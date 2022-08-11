 Skip to content
(CNBC)   We're going to need a lot more Polio Vaccine
cheap_thoughts [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Wait. Have I been vaccinated already?
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cheap_thoughts: Wait. Have I been vaccinated already?


Are you or your parents Republicans?
 
zeroman987
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cheap_thoughts: Wait. Have I been vaccinated already?


Probably unless your parents are complete garbage.
 
Pextor
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I need TP for my bunghole.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Someone Else's Alt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Enjoy your permanently crippled kids you farking idiots.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The solution is simple. If you don't want to catch polio, then stay out of the sewers!
 
olorin604
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I should probably try to track down my vaccination records so I can tell what I got as a kid. I was an air force brat with pro vaccine parents, so i generally assume if it was offered i got it,. Ut should probably double check.
 
jackmalice [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LarryDan43: cheap_thoughts: Wait. Have I been vaccinated already?

Are you or your parents Republicans?


Or Hippies, or Kennedys.
 
Harry Wagstaff
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's less deadly than Covid and most people never know they have it, so it's not a big deal

/get your farking vaccines you farking morons
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
FigPucker [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/Requires Polo vaccine STAT!
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm not putting some untested and unproven vaccine in my body. Is there some sort of animal medication for an unrelated condition (like warts or fungal infections) that a chiropractor on YouTube could recommend for me?  I am willing to try taking literally anything to avoid getting polio. Except for a vaccine of course.
 
Someone Else's Alt
‘’ 1 hour ago  

olorin604: I should probably try to track down my vaccination records so I can tell what I got as a kid. I was an air force brat with pro vaccine parents, so i generally assume if it was offered i got it,. Ut should probably double check.


How old are you?

Do you remember standing in line in the school gym and the school nurse or a doctor putting a couple of drops of something on your tongue?
 
Someone Else's Alt
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MythDragon: I'm not putting some untested and unproven vaccine in my body. Is there some sort of animal medication for an unrelated condition (like warts or fungal infections) that a chiropractor on YouTube could recommend for me?  I am willing to try taking literally anything to avoid getting polio. Except for a vaccine of course.


Nice.
 
Barnhawk72
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Someone Else's Alt: olorin604: I should probably try to track down my vaccination records so I can tell what I got as a kid. I was an air force brat with pro vaccine parents, so i generally assume if it was offered i got it,. Ut should probably double check.

How old are you?

Do you remember standing in line in the school gym and the school nurse or a doctor putting a couple of drops of something on your tongue?


reported
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Someone Else's Alt: olorin604: I should probably try to track down my vaccination records so I can tell what I got as a kid. I was an air force brat with pro vaccine parents, so i generally assume if it was offered i got it,. Ut should probably double check.

How old are you?

Do you remember standing in line in the school gym and the school nurse or a doctor putting a couple of drops of something on your tongue?


I was told to wait in the locker room with my eyes closed and it was way more than a couple of drops.
 
scanman61
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gameshowhost: [Fark user image image 500x251]


Somebody smarted this?
 
Bslim
‘’ 1 hour ago  
THANK YOU, "FREE THINKERS"

/Keep doing that "your own research" thing.
 
Someone Else's Alt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The last iron long was built about 50 years ago. Looks like we will need some new ones.
https://youtu.be/gplA6pq9cOs
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Do I need a booster?  I got vaccinated for polio at whatever age they did that in the early 80s.
 
scanman61
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Someone Else's Alt: olorin604: I should probably try to track down my vaccination records so I can tell what I got as a kid. I was an air force brat with pro vaccine parents, so i generally assume if it was offered i got it,. Ut should probably double check.

How old are you?

Do you remember standing in line in the school gym and the school nurse or a doctor putting a couple of drops of something on your tongue?


Sugar cube, but I got Salk and Sabin vaccines as a kid.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 1 hour ago  

olorin604: I should probably try to track down my vaccination records so I can tell what I got as a kid. I was an air force brat with pro vaccine parents, so i generally assume if it was offered i got it,. Ut should probably double check.


I know I got both the Salk and the Sabin vaccines. That was a while ago...
 
12349876
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My University required an adult dose for an international trip.
 
scruffythecat
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Boo_Guy: Someone Else's Alt: olorin604: I should probably try to track down my vaccination records so I can tell what I got as a kid. I was an air force brat with pro vaccine parents, so i generally assume if it was offered i got it,. Ut should probably double check.

How old are you?

Do you remember standing in line in the school gym and the school nurse or a doctor putting a couple of drops of something on your tongue?

I was told to wait in the locker room with my eyes closed and it was way more than a couple of drops.


