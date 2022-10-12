 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   Caption whatever Meta Quest Pro Dude is experiencing   (cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net) divider line
‘’ 22 hours ago  
Original:
cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.netView Full Size
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  
"On second thought, watching 3D VR Puke-o-Rama wasn't the best first choice to test this shiat out."
 
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  
Wow. This bubble gum-blowing simulator is really good.
 
bearded clamorer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
Best Dizzy Gillespie simulator ever.
 
Snubnose [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Whoa!  The Acme Peril Sensitive Sunglasses are functioning perfectly!  <THUD>
 
RedZoneTuba [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"The comments are no better in VR, Ray"
 
whatsupchuck [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Trevor discovered that a mouthful of nuts could be different things in virtual chipmunk porn.
 
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"When I'm done here, I'll make him an offer he can't refuse."
 
stuffy
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Maybe watching 3d Gay porn wasn't such a good idea.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
"Oh, women hate me in here too."
 
Heamer [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Pictured: a young Meta user tries out Quest Pro's "Naya Rivera Breath-Holding Simulator 3-D."
 
RogermcAllen [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
"That's right, I am a motor boating son of a biatch."
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
"Wow! I wonder if I can actually BREATHE under virtual water! Should I try?"
 
RandomInternetComment
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
This goldfish VR remake of Ecco isn't all it's cracked up to be.
 
Publikwerks
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
"Yup. They made this dating simulator too realistic. I can't get past level 1."
 
laid back w/bud light
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Lizzo dancing on the pole.
 
TheYeti
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Squirrel Simulator 2023, by FarkCom.
 
DecemberNitro
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
"Wait... I lost HOW much in bitcoin?! Ohhhh boy dad is gonna be pissed."
 
