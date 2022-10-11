 Skip to content
(CNBC)   Man falsely claimed he was a billionaire, a Harvard MBA, and a special forces veteran to commit $35 million fraud. Authorities became suspicious when he didn't launch a Senate campaign   (cnbc.com) divider line
    Justin Costello  
oldernell [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Herschel?
 
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That comes after the indictment so you can claim political motivation, right?
 
waxbeans
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Okay. But. Why would you give your money to him and why does he need your money?
 
El_Dan
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
had a receipt for a prepaid phone number in the backpack, along with a driver's license with his photograph under the name "Christian Bolter,"

Probably not the best alias if you want to make bail.
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

El_Dan: had a receipt for a prepaid phone number in the backpack, along with a driver's license with his photograph under the name "Christian Bolter,"

Probably not the best alias if you want to make bail.


Obviously the FBI planted those items.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Can you run for Senate and President at the same time?
 
Comic Book Guy [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Peter von Nostrand: El_Dan: had a receipt for a prepaid phone number in the backpack, along with a driver's license with his photograph under the name "Christian Bolter,"

Probably not the best alias if you want to make bail.

Obviously the FBI planted those items.


He's going to need the super special master.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
The thing about gold is....it is heavy and difficult to move. Much more difficult than a cashiers check.
 
BolshyGreatYarblocks
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

El_Dan: had a receipt for a prepaid phone number in the backpack, along with a driver's license with his photograph under the name "Christian Bolter,"

Probably not the best alias if you want to make bail.


Look, he has to be at the Renn Faire in 26 minutes.
 
allears [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Go big or go home.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 minute ago  

allears: Go big or go home.


Naaaaaaaa. The moment a panhandling guy goes beyond a sentence or two; I'm done. I don't need the back story to a side story to the excuse leading up to the ask.
 
Comic Book Guy [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

iheartscotch: The thing about gold is....it is heavy and difficult to move. Much more difficult than a cashiers check.


And you have to find a fence wherever you're going.  Sure you could take it to a cut-rate "cash for gold" place and get raked, but I'd imagine you'd want to get as much value as possible.  Plus it's not like those bars aren't serialed and traceable anyway.
 
watching the trump puddle dry
‘’ less than a minute ago  

iheartscotch: The thing about gold is....it is heavy and difficult to move. Much more difficult than a cashiers check.


I don't know but I've been told
its hard to run with the weight of gold
Other times I've heard it said
its just as hard with the weight of lead
 
