oct 2022 at 5:50 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



87 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As someone who also went to HS in the late 80s, I don't remember anyone being "cocky" about their letter jackets (not saying there wasn't).  We all wore ours and by then they were not just awarded for sports (her saying so kind of makes me think she just researched letter jackets rather than experience a period where they were still worn).  They were also awarded for anything you stuck with for 3 years or anything where you made it to state competition or other things like one act play or champion at a fair or show.

It was just the norm and tradition at the time but no one I knew thought they were better than others for wearing it.  Yes, you can say that kids at the time were proud to receive one but I don't remember it going beyond that.

It doesn't bother me that it's not a big deal any longer.  Things change and I like the "I know I won and that's what matters," attitude described in TFA.
 
cheap_thoughts [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm sorry you peaked in high school, author. Your kids realize this, and are better off knowing their personalities don't revolve around the days of yore.
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The mother who wrote that article sounds like someone who hasn't been told to fark the hell off nearly enough in her life, and needs much more of it stat.
 
alechemist [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh no millennials killing another industry.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LineNoise [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

UberDave: As someone who also went to HS in the late 80s, I don't remember anyone being "cocky" about their letter jackets (not saying there wasn't).  We all wore ours and by then they were not just awarded for sports (her saying so kind of makes me think she just researched letter jackets rather than experience a period where they were still worn).  They were also awarded for anything you stuck with for 3 years or anything where you made it to state competition or other things like one act play or champion at a fair or show.

It was just the norm and tradition at the time but no one I knew thought they were better than others for wearing it.  Yes, you can say that kids at the time were proud to receive one but I don't remember it going beyond that.

It doesn't bother me that it's not a big deal any longer.  Things change and I like the "I know I won and that's what matters," attitude described in TFA.


May be a regional or even a town thing. Where i grew up they were still a thing in the mid 90s, and they, and letterman pins, were only awarded for the major sports. There was debate if lacrosse should qualify for them, because varsity lacrosse at the time was pretty much "you want to play lacrosse?" Likewise for multisport kids what jacket you chose to wore signified something, and also giving a girl your jacket was still a big thing.

These days in the town i currently live its not much of a thing for sports teams, but non sports teams have the same jackets, and it being a bigger thing with them.
 
holdmybones
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nobody wore them when I was in high school 20 plus years ago. This isn't exactly breaking news.

Wait til they find out about the waning popularity of class rings.
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can't believe I never got a letter for slacking and smoking pot behind the school, I was good at it.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Somewhere in a closet in my parents' house is my Academic Decathlon letterman sweater. Sexy AF, baby.
 
FriarReb98 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't know about anyone else, but my letter jacket wasn't nearly thick enough to wear on a regular basis during the winters. So it was kinda worthless anyway.

\just realizing I have no idea what happened to it
\\I know where my band jacket is but not that one
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

holdmybones: Wait til they find out about the waning popularity of class rings.


HS graduate class of 1983.

They sent the catalog out to us in homeroom. I tossed mine in the trash.

"Why would I want to be reminded of this hell hole of a prison?"


I would rather take that money and get something useful with it.
 
replacementcool
‘’ 1 hour ago  
does anyone? i'm not american but the impression i got from american media was that they're purely indicative of shiatty, dumb people.
 
LineNoise [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FriarReb98: I don't know about anyone else, but my letter jacket wasn't nearly thick enough to wear on a regular basis during the winters. So it was kinda worthless anyway.

\just realizing I have no idea what happened to it
\\I know where my band jacket is but not that one


Yeah i remember mine was not good for much beyond a mild fall day, and we would be out there like idiots in them while it was snowing.
 
kevinatilusa [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I graduated more than 20 years ago, but I still have my keychain for "3 varsity letters in one sport".  That sport being Quiz Bowl.
 
Priapetic [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, this is also in Lexington, MA, which is a pretty nice suburb of Boston, so likely bleeding edge in diversity and inclusion.  I suspect in Bumfark Iowa varsity jackets are still a thing.

/people of the land
//common clay of the west
 
olrasputin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My high school was in a small town, so there was a dedicated group of kids who cared about the jackets because they had too much "school spirit", etc.

