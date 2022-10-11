 Skip to content
(Huffington Post) Video Honey badger lives up to his reputation, fights three leopards simultaniously. Because honey badger don't care   (huffpost.com) divider line
24
leeto2 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Oh MY! Three leopards! Honey Badger don't care. Honey Badger don't give a shiat! ..
 
pueblonative [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"I'm not trapped here with you. You're trapped here with me!"
 
ukexpat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Honey badger had a few opportunities to run off but he was all, "You want a piece of me? That all you got? Come and get some more of this!"
 
Dr. Bison
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Till I Collapse Lyrics by Eminem
Youtube gLMo7_VXU_s
 
anuran
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It ain't over until I say it's over!
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Those look like juvenile leopards. Probably didn't know better. I guess they do now.

I mean ... they really wanted that honey badger, thinking 3 against 1 would be sufficient, and I would have thought that, too.
 
Danger Avoid Death
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hope the leopards moved on to attack the person shooting this video vertically.
 
cwheelie
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Leopards: "fark this, let's go get chicken"
 
Beerguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
3 Leopards Have Epic Battle with Honey Badger
Youtube MHGNsZVE5Ik


Direct video link
 
Sleeper_agent
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Is he warming up?

Fearless Honey Badger takes on 6 Lions. | Caught in the Act
Youtube NvlalDNxccw
 
Cinedelic
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I don't know honey badgers, but I do have some personal experience with the North American variety.  Being eye to eye with one of those beasts can be, ah, sobering.

The perfect example of the badger's attitude and toughness came from a documentary I saw years ago.  The doc was following a young adult mountain lion.  At one point, the lion came across a badger trying to dig up some burrowing rodent.  The lion bit the badger on the butt.  The badger whipped around, saw that it was 'only' a mountain lion and went back to digging.

That was the moment that a smarter cat would have realized they were out of their league.  But the lion persisted and made another attack on the badger.  What happened next unfolded too fast for my slow eyes to discern but, within seconds, that lion was up a tree and absolutely out of its mind with fear.

The badger then just went back to digging.

tldr; Never mess with anything with 'badger' in its name.
 
Sleeper_agent
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Cinedelic: I don't know honey badgers, but I do have some personal experience with the North American variety.  Being eye to eye with one of those beasts can be, ah, sobering.

The perfect example of the badger's attitude and toughness came from a documentary I saw years ago.  The doc was following a young adult mountain lion.  At one point, the lion came across a badger trying to dig up some burrowing rodent.  The lion bit the badger on the butt.  The badger whipped around, saw that it was 'only' a mountain lion and went back to digging.

That was the moment that a smarter cat would have realized they were out of their league.  But the lion persisted and made another attack on the badger.  What happened next unfolded too fast for my slow eyes to discern but, within seconds, that lion was up a tree and absolutely out of its mind with fear.

The badger then just went back to digging.

tldr; Never mess with anything with 'badger' in its name.


Helicopter biatch!
 
Metaluna Mutant
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Honey badger to leopards:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Cool
 
TheLopper
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
That's nothing. You should see a Badger take on a pack of trashy cougars.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
king of vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

TheLopper: That's nothing. You should see a Badger take on a pack of trashy cougars.
[Fark user image image 432x317]


That looks like my kind of party
 
Stands With A Tiny Fist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

ukexpat: Honey badger had a few opportunities to run off but he was all, "You want a piece of me? That all you got? Come and get some more of this!"


Had he run off earlier, the leopards would have just jumped him again. He had to convince them that this was a bad idea, first.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Cinedelic:Never mess with anything with 'badger' in its name.

I beg to differ. This stuff is pretty awesome and effective. And won't rip your face off
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Cinedelic
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

berylman: Cinedelic:Never mess with anything with 'badger' in its name.

I beg to differ. This stuff is pretty awesome and effective. And won't rip your face off
[encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 209x241]


I assume you rub it on your muscles and it makes them sore?  That sounds pretty on-brand for badgers if you ask me.
 
stevenvictx
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
looks like a babby ankylosaurus


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
There is precedent...

Ozzy Man Reviews: Honey Badger vs Python vs Jackal
Youtube RNPJgmLEfD4
 
ElPrimitivo
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Smelly Pirate Hooker: Those look like juvenile leopards. Probably didn't know better. I guess they do now.


Maybe that's why the honey badger left them alive. Had they been old enough to know better, there would have been no mercy.
 
CrazyCurt
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
The way he just sauntered away with apparently little to no damage is incredible. Well done smaller predator, not prey today.

/ I had marmots eat out of my hand in the wild, not even close.
 
