 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(OnlySky)   Pastor who gave 'I ❤ hot youth pastors' stickers to kids placed on leave. Church helpfully adds that the stickers were "Only offensive to some"   (onlysky.media) divider line
27
    More: Creepy  
•       •       •

346 clicks; posted to Main » on 11 Oct 2022 at 3:50 PM (29 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



27 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Also "Only offensive to some", YPILF stickers.
 
roddikinsathome [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ahhhh, the 'Grooming' we keep hearing about...
 
anuran
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Any youth pastor must be considered a pedophile a priori
 
Aussie_As
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

roddikinsathome: Ahhhh, the 'Grooming' we keep hearing about...


It can be more than one thing?

/Got nuthin'
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Holy crap, those stickers are real!

external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
Colour_out_of_Space
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
How hot are we talking here?
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

roddikinsathome: Ahhhh, the 'Grooming' we keep hearing about...


Every accusation is a confession.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

steklo: Holy crap, those stickers are real!

[external-preview.redd.it image 640x355]


To be fair, they'd look great on a punk guitar case.
 
stuffy
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
If he had actually molested a kid. He would have quietly shipped off to anther church.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Trocadero: To be fair, they'd look great on a punk guitar case.


As an ex touring musician, I used to have a sticker that said "I want to get into your pants" on my guitar case.

My wife gave it to me as a gift.
 
Dustin_00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
My 12-year-old self still misses the hot youth group leader... whatever her name was.
 
Weaver95
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

anuran: Any youth pastor must be considered a pedophile a priori


Agreed.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
When the "I (heart) whatever" thing was in full swing in the 80s, I ended up acquiring a page of stickers depicting a screw. The idea was to put it over the heart on the bumper stickers. I don't know if the statute of limitations on vandalism has expired or not, so I won't say whether I did it or not, but these things are just crying out for that treatment.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Colour_out_of_Space: How hot are we talking here?


i5.walmartimages.comView Full Size
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Colour_out_of_Space: How hot are we talking here?


Flaming
 
EasilyDistracted
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
FTA:  "...he was just trying to poke fun at what he called the "I Love Hot Mom" culture."

Is that a thing?
 
Barnhawk72
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
hot al pastor, on the other hand...
 
guestguy
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
Rindred
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

EasilyDistracted: FTA:  "...he was just trying to poke fun at what he called the "I Love Hot Mom" culture."

Is that a thing?


It milf be...I mean, it might be.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

EasilyDistracted: FTA:  "...he was just trying to poke fun at what he called the "I Love Hot Mom" culture."

Is that a thing?


I've watched read about a lot of documentaries.
 
anfrind
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Pedophilia is a core conservative value.
 
BolshyGreatYarblocks
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Colour_out_of_Space: How hot are we talking here?


I love the "my daughter's 14 and the youth pastor's 35; ewww!" remark.  So you'd be cool with a 23-y.o. youth pastor who looked like a boy band member banging your daughter?
 
REO-Weedwagon
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
In all fairness this youth pastor Cory Wall is definitely a hotty with a body!

i.dailymail.co.ukView Full Size
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Chemical castration should be a requirement for any clergy.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

REO-Weedwagon: In all fairness this youth pastor Cory Wall is definitely a hotty with a body!

[i.dailymail.co.uk image 634x790]


really? I think he looks like a weasel.

His eyes are not in proportion with his face, (lopsided)
the top of his nose goes into his skull too far
and he's missing an ear.
 
snowjack [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Madman drummers bummers: When the "I (heart) whatever" thing was in full swing in the 80s, I ended up acquiring a page of stickers depicting a screw. The idea was to put it over the heart on the bumper stickers. I don't know if the statute of limitations on vandalism has expired or not, so I won't say whether I did it or not, but these things are just crying out for that treatment.


So many applications...

external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size

external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
Colour_out_of_Space
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

EasilyDistracted: FTA:  "...he was just trying to poke fun at what he called the "I Love Hot Mom" culture."

Is that a thing?


Probably is for that youth pastor.
 
Displayed 27 of 27 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.