But I don't remember anyone I hung out with giving a fark. Then again, I only spent 2 years in high school, so meh.
 
kukukupo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I didn't care about my varsity jacket or class ring in the 90's (didn't get either)

I know I was in the minority at the time, though.
 
zepillin [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Though it was long long ago in a galaxy far away, I'd really don't recall letter jackets being some kind of deal for much more than 12% of the High School population of which I assume the author was one just glancing over the article.
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


alechemist: Oh no millennials killing another industry.


Millennials aren't underage anymore. They were born between 1982 to 1994, so the eldest millennials are turning 40, and the youngest millennials are 28.
 
genner
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kevinatilusa: I graduated more than 20 years ago, but I still have my keychain for "3 varsity letters in one sport".  That sport being Quiz Bowl.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fart And Smunny
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm quite glad I didn't. I'm like twice the size I was in high school and it would just be a way to constantly make myself feel fat and old, which I don't think anybody really needs.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Letter jackets were a signifier of status in high school. Which most adults should know by now means nothing.

To be a "big deal" in high school is almost literally meaningless the moment you graduate. Nobody gives a fark. Nor should they.

It's heartening that current high school students find them cringe. Though I'm sure there are other signifiers of status they do care about and which are equally useless and will be seen as so 20 years from now.
 
kindms
‘’ 1 hour ago  
late 80s early 90s HS. They were f-ing ugly. I know some kids had them. Im pretty sure I have all my letters still in the plastic envelope they came in

the jackets were expensive and i dont recall them being very warm etc

the new thing at the time was team warm ups and pull overs etc i think i still have some.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Smelly Pirate Hooker: Letter jackets were a signifier of status in high school. Which most adults should know by now means nothing.

To be a "big deal" in high school is almost literally meaningless the moment you graduate. Nobody gives a fark. Nor should they.

It's heartening that current high school students find them cringe. Though I'm sure there are other signifiers of status they do care about and which are equally useless and will be seen as so 20 years from now.


I dunno, internet mistakes are forever.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For some reason the track team didn't get jackets we got sweaters.  For the swim team we got nothing.  Now that I think about it I think only football got jackets.
 
Loucifer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My favorite jacket in high school was my Izod Lacoste. It went perfectly with my khaki pants and boat shoes. And I'm not kidding.
 
nytmare
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pay to have your photo taken, pay for a ring, and a jacket, and finally for your gown and a hat. Nothing like a single vendor working over a captive audience for a low-effort pile of cash.
 
FriarReb98 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LineNoise: FriarReb98: I don't know about anyone else, but my letter jacket wasn't nearly thick enough to wear on a regular basis during the winters. So it was kinda worthless anyway.

\just realizing I have no idea what happened to it
\\I know where my band jacket is but not that one

Yeah i remember mine was not good for much beyond a mild fall day, and we would be out there like idiots in them while it was snowing.


Mine was a little better than a modern fleece, as I remember it. But once it got close to freezing it was layering time. :P
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I went to three different high schools, so I never had an opportunity to earn one, really.

Almost earned one for debate, had I been allowed to stay at my second high school and not forced to attend the third.
 
anuran
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kevinatilusa: I graduated more than 20 years ago, but I still have my keychain for "3 varsity letters in one sport".  That sport being Quiz Bowl.


Quiz show and fencing for me. But we also got ties for lettering. Only thing I kept from high school. They were good bondage equipment
 
alechemist [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bith Set Me Up: [Fark user image image 850x637]

alechemist: Oh no millennials killing another industry.

Millennials aren't underage anymore. They were born between 1982 to 1994, so the eldest millennials are turning 40, and the youngest millennials are 28.


That'sthejoke.jpg
 
Kraftwerk Orange
‘’ 1 hour ago  

grokca: I can't believe I never got a letter for slacking and smoking pot behind the school, I was good at it.


That's weird.  All us band kids earned our letters while doing exactly that.
 
kindms
‘’ 1 hour ago  

baronbloodbath: I went to three different high schools, so I never had an opportunity to earn one, really.

Almost earned one for debate, had I been allowed to stay at my second high school and not forced to attend the third.


im assuming you got your screen name in HS
 
Badafuco [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

nytmare: Pay to have your photo taken, pay for a ring, and a jacket, and finally for your gown and a hat. Nothing like a single vendor working over a captive audience for a low-effort pile of cash.