Are you from State College and was the name of the "doctor" Jerry?
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

scanman61: gameshowhost: [Fark user image image 500x251]

Somebody smarted this?


sometimes people use the smart button like

( ._.) yeah
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The next FDR is just getting started in life!
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 1 hour ago  

scanman61: HotWingConspiracy: Rockland, Queens and Brooklyn. What group of antivaxxers could this possibly be spreading in?

[wompampsupport.azureedge.net image 533x800]


Wouldn't surprise me if it was an Orthodox community.  Those guys are nuts.  Like, "there should be cops in those neighborhoods locking them up for all kinds of harassment issues" nuts.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cheap_thoughts: Wait. Have I been vaccinated already?


If you went to almost any school, public or private, in the US in the past five decades, then yes.

These infections are clustered in NY because they're hitting communities of ultra-orthodox Hasidim whose schools do not take state or federal funding, so they don't adhere to state vaccination rules. Thus, there are pockets of unvaccinated people in those communities.

Note that this isn't "wild polio" like from the old days - this is actually a weakened form of the virus that came from an oral vaccine that other countries still administer. The downside to using a weakened but live virus is that it can still spread until the person who took the vaccine builds up immunity.

The US uses an "inactive virus" for a vaccine. The downside to using an inactive virus is that you can still spread the virus if you come into contact with a live version of it, years down the line. So if a vaccinated person from the US comes into contact with someone who just took the oral  vaccine, they can still catch the virus and spread it to other people without getting sick themselves. The vaccine keeps you from getting sick, but it doesn't prevent transmission.

That's what happened here. Someone came into contact overseas with a person who had gotten the oral vaccine. Then that someone came back to NY, right into an unvaccinated pocket, and spread it around. Now we have an outbreak.

And yeah, somewhere along the line there was either ass-eating or people weren't washing their hands very well.
 
GregInIndy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The CDC is well aware of the longstanding vaccination issues in the NYC-area Orthodox Jew community and has worked with that community & its leaders to turn this around for decades.

Essentially, the govt's been trying, very hard, for a long time, to avoid this happening to them. This is a long-earned comeuppance for that community and the victims will be their own kids.
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Someone Else's Alt: Enjoy your permanently crippled kids you farking idiots.


That's okay with them. They will just say it's God's will as they put "I Did That" stickers on the iron lung.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Invest now in NYC's hottest new trend, Iron Lungz

This new accessory has everything. Assisted breathing, stylish carbon fiber outer shell with a fleece lining, Roman J Israel, Esquire.

/Stephon
 
wdog61 [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Where is the Isaac Asimov quote where he warns about Ignorance and Knowledge being equal?

It's frustrating because my kids will have to worry about stuff that we have solved all because propagandist need a scared audience.

Do they have Nazi's in New Zealand?  I could trade football for rugby.
 
BMFPitt
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
How durable is the immunity from whatever normal 1980s childhood dose?
 
scanman61
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: scanman61: gameshowhost: [Fark user image image 500x251]

Somebody smarted this?

sometimes people use the smart button like

( ._.) yeah


The whole "all species seek a balance with Nature" is utter and absolute bullshiate.
Remove a limiting factor controlling population (food supply, predators, etc) and watch what happens.....
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

GregInIndy: The CDC is well aware of the longstanding vaccination issues in the NYC-area Orthodox Jew community and has worked with that community & its leaders to turn this around for decades.

Essentially, the govt's been trying, very hard, for a long time, to avoid this happening to them. This is a long-earned comeuppance for that community and the victims will be their own kids.


Right. Then they just have to contend with the ridiculous religious beliefs, insular community behavior and inbreeding. We have a long way to go to bring the Hasidim into the 21st century.
 
ShowStop
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Vaccines aren't very helpful if you are unable to get people to take them.

Seems applicable-
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Looks like it's time to start investing in iron lung stocks.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

BMFPitt: How durable is the immunity from whatever normal 1980s childhood dose?


If you got four as a child (you probably did) then you should still be covered. However, you can get one booster per lifetime, per the CDC:

https://www.cdc.gov/vaccines/vpd/polio/hcp/effectiveness-duration-protection.html

Ask your doctor about it if you're worried. Unless you're eating piles of shiat in a known outbreak area, I wouldn't worry too much.
 
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

scanman61: gameshowhost: scanman61: gameshowhost: [Fark user image image 500x251]

Somebody smarted this?

sometimes people use the smart button like

( ._.) yeah

The whole "all species seek a balance with Nature" is utter and absolute bullshiate.
Remove a limiting factor controlling population (food supply, predators, etc) and watch what happens.....


nature itself provides those things until humans or invasive species (brought by humans) mess it up

so how is ecology bullshiat again?
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

BMFPitt: How durable is the immunity from whatever normal 1980s childhood dose?


