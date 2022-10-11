 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Twitter)   It took subby a good fifty-some-odd years to come out as trans, but life has never been better. Happy "Coming Out Day"   (twitter.com) divider line
60
    More: Spiffy  
•       •       •

493 clicks; posted to Main » on 11 Oct 2022 at 5:20 PM (30 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



60 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
♥♥♥♥
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Cheers!   Can't think of anything profound, but am very happy for you.
 
The Third Man [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Congratulations subby!  Glad you can be you!
 
dildo tontine [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Congrats subby!  Enjoy being you!
 
bloobeary [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Be excellent. Party on.
 
plecos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Good for you! Happy for you.
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I misread and thought the pictures were 50 years apart and I wanted their aging secret.
 
someonelse
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Congrats to you and all those who have come out of the closet.
 
RyansPrivates
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I'm glad we are living in a world where we at least are starting to affirm this. Congrats Subby and all the others lurking or otherwise who need to hear it: you be the best damned you!
 
educated [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Completely badass! Rock all the way on!
 
gottagopee
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Be well and happy with your real self, subs, and all good wishes for you

And did you know:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SUMMERSN0WS
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Happy Coming Out Day, subby 🥳
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I'm proud of you, especially considering everything else going on in that time period.
 
ShutterGirl
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Congrats! Very happy for you!

You're beautiful!
 
Lochsteppe
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Nice to know that good things can still happen after 50! Congrats, Subby.
 
Siskabush
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Good for you! Don't ever be afraid to be yourself!
 
Hagbardr
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Congrats! I came out as trans at 39 and it's improved my life so much
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Have a good one, submitter.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Well done, subby.
 
recondite cetacean
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
In case anyone was wondering, when I clicked and read, nothing bad happened to me. Or my family, house, car, or anything else that I'm aware of. It's just words and pictures, nothing like a scary sewer clown or something along those lines.
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Awesome post subby. That smile made my day.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Congrats subby! You look a lot different today compared to the original picture.

Fark user imageView Full Size


/seriously though, that's awesome
 
gunga galunga [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
That's the spirit, Hedy. Be who you were meant to be.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
So dumb question, is there any significance behind October 11th and why that day is "Coming Out Day"?
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Congrats, Subby! ♥ Not an easy step, but a big one.
 
frankb00th
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I bet it feels good to fully be yourself at last. ❤❤
 
buckeyebrain
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Congratulations, subby.  :)
 
gilgigamesh
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Cool!  The old saying "today is the first day of the rest of your life" always seemed a bit trite, but in this context it definitely has meaning!  It's the new you!  Have ya a drink on me, Subby,assuming that's how you roll.
 
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Congratulations, subby. You be you!!!
 
buckeyebrain
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: So dumb question, is there any significance behind October 11th and why that day is "Coming Out Day"?


My LGBTQ friends might have more info, but if I recall correctly, it was just a random day chosen so that people wouldn't feel compelled to come out on or around major holidays (and having the coming out associated with the holiday in future years).
 
H31N0US
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
(2019 vs 2022)

YOU WERE WARNED ABOUT THAT VACCINE!!!

Turned me into a newt.

I got better.

/seriously - glad you're doing life the way you want to!
 
Hoblit [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
This isn't just a shameless plug, it's a plug for SONG FIGHT! Who hosts this very relevant song! ( Come Out )
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

gunga galunga: That's the spirit, Hedy. Be who you were meant to be.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
leeto2 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Hey, congrats subby! Glad you're able to be you!
 
peterquince
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Yass!! Congrats on becoming more authentically yourself! 💖💖💖
 
gilgigamesh
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

gunga galunga: That's the spirit, Hedy. Be who you were meant to be.


y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
jlt
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Oh boy, this made me cry. My son is 19 and came out as Trans during the early days of Covid.  I am insanely thankful that he has a HUGE support network.  My ex husband, ex inlaws, my parents, my husband, and my son's half and step siblings are awesome.  He has a great group of friends too that have been there for him since he was in grade school.

I am eternally thankful for this.
 
duppy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Right on! Enjoy living your best and truest life.
 
Black_Lazerus
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Happy you are finally happy
 
Someone Else's Alt
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
"There could have been two dead kids because of two stupid grown men."

Citation needed.
 
gilgigamesh
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

SurelyShirley: gunga galunga: That's the spirit, Hedy. Be who you were meant to be.

[Fark user image 850x578]


COME BEFORE ME SO I MAY SMITE YOU
 
Someone Else's Alt
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Someone Else's Alt: "There could have been two dead kids because of two stupid grown men."

Citation needed.


Whoops, wrong thread. Sorry.

Good for you subby.
 
MDI_BugMan
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Right on.

I've got a friend who made their transition at 49.  Never too late to be yourself.
 
peachpicker
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Good on ya, Subs. I wish you happiness and peace.

And here, have some laughs too..,

Jaye McBride live at the cellar
Youtube yISoev4pg5Q
 
gottagopee
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Bless this thread & these farkers for being kind and supportive for our new farkette.

You're all goobers, but *fabulous* goobers
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Goldfrapp - Annabel (Official Video)
Youtube -Vnk_j1iKMA

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Annabel_(Winter_novel)
 
LineNoise [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I think extravagant gender reveal stunts should be a thing for trans folks who come out, and they get a pass if they burn down a bunch of stuff in the process.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Hugs for subby.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

buckeyebrain: Mrtraveler01: So dumb question, is there any significance behind October 11th and why that day is "Coming Out Day"?

My LGBTQ friends might have more info, but if I recall correctly, it was just a random day chosen so that people wouldn't feel compelled to come out on or around major holidays (and having the coming out associated with the holiday in future years).


Thanks. That makes sense though.

Didn't know if it had meaning behing it like how Pride Month is in June to commemorate the Stonewall riots.
 
Displayed 50 of 60 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.