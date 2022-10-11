 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Click On Detroit)   Reggie Jackson strikes again, two months in a row   (clickondetroit.com) divider line
58
    More: Sad  
•       •       •

976 clicks; posted to Main » and Entertainment » on 11 Oct 2022 at 3:54 PM (25 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



58 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
RIP Singing Teapot lady.

Also, why did nobody else find it strange that everywhere Jessica Fletcher went, someone died?
 
stuffy
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Breathing easier.
 
AntoninusPies
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
The residents of Cabot Cove can finally sleep at night.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

PirateKing: RIP Singing Teapot lady.

Also, why did nobody else find it strange that everywhere Jessica Fletcher went, someone died?


ih1.redbubble.netView Full Size
 
mariner314
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Can someone explain the headline?
 
Irving Maimway [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
TV's most prolific serial killer. Big numbers.
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

PirateKing: RIP Singing Teapot lady.

Also, why did nobody else find it strange that everywhere Jessica Fletcher went, someone died?


She could murder kittens back in the day

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Michael J Faux
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

PirateKing: RIP Singing Teapot lady.

Also, why did nobody else find it strange that everywhere Jessica Fletcher went, someone died?


You're the first.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
And this is a farking weak headline. Even "Charles Boyer convinces Ingrid Bergman that Angela Lansbury is still alive" would've been marginally better.
 
Colour_out_of_Space
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
She was hot in Bedknobs and Broomsticks.
Fun fact: there is a porn parody also called Bedknobs and Broomsticks.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I love having a Cabot Cove to compare my "village" against. The "detective" drives a 1995 Ford Taurus. There are no chases, the rest of the vehicles are half parks, half traffic control.
 
H31N0US
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I hate to be that guy but I thought she had already passed away years ago.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
If it was murder, she can't write about it anymore.
 
Arachnophobe
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Trocadero: And this is a farking weak headline. Even "Charles Boyer convinces Ingrid Bergman that Angela Lansbury is still alive" would've been marginally better.


I was going to submit 'Angela Lansbury officially gets away with 264 murders', but this was already green.
 
sizzurpingDerp
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

mariner314: Can someone explain the headline?


Naked Gun reference. Go watch them and you'll get the reference.
 
BenSaw2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

mariner314: Can someone explain the headline?


Well, he, (or someone playing him), was in Naked Gun 1, 21/2, 3 etc., and was programmed to kill the Queen of England.

Unaware of which episode of Murder She Wrote he was in, though.
 
rfenster [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
At least Nordberg was finally cleared (and has almost fully recovered):

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dietbubba [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Badmoodman: Exactly what does Reggie Jackson have to death with Angela Lansbury?

Gawd, this is stupid. All the submissions and this gets greened? Do better, Mods.


No kidding
 
CT Zeal
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
They finally threw her into the oven.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
:-/

i ... thought she was already dead.
 
Harry Wagstaff
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

sizzurpingDerp: mariner314: Can someone explain the headline?

Naked Gun reference. Go watch them and you'll get the reference.


I got the reference, but it really doesn't make any sense.
 
FriarReb98 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

CT Zeal: They finally threw her into the oven.


I just want to point out, we were already planning on having pies for supper tonight.
 
Darth Funjamin
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
AHAHAHAHA! Every time Jessica Fletcher shows up, someone dies! SHE must be killing everyone! Oh man! Aren't my observations just so original and funny!

It's a TV show people, it's like Stormtroopers always missing or Jack Bauer never taking a dump. Get over it.
 
rfenster [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Harry Wagstaff: sizzurpingDerp: mariner314: Can someone explain the headline?

Naked Gun reference. Go watch them and you'll get the reference.

I got the reference, but it really doesn't make any sense.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
knbwhite
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Her merkin used to post here.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

PirateKing: RIP Singing Teapot lady.

Also, why did nobody else find it strange that everywhere Jessica Fletcher went, someone died?


No. I always knew she was a serial killer. Just very gifted at blaming other people.
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

sizzurpingDerp: mariner314: Can someone explain the headline?

Naked Gun reference. Go watch them and you'll get the reference.



Angela Lansbury wasn't in the Naked Gun.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
RIP Angela Lansbury.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
JeffKochosky
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


RIP Paul McCartney
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Darth Funjamin: AHAHAHAHA! Every time Jessica Fletcher shows up, someone dies! SHE must be killing everyone! Oh man! Aren't my observations just so original and funny!

It's a TV show people, it's like Stormtroopers always missing or Jack Bauer never taking a dump. Get over it.