From what I've heard, it's probably good enough. I don't think any agencies are recommending boosters for previously vaccinated adults. Also, this strain has a very low chance of causing paralysis. There are plenty of other viruses to worry about.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Bovine Diarrhea Virus: GregInIndy: The CDC is well aware of the longstanding vaccination issues in the NYC-area Orthodox Jew community and has worked with that community & its leaders to turn this around for decades.

Essentially, the govt's been trying, very hard, for a long time, to avoid this happening to them. This is a long-earned comeuppance for that community and the victims will be their own kids.

Right. Then they just have to contend with the ridiculous religious beliefs, insular community behavior and inbreeding. We have a long way to go to bring the Hasidim into the 21st century.


Doesn't help they're being directly targeted by anti-vaxxers for their recruiting efforts.

https://www.vox.com/science-and-health/2018/11/9/18068036/measles-new-york-orthodox-jewish-community-vaccines
 
Marshmallow Jones
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Lsherm: cheap_thoughts: Wait. Have I been vaccinated already?

If you went to almost any school, public or private, in the US in the past five decades, then yes.

These infections are clustered in NY because they're hitting communities of ultra-orthodox Hasidim whose schools do not take state or federal funding, so they don't adhere to state vaccination rules. Thus, there are pockets of unvaccinated people in those communities.


Oh they take plenty of public money, and they squander it.

https://www.nytimes.com/2022/09/11/nyregion/hasidic-yeshivas-schools-new-york.html?smid=nytcore-ios-share&referringSource=articleShare
 
Subtonic
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Lsherm: BMFPitt: How durable is the immunity from whatever normal 1980s childhood dose?

If you got four as a child (you probably did) then you should still be covered. However, you can get one booster per lifetime, per the CDC:

https://www.cdc.gov/vaccines/vpd/polio/hcp/effectiveness-duration-protection.html

Ask your doctor about it if you're worried. Unless you're eating piles of shiat in a known outbreak area, I wouldn't worry too much.


What I do and where I do it in my free time is none of your business.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Marshmallow Jones: Lsherm: cheap_thoughts: Wait. Have I been vaccinated already?

If you went to almost any school, public or private, in the US in the past five decades, then yes.

These infections are clustered in NY because they're hitting communities of ultra-orthodox Hasidim whose schools do not take state or federal funding, so they don't adhere to state vaccination rules. Thus, there are pockets of unvaccinated people in those communities.

Oh they take plenty of public money, and they squander it.

https://www.nytimes.com/2022/09/11/nyregion/hasidic-yeshivas-schools-new-york.html?smid=nytcore-ios-share&referringSource=articleShare


That seems to be a NY problem. In most states, to the point that I want to say all states, polio vaccinations are handled by school mandates. And while the rules vary here and there, private schools that use even a scintilla of state resources must adhere to those mandates.

So while I attended Catholic schools growing up in Ohio, I rode a county bus to get there, thus any of the mandates you had to follow for a public school I also had to follow. Annual state exams? We took them. In most school districts it's not even a question.
 
The_EliteOne
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

GregInIndy: The CDC is well aware of the longstanding vaccination issues in the NYC-area Orthodox Jew community and has worked with that community & its leaders to turn this around for decades.

Essentially, the govt's been trying, very hard, for a long time, to avoid this happening to them. This is a long-earned comeuppance for that community and the victims will be their own kids.


Their response to any preventable tragedy is "it was Gods will"
 
The_EliteOne
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

OtherLittleGuy: Someone Else's Alt: Enjoy your permanently crippled kids you farking idiots.

That's okay with them. They will just say it's God's will as they put "I Did That" stickers on the iron lung.


Damnit.

I would shake my tiny fist but I may be paralyzed from the neck down after not refreshing the comments.
 
SanityIsAFullTimeJob
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Unsung_Hero: scanman61: HotWingConspiracy: Rockland, Queens and Brooklyn. What group of antivaxxers could this possibly be spreading in?

[wompampsupport.azureedge.net image 533x800]

Wouldn't surprise me if it was an Orthodox community.  Those guys are nuts.  Like, "there should be cops in those neighborhoods locking them up for all kinds of harassment issues" nuts.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jensaarai
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Thanks, Obama
 
Dafatone
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Unsung_Hero: scanman61: HotWingConspiracy: Rockland, Queens and Brooklyn. What group of antivaxxers could this possibly be spreading in?

[wompampsupport.azureedge.net image 533x800]

Wouldn't surprise me if it was an Orthodox community.  Those guys are nuts.  Like, "there should be cops in those neighborhoods locking them up for all kinds of harassment issues" nuts.


That is almost certainly the case.
 
