 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Nation)   Article asks "is Florida becoming a failed state." Becoming?   (thenation.com) divider line
15
    More: Florida, Florida, Lee County, Florida, Tropical cyclone, Storm, Storm surge, Ron DeSantis, eye of the hurricane, storm surge  
•       •       •

272 clicks; posted to Main » on 11 Oct 2022 at 5:35 PM (15 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



15 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
If Florida weren't supported by the rest of the US, it would already have failed.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

aleister_greynight: If Florida weren't supported by the rest of the US, it would already have failed.


Florida is #38 in dependence on the Federal Government.

/there are 50 states
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Mugato: aleister_greynight: If Florida weren't supported by the rest of the US, it would already have failed.

Florida is #38 in dependence on the Federal Government.

/there are 50 states


...for now.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Florida's success is a mirage (even though its not a desert).

It's entire growth is fueled by speculation and a large part of its economy was built around that growth. That's why the 2008 recession was so hard for them.

It's only going to get worse because the insurance market there is being held together with duct tape and prayers. Just wait until an Ian-sized storm hits Tampa or Miami.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: Just wait until an Ian-sized storm hits Tampa or Miami.


that's going to ruin the cocaine business in Miami if that ever happens.
 
Hinged
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
If you want to be FREE in America, Florida and Texas are two good places to start.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
From what I understand, it's been a failed state for most of the 20th century and of course, all of this one so far.

Unfortunately, it's not the only one.
 
dbaggins
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Failed state??   but they Won the Pandemic.

That's like asking if New Orleans in a failed city.  Wait, I'll come in again.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Welcome to 30 years ago Conservative Magazine...
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Hinged: If you want to be FREE in America, Florida and Texas are two good places to start.


Funniest thing I've read today.

"Freedom to live the way conservatives want you to live" doesn't sound like freedom to me.
 
replacementcool
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Hinged: If you want to be FREE in America, Florida and Texas are two good places to start.


do your parents tire of the dumb and wrong shiat you constantly spew forth?
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Florida is not a total failure.....it's #1 in stupid shiat happening to stupid people.
 
Drunk and Bitter Jesus [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Hinged: If you want to be FREE in America, Florida and Texas are two good places to start.


Username does not check out.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Hinged: If you want to be FREE in America, Florida and Texas are two good places to start.


Free from heat and power, anyway...
 
Displayed 15 of 15 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.