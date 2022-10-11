 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Law and Crime)   Both shooters will be asserting the affirmative defense of "even-steven"   (lawandcrime.com) divider line
41
    More: Florida, English-language films, Dodge Ram, Speed, American films, Dodge, Semi-automatic pistol, Chrysler, Four-wheel drive  
•       •       •

990 clicks; posted to Main » on 11 Oct 2022 at 5:00 PM (49 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



41 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
feckingmorons [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

feckingmorons: [media.tenor.com image 498x280] [View Full Size image _x_]


You'd hope so, but they have excellent odds of going free if they claim a "Stand Your Ground" defense (around 70% in favor).

There's plenty of precedent in Florida:
https://www.tampabay.com/news/courts/criminal/drug-dealer-used-stand-your-ground-to-avoid-charges-in-two-killings/1235650/
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

MusicMakeMyHeadPound: feckingmorons: [media.tenor.com image 498x280] [View Full Size image _x_]

You'd hope so, but they have excellent odds of going free if they claim a "Stand Your Ground" defense (around 70% in favor).

There's plenty of precedent in Florida:
https://www.tampabay.com/news/courts/criminal/drug-dealer-used-stand-your-ground-to-avoid-charges-in-two-killings/1235650/


Sheriff described their behavior as stupid.

Really stupid?  2 guys driving down the road shooting at eachother and he comes up with stupid?
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

MusicMakeMyHeadPound: feckingmorons: [media.tenor.com image 498x280] [View Full Size image _x_]

You'd hope so, but they have excellent odds of going free if they claim a "Stand Your Ground" defense (around 70% in favor).

There's plenty of precedent in Florida:
https://www.tampabay.com/news/courts/criminal/drug-dealer-used-stand-your-ground-to-avoid-charges-in-two-killings/1235650/


Possibly. But I cannot see SYG as a valid defense for shooting into each other's vehicles with other occupants like kids.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

MusicMakeMyHeadPound: feckingmorons: [media.tenor.com image 498x280] [View Full Size image _x_]

You'd hope so, but they have excellent odds of going free if they claim a "Stand Your Ground" defense (around 70% in favor).

There's plenty of precedent in Florida:
https://www.tampabay.com/news/courts/criminal/drug-dealer-used-stand-your-ground-to-avoid-charges-in-two-killings/1235650/


They both can't use the law and the fact one gave chase is probably the farked one.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
There's a phrase that I imagine that we have all heard before....

Going nowhere, fast.

Nowhere you are going is worth your or anyone else's life.

/ Not even if Kate Beckinsale, Katy Perry and Rihanna want you to come over to watch them make out.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Whoa, a Florida Man vs. Florida Man mirror match.
 
ceejayoz [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
"At least three bullets struck the Nissan, with one hitting Allison's 14-year-old daughter in the back, causing a collapsed lung. Shortly after the second child was shot, both vehicles spotted an NCSO patrol car and pulled over. The two men began arguing and then fought until the deputy broke up the scuffle."

Priorities, dude.

Hospital, then argue.
 
galahad05
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Have I seen too much lately?  I'm having a hard time giving a damn about this.

I know I should--kids being shot and everything--but...when  you see stupidity like this too much, you kind of get numb to it.
 
MrSplifferton
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
FTFA: "Allison told investigators that he fired the shot because he just wanted "to get out of the whole situation,""
and "After catching up to the Nissan, Leeper said, Hale used a Glock 9mm semi-automatic handgun and began firing with his left hand out the driver's side window. Hale allegedly told investigators he "shot everything that was in the magazine,""

Well, they are both complete idiots that should be in jail.  They should actually put both of them in the same cell for fun.
 
proteus_b
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Intrepid00: MusicMakeMyHeadPound: feckingmorons: [media.tenor.com image 498x280] [View Full Size image _x_]

You'd hope so, but they have excellent odds of going free if they claim a "Stand Your Ground" defense (around 70% in favor).

There's plenty of precedent in Florida:
https://www.tampabay.com/news/courts/criminal/drug-dealer-used-stand-your-ground-to-avoid-charges-in-two-killings/1235650/

They both can't use the law and the fact one gave chase is probably the farked one.


I guess. If you're the first one to fire into another vehicle during a road rage incident though, it should also be an automatic loss of right to vote, loss of custody of the children, loss of the car, and also loss of the gun.
 
awruk! [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

ctighe2353: MusicMakeMyHeadPound: feckingmorons: [media.tenor.com image 498x280] [View Full Size image _x_]

You'd hope so, but they have excellent odds of going free if they claim a "Stand Your Ground" defense (around 70% in favor).

There's plenty of precedent in Florida:
https://www.tampabay.com/news/courts/criminal/drug-dealer-used-stand-your-ground-to-avoid-charges-in-two-killings/1235650/

Sheriff described their behavior as stupid.

Really stupid?  2 guys driving down the road shooting at eachother and he comes up with stupid?


It's Florida. Mild disapproval is all you can hope for.
 
Explodo
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I'm most shocked that after both their kids were shot, they got into a fight instead of caring for their kids.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
ic-vt-lm.xhcdn.comView Full Size


I could think of better ways to solve the dispute.
 
