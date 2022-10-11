 Skip to content
(KATV Little Rock)   Woman calls police to report domestic violence. Then things get weird; like, really weird   (katv.com) divider line
browneye [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Well.....she be crazy.
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good thing he had video, holy sh*t.
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's why you should never forget the safeword during exorcism-themed SM roleplaying ("I'm so horny, not even the power of Christ can't compel me honey").
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Speaking of "safe"...I really should preview more.
I used a double negative because I was possessed.
I see myself out
 
nytmare
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
TFA would work better if they didn't rely solely on the last name of one of the parties to refer to that person, when the story is about a married couple.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I love how Christian Slater was in a terrible network thriller about a guy w/ multiple personalities, but completely redeemed himself in Mr. Robot. Totally meta casting.
 
Farker Soze
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
She's not wrong, tabbing him to death would very well get that other personality out of him.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

ParallelUniverseParking: That's why you should never forget the safeword during exorcism-themed SM roleplaying ("I'm so horny, not even the power of Christ can't compel me honey").


Only Christ would come again.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Why not consult the Book of Spells?  Now known as the DSM-5.
 
browneye [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

MusicMakeMyHeadPound: Good thing he had video, holy sh*t.

The arrest report didn't specify if it was surveillance video or if he or someone else had recorded it on a mobile device.


Which is a rather relevant question since the madness took place in the bedroom.
 
Farker Soze
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark ate my s.  Weird.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
"In the video, Rachelle is trying to bring out the victim's 'other personality' by speaking in incantations," according to the Smithfield officer's probable cause statement.

Well someone has been playing too much Elden ring
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Reverend Monkeypants
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
How about "the police had her committed for psychological observation"
How about that?
This country is a madhouse, I bet she believes she's doing God's work
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
They could both be nuts.  You never know.   There are many charming sociopaths who only show  their true colors when really hard-pressed.   It's almost easier to believe the story of someone who doesn't hide it so well.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
To be fair, if you stab me, you're gonna see a whole different personality.
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Farker Soze: Fark ate my s.  Weird.


Fark ate my balls.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Did someone start masturbating right then and there? Because if not, this isn't the weirdest story we've read today.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Article didn't mention if either was drunk.

Usually booze adds to the weirdness of domestic calls like this.
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
"Tonight, on a Very Special Violent Psychotic Episode of 'Blossom'....."

/...Six fails to give the Final Jeopardy response in the form of a question....
 
Rindred
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Farker Soze: Fark ate my s.  Weird.


Maybe the guy was just browsing?
 
fredsnake
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
do not stick yer dick in crazy
 
LesserEvil [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
As somebody who has a partner with multiple personalities... I am getting a kick...

I sympathize a little with the wife but only because I know how violent the situation can become. So far I have been able to coax Mrs LesserEvil's primary personality with my words. This is massively scary stuff. It's a struggle to maintain my own mental well being sometimes in the face of it
 
Bruscar
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

LesserEvil: As somebody who has a partner with multiple personalities... I am getting a kick...

I sympathize a little with the wife but only because I know how violent the situation can become. So far I have been able to coax Mrs LesserEvil's primary personality with my words. This is massively scary stuff. It's a struggle to maintain my own mental well being sometimes in the face of it


Dear God, man, there's even a country music song spelling out the solution for you:
D-I-V-O-R-C-E.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Stud Gerbil: They could both be nuts.  You never know.   There are many charming sociopaths who only show  their true colors when really hard-pressed.   It's almost easier to believe the story of someone who doesn't hide it so well.


Sociopaths? Like CEO's? Like...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Permanent Solutions For Permanent Problems
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
A paranoid schizophrenic convinced her partner has dissociative identity disorder is a new one.

I feel sorry for the kids which might be carrying her crazy genes.
 
stuffy
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Bet she is fun at parties.
 
2wolves [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

fredsnake: do not stick yer dick in crazy


The crazy can often hide so well, while appearing functional, that it's too late by the time you find out.  Works for all genders.
 
anuran
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

cyberspacedout: ParallelUniverseParking: That's why you should never forget the safeword during exorcism-themed SM roleplaying ("I'm so horny, not even the power of Christ can't compel me honey").

Only Christ would come again.


He says He's not "One and Done" but we're still waiting
 
2wolves [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

LesserEvil: This is massively scary stuff.


Be happy that she isn't a supe.  See Doom Patrol.
 
LesserEvil [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Bruscar: LesserEvil: As somebody who has a partner with multiple personalities... I am getting a kick...

I sympathize a little with the wife but only because I know how violent the situation can become. So far I have been able to coax Mrs LesserEvil's primary personality with my words. This is massively scary stuff. It's a struggle to maintain my own mental well being sometimes in the face of it

Dear God, man, there's even a country music song spelling out the solution for you:
D-I-V-O-R-C-E.


30 years, two kids, grandkids, and her mental health is an affliction on the woman I love.

It sounds easy, "just get a divorce" but even if that was a possible solution, there is a whole other level of problems that presents, especially in my state.
 