And Jostens pretty much owns that monopoly.

Graduated in 1993. Didn't care about a jacket or ring then.
 
shinji3i
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well I still have my team shirt from our 5th grade district spelling bee that I came in third place so you losers can suck it:

media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Danger Avoid Death
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Didn't have the money for either the letterman's jacket, the class ring, or as it turned out, the senior prom. Thanks again for abandoning us, dad.
As expensive as they were back then, I can only imagine what inflation has done to the cost of these things nowadays. It's actually kind of nice seeing kids not prioritizing those things that won't really mean a damned thing to them 10 years down the road.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kindms: baronbloodbath: I went to three different high schools, so I never had an opportunity to earn one, really.

Almost earned one for debate, had I been allowed to stay at my second high school and not forced to attend the third.

im assuming you got your screen name in HS


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I received a varsity letter in girls soccer, as I was the waterboy.  What an achievement.
 
Oneiros
‘’ 1 hour ago  

alechemist: Oh no millennials killing another industry.


Let's hope they can kill off class rings, too
 
lilistonic [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kindms: baronbloodbath: I went to three different high schools, so I never had an opportunity to earn one, really.

Almost earned one for debate, had I been allowed to stay at my second high school and not forced to attend the third.

im assuming you got your screen name in HS


You get my quarterly "funniest" vote.
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 1 hour ago  
letter jackets, student council, september back to school dances, freshmen hazing and smoking on school grounds all ended the year I entered grade 9
 
soporific
‘’ 1 hour ago  

holdmybones: Nobody wore them when I was in high school 20 plus years ago. This isn't exactly breaking news.

Wait til they find out about the waning popularity of class rings.


We wore then back in the 90s where I went to school. I got mine for Band, I think.

I never got a HS class ring because I knew I was going to get a college ring in a few years and that was more important to me. I'd still wear it if I hadn't packed on a few pounds since college. I contemplate getting a new one because I do miss wearing it.
 
morg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My brother's class (89) all had them but three classes after barely anyone had them no one wore them. They're ugly.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I actually did earn my varsity letter, but never even considered getting the jacket. That was some dork shiat, being the late 90s. Yes, I was one of the top school shooters in the state.

That... that phrase did not age well at all.

Especially because a teammate went on to... never mind. Hmm.
 
G-Ride [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I earned a couple of letters in high school, but I do not recall at all what the process was for getting a jacket. I didn't have any interest in getting one so not sure if it was an option that I just tuned out or if it was something you had to get on your own somehow. And now it's been 30 years so memory not really clear.

I guess I should check an old yearbook to see how many people were wearing them. Not many as I recall, but we were also in a location that doesn't require jackets to be worn all that often.
 
ElFugawz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are we sure this isn't written by Kelly from the Onion?
i.redd.itView Full Size
 
Danger Avoid Death
‘’ 1 hour ago  

morg: My brother's class (89) all had them but three classes after barely anyone had them no one wore them. They're ugly.


Depends on the school colors, I guess. Blue is my favorite color, so I guess I lucked out with my high school colors of blue and white. Our rival's colors were orange and brown, two colors I've always loathed, so I guess I lucked out not going there as well.
 
pounddawg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I lettered in x-country running and band. Yeah I know, dork.

/didn't buy the jacket
//spent money a leather jacket that I still (and fit in)
///3
 
Tom_Slick
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was in High school in the early 90s very very few Letterman jackets, lots of leather bomber jackets, if you didn't have a bomber jacket from Wilsons Suede and Leather, you were an outcast.  If you had a black leather jacket you were a burnout.
 
FriarReb98 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Danger Avoid Death: morg: My brother's class (89) all had them but three classes after barely anyone had them no one wore them. They're ugly.

Depends on the school colors, I guess. Blue is my favorite color, so I guess I lucked out with my high school colors of blue and white. Our rival's colors were orange and brown, two colors I've always loathed, so I guess I lucked out not going there as well.


We were Dartmouth green, so it's a very specific color. As I recall the letter jacket was darker than the band jacket, but either way it's still a green jacket.
 
Displayed 50 of 87 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.