Garza and the Supermutants [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Offsetting penalties: still second down.
 
newsvertisement
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

ctighe2353: MusicMakeMyHeadPound: feckingmorons: [media.tenor.com image 498x280] [View Full Size image _x_]

You'd hope so, but they have excellent odds of going free if they claim a "Stand Your Ground" defense (around 70% in favor).

There's plenty of precedent in Florida:
https://www.tampabay.com/news/courts/criminal/drug-dealer-used-stand-your-ground-to-avoid-charges-in-two-killings/1235650/

Sheriff described their behavior as stupid.

Really stupid?  2 guys driving down the road shooting at eachother and he comes up with stupid?


I'm sure he wanted to say "Jesus farking chirst these two shiatnuggets are the biggest dumbfarks I've ever had the displeasure of arresting. Look at this two sacks of shiat. They can't even road rage properly without hurting their own kids. Un-farking-believable. There are the two biggest disappointment for the entire human race."
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Intrepid00: They both can't use the law and the fact one gave chase is probably the farked one.


Why can't they both use the law?

Please limit your response to what the law and case law actually says and not what you hope it is.

I'll throw you a bone here: I feel like in a just and sane world they probably shouldn't both be able to use SYG, but this is Florida...
 
Bazolar
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: [ic-vt-lm.xhcdn.com image 526x298]

I could think of better ways to solve the dispute.


Dude, one of the injured girls was 5, the other 14.  Sick and wrong doesn't even begin to cover it.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

proteus_b: Intrepid00: MusicMakeMyHeadPound: feckingmorons: [media.tenor.com image 498x280] [View Full Size image _x_]

You'd hope so, but they have excellent odds of going free if they claim a "Stand Your Ground" defense (around 70% in favor).

There's plenty of precedent in Florida:
https://www.tampabay.com/news/courts/criminal/drug-dealer-used-stand-your-ground-to-avoid-charges-in-two-killings/1235650/

They both can't use the law and the fact one gave chase is probably the farked one.

I guess. If you're the first one to fire into another vehicle during a road rage incident though, it should also be an automatic loss of right to vote, loss of custody of the children, loss of the car, and also loss of the gun.


The Dodge in the article I read was painted at being very aggressive and including throwing projectiles. I think they both need to be in jail but the Dodge pickup needs a felony sentence at minimum to go with his DUI he probably has.
 
BoneSmuggler
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I just can't even. I understand road rage to a certain extent. But, putting your child in danger? For what? To measure your dick with a stranger? How must their daughters feel? Besides gunshot, I mean.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Bazolar: Jeebus Saves: [ic-vt-lm.xhcdn.com image 526x298]

I could think of better ways to solve the dispute.

Dude, one of the injured girls was 5, the other 14.  Sick and wrong doesn't even begin to cover it.


Hey everyone!  This guy read the article.  We don't do that here.  Get a rope.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

MusicMakeMyHeadPound: Intrepid00: They both can't use the law and the fact one gave chase is probably the farked one.

Why can't they both use the law?

Please limit your response to what the law and case law actually says and not what you hope it is.

I'll throw you a bone here: I feel like in a just and sane world they probably shouldn't both be able to use SYG, but this is Florida...


If they are both defending themselves who the aggressor?
 
morg
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: [ic-vt-lm.xhcdn.com image 526x298]

I could think of better ways to solve the dispute.


"The bullet went into the right rear passenger door of the Dodge Ram and struck Hale's 5-year-old daughter in the leg"

focusmicrositesprod.s3.amazonaws.comView Full Size
 
Bazolar
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Bad enough that these two dumbfarks are driving large vehicles irresponsibly, but thanks to the oh so great culture of dipshiattery that is Murica, they also get to do so armed.  And give it 30 minutes or so and we'll have another dumb tale of tragedy that will knock it out of the headlines.
 
H31N0US
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
HURR!

AN ARMED SOCIETY IS A POLITE SOCIETY!

DURR!
 
Felkami
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
At least that's two less DeSantis voters.
 
ansius
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
such a polite society.
 
Bazolar
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: Bazolar: Jeebus Saves: [ic-vt-lm.xhcdn.com image 526x298]

I could think of better ways to solve the dispute.

Dude, one of the injured girls was 5, the other 14.  Sick and wrong doesn't even begin to cover it.

Hey everyone!  This guy read the article.  We don't do that here.  Get a rope.


Oh shiat!  Cheese it!
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Intrepid00: MusicMakeMyHeadPound: Intrepid00: They both can't use the law and the fact one gave chase is probably the farked one.

Why can't they both use the law?

Please limit your response to what the law and case law actually says and not what you hope it is.

I'll throw you a bone here: I feel like in a just and sane world they probably shouldn't both be able to use SYG, but this is Florida...

If they are both defending themselves who the aggressor?


Again, you're really hung up on the way you think the law ought to be and not how it is: it doesn't matter under the law.

It's hard to overstate how stupid Stand Your Ground is.
 
NeoCortex42
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Intrepid00: MusicMakeMyHeadPound: feckingmorons: [media.tenor.com image 498x280] [View Full Size image _x_]

You'd hope so, but they have excellent odds of going free if they claim a "Stand Your Ground" defense (around 70% in favor).