It's an internet meme people, it's like Frank Stallone always being the mystery person or someone fixing the cable. Get over it.
 
sizzurpingDerp
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Badmoodman: sizzurpingDerp: mariner314: Can someone explain the headline?

Naked Gun reference. Go watch them and you'll get the reference.


Angela Lansbury wasn't in the Naked Gun.


Wasn't she in the Academy Awards one?
 
JeffKochosky
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

skinink: RIP Angela Lansbury.

[Fark user image 425x425]


<internet high five>
 
BenSaw2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Arachnophobe: Trocadero: And this is a farking weak headline. Even "Charles Boyer convinces Ingrid Bergman that Angela Lansbury is still alive" would've been marginally better.

I was going to submit 'Angela Lansbury officially gets away with 264 murders', but this was already green.


Or how about: "Queen Elizabeth Beats Angela Lansbury to Death"?
 
Arachnophobe
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Harry Wagstaff: sizzurpingDerp: mariner314: Can someone explain the headline?

Naked Gun reference. Go watch them and you'll get the reference.

I got the reference, but it really doesn't make any sense.


Yeah, this. Did she play the Queen at some point?
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

AntoninusPies: The residents of Cabot Cove can finally sleep at night.


I doubt there are any left at this point
 
barefoot2008
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Watch her in the Manchurian Candidate. She does incestuous psycho mom really well.
 
schubie
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I used to watch Murder She Wrote with my mom when I was a kid and she'd point out all the old stars that Angela brought on so they could get a paycheck and keep their SAG insurance. She'd share some gossip and their resume with me and then we might later rent those movies. One day they'll reboot the show with a withered Reese Witherspoon and I'll tell my kid things like "That's the girl who played Half Pint on Little House on the Prairie. The Go Go's used to call her half gram because she liked coke so much."
 
sid244
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

rfenster: At least Nordberg was finally cleared (and has almost fully recovered):

[Fark user image image 320x240]


Maybe now he can search for the real killer.
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

sizzurpingDerp: Badmoodman: sizzurpingDerp: mariner314: Can someone explain the headline?

Naked Gun reference. Go watch them and you'll get the reference.


Angela Lansbury wasn't in the Naked Gun.

Wasn't she in the Academy Awards one?



No.
 
JeffKochosky
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: AntoninusPies: The residents of Cabot Cove can finally sleep at night.

I doubt there are any left at this point


At least she travels around sometimes. I've been watching the Father Brown Mysteries, and so far, all of them but one have taken place in the same quaint English village.

The last time I was in a quaint English village, I remember that you had to walk through the cemetery to get to the church, from any direction. I'll pass...
 
Trocadero
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

barefoot2008: Watch her in the Manchurian Candidate. She does incestuous psycho mom really well.


One of the very, very rare times where somebody did it better than Meryl Streep.

/Denzel was better than Frank Sinatra
//and Liev Schreiber was better than Laurence Harvey
 
Tentacle
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

JeffKochosky: [Fark user image 480x300]

RIP Paul McCartney


Pff that's just his replacement. The real Paul died in '66.
 
pi8you
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Cogsworth in the ballroom with a candlestick
 
AFKobel
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

sizzurpingDerp: mariner314: Can someone explain the headline?

Naked Gun reference. Go watch them and you'll get the reference.


I nominate this post as the Worst Explanation Ever.
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Arachnophobe: Harry Wagstaff: sizzurpingDerp: mariner314: Can someone explain the headline?

Naked Gun reference. Go watch them and you'll get the reference.

I got the reference, but it really doesn't make any sense.

Yeah, this. Did she play the Queen at some point?



Ok, go ahead and find me the movie she was in with Reggie Jackson:

https://www.imdb.com/name/nm0001450/
 
alechemist [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

mariner314: Can someone explain the headline?


Reference to the first naked gun where reggie was mind controlled to Kill the queen. Not sure if lansbury played liz.
 
sizzurpingDerp
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Badmoodman: sizzurpingDerp: Badmoodman: sizzurpingDerp: mariner314: Can someone explain the headline?

Naked Gun reference. Go watch them and you'll get the reference.


Angela Lansbury wasn't in the Naked Gun.

Wasn't she in the Academy Awards one?


No.


Ah, thought she was... well anyway, the reference comes from the first Naked Gun, where Reggie Jackson is a Manchurian candidate to kill queen Elizabeth.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Angela Lansbury is bath masterbating hellspawn.
Youtube HGXAs7DcJeU
 
Thosw [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
If we apply some substitutiary locomotion, we might get a couple more years out of her.
 
Displayed 50 of 58 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.