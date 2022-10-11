 Skip to content
(Yahoo) Reality has a well-known pro-Ukrainian bias (news.yahoo.com)
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I cannot wait for the Russians to outlaw their own Internet, and interdict any foreign publications. I mean, you can just smell the Freedom Loving Russian Government.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
PLOV (student edition) - Cooking with Boris
Youtube MbdQzjaevXQ


/kudos to the farker who Boobiesed that years ago
 
Wolfling [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Reality doesn't give a shiat.

Milliions of Ukranians are now facing winter with no power and no food.

Putin's genocide is coming along nicely.
 
Cokezeroinacan
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

I'm sure Glenn Greenwald and Alex Jones and all the other not at all fascistic "free speech advocates" will not at all find a way to support that.


I'm sure Glenn Greenwald and Alex Jones and all the other not at all fascistic "free speech advocates" will not at all find a way to support that.
 
king of vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Putin will either be ousted or will start using nukes. He will not lose, and he will not surrender.
 
Stargazer86
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
If FOX news has taught me anything reality only matters to the people who care about it. To loyal viewers of propaganda they create their own reality regardless of the circumstances.
 
IdentInvalid
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

/kudos to the farker who Boobiesed that years ago

That reminds me, I'm due for a Cooking With Boris marathon.

/kudos to the farker who Boobiesed that years ago


That reminds me, I'm due for a Cooking With Boris marathon.
 
Dodo David
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
FTA: "Images of poorly prepared, sometimes drunk recruits, armed with comically rusty rifles, quickly made their way onto social media, making reality impossible to ignore."

Sometimes drunk recruits, eh?
If you think that they volunteered, then you are probably drunker than they are.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Now I'm picturing a box trap w/ a bottle of vodka as the bait.

Sometimes drunk recruits, eh?
If you think that they volunteered, then you are probably drunker than they are.


Now I'm picturing a box trap w/ a bottle of vodka as the bait.
 
genner
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Death by coup is a pretty definitive loss.
He should just declare victory and go home instead.


Death by coup is a pretty definitive loss.
He should just declare victory and go home instead.
 
Oneiros
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Yeah, I can't wear my 'I reject your reality and substitute my own' mythbusters t-shirt any more.

The humor is just gone


Yeah, I can't wear my 'I reject your reality and substitute my own' mythbusters t-shirt any more.

The humor is just gone
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

To be fair, they had to fight the dashboard cam videos where poorly prepared, sometimes drunk citizens, driving comically rusty cars quickly make their way onto social media.

Sometimes drunk recruits, eh?
If you think that they volunteered, then you are probably drunker than they are.


To be fair, they had to fight the dashboard cam videos where poorly prepared, sometimes drunk citizens, driving comically rusty cars quickly make their way onto social media.
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

That particular line's meaning changed drastically shortly after Trump won the primaries.

Yeah, I can't wear my 'I reject your reality and substitute my own' mythbusters t-shirt any more.

The humor is just gone


That particular line's meaning changed drastically shortly after Trump won the primaries.
 
EdgeRunner [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Wolfling: Reality doesn't give a shiat.

Milliions of Ukranians are now facing winter with no power and no food.

Putin's genocide is coming along nicely.


Nice try, but Putin's plan depends on the rest of the world sitting back and not providing any support. Ukraine will survive. It's Putin's unequipped troops who'll be racing to see if they can starve to death before they freeze.
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Doesn't mean it's going to be easy on Ukrainians within range of the Russian lines, but I would expect Ukrainians to have a much better time of it than Russians, that's for sure.


Doesn't mean it's going to be easy on Ukrainians within range of the Russian lines, but I would expect Ukrainians to have a much better time of it than Russians, that's for sure.
 
EdgeRunner [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

None of this has been easy on Ukraine. But their ability to quickly restore what Russia's tried to destroy has been nothing short of remarkable.

Russia, on the other hand, is spiraling towards an economic collapse that could lead to its citizens starving and freezing not because there's no food or power, but because no one can afford to buy any of it.

Doesn't mean it's going to be easy on Ukrainians within range of the Russian lines, but I would expect Ukrainians to have a much better time of it than Russians, that's for sure.


None of this has been easy on Ukraine. But their ability to quickly restore what Russia's tried to destroy has been nothing short of remarkable.

Russia, on the other hand, is spiraling towards an economic collapse that could lead to its citizens starving and freezing not because there's no food or power, but because no one can afford to buy any of it.
 