There's plenty of precedent in Florida:
https://www.tampabay.com/news/courts/criminal/drug-dealer-used-stand-your-ground-to-avoid-charges-in-two-killings/1235650/

They both can't use the law and the fact one gave chase is probably the farked one.


"My client chose to stand his ground. He just so happened to be standing on the gas pedal. So his pursuit of the victim was unavoidable."
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I feel so much safer knowing that people like this are roaming around in public while armed. So. Much. Safer.
 
grumpfuff
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: [ic-vt-lm.xhcdn.com image 526x298]

I could think of better ways to solve the dispute.


i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
guinsu
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

AirForceVet: MusicMakeMyHeadPound: feckingmorons: [media.tenor.com image 498x280] [View Full Size image _x_]

You'd hope so, but they have excellent odds of going free if they claim a "Stand Your Ground" defense (around 70% in favor).

There's plenty of precedent in Florida:
https://www.tampabay.com/news/courts/criminal/drug-dealer-used-stand-your-ground-to-avoid-charges-in-two-killings/1235650/

Possibly. But I cannot see SYG as a valid defense for shooting into each other's vehicles with other occupants like kids.


Forget it Jake, it's Floridatown
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

AirForceVet: MusicMakeMyHeadPound: feckingmorons: [media.tenor.com image 498x280] [View Full Size image _x_]

You'd hope so, but they have excellent odds of going free if they claim a "Stand Your Ground" defense (around 70% in favor).

There's plenty of precedent in Florida:
https://www.tampabay.com/news/courts/criminal/drug-dealer-used-stand-your-ground-to-avoid-charges-in-two-killings/1235650/

Possibly. But I cannot see SYG as a valid defense for shooting into each other's vehicles with other occupants like kids.


Look, I want to be wrong.

So bookmark this thread. If these guys go to trial instead of successfully claiming immunity from prosecution under SYG, I'll buy you a month of TF.
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Explodo: I'm most shocked that after both their kids were shot, they got into a fight instead of caring for their kids.


Why you bringing up unimportant shiat? Clearly, it was important to find out who had the bigger penis!
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

MusicMakeMyHeadPound: Intrepid00: MusicMakeMyHeadPound: Intrepid00: They both can't use the law and the fact one gave chase is probably the farked one.

Why can't they both use the law?

Please limit your response to what the law and case law actually says and not what you hope it is.

I'll throw you a bone here: I feel like in a just and sane world they probably shouldn't both be able to use SYG, but this is Florida...

If they are both defending themselves who the aggressor?

Again, you're really hung up on the way you think the law ought to be and not how it is: it doesn't matter under the law.

It's hard to overstate how stupid Stand Your Ground is.


The law very clearly claims self-defense is the requirement. They both can't claim that and show me where two people in a shootout claimed that and it worked even in the gunshine state.
 
mr_fulano
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
At first I thought that neither driver led the target enough, hence hitting the back doors where their daughters sat. But I then realized if they were side by side at the same speed, they're just shiatty shots.
 
Someone Else's Alt
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
"There could have been two dead kids because of two stupid grown men."

Citation needed.

Remember folks, there are about 2 million concealed carry permits in Florida, that means 1 in every 10 Florida Man you run across has a concealed carry permit.

Brake check at your own risk.
 
NeoCortex42
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Intrepid00: MusicMakeMyHeadPound: Intrepid00: MusicMakeMyHeadPound: Intrepid00: They both can't use the law and the fact one gave chase is probably the farked one.

Why can't they both use the law?

Please limit your response to what the law and case law actually says and not what you hope it is.

I'll throw you a bone here: I feel like in a just and sane world they probably shouldn't both be able to use SYG, but this is Florida...

If they are both defending themselves who the aggressor?

Again, you're really hung up on the way you think the law ought to be and not how it is: it doesn't matter under the law.

It's hard to overstate how stupid Stand Your Ground is.

The law very clearly claims self-defense is the requirement. They both can't claim that and show me where two people in a shootout claimed that and it worked even in the gunshine state.


Of course they can both claim it. Doesn't mean it will be successful, but you can certainly put it forward as a defense.

In theory:
Shooter 1: "It looked like he was reaching for a gun, so I had to defend myself"
Shooter 2: "This guy started shooting at me, so I had to defend myself"

Now, I doubt either of these dumbasses will win on that defense, but in theory, they both could. SYG can be very liberal in "I believe I was in mortal danger".
 
MrSplifferton
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I've got a question on brake-checking.  Is it alright to do if you are being tailgated?  
I've done that before, but never thought someone would get mad enough to shoot my kid because of it.
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

MrSplifferton: FTFA: "Allison told investigators that he fired the shot because he just wanted "to get out of the whole situation,""
and "After catching up to the Nissan, Leeper said, Hale used a Glock 9mm semi-automatic handgun and began firing with his left hand out the driver's side window. Hale allegedly told investigators he "shot everything that was in the magazine,""


2nd amendment enthusiasts are level-headed citizens with good judgment
 
Displayed 41 of 41 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.