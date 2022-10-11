 Skip to content
(NJ.com)   Train windows you can see out of? What is this magic?   (nj.com) divider line
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
For the love of God, why? What's outside is... New Jersey.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Someone whose last name ends in a vowel is getting a biatching new indoor swimming pool.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Theres no good way to clean a lot of things in Jersey, so this isnt surprising.
 
ajgeek [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Sorcery, subby. The correct term is, "sorcery."
 
Isitoveryet
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
it's hot in the train, and you can't see out the windows?

i think the solution is obvious.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I just came here to point out she's a doctor but doesn't know the difference between "your" and "you're"
/pet peeve
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I really hate these assholes that are like "OMG YOU SEE OUTSIDE A WINDOW" like subby.

It's not really about seeing outside the window. It's protection from projectiles, ability to be easily removed for escape from a damaged train.

These idiots that are like "OMG" would probably be "OMG PASTURIZATION FOR MILK" "OMG, Clean DRINKING WATER FOR PROTECTION FROM INVISABLE CRITTERS"

Headlines like this aren't clever...even on a troll basis. It just highlights subby's idiocracy.
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I haven't been on a NJ train in years. Are they plexyglass or something? Seems like you could clean or polish them rather than spending 8 million replacing them. I guess someone has a cousin with a window biz.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Walker: I just came here to point out she's a doctor but doesn't know the difference between "your" and "you're"
/pet peeve


Oh, give it a rest. People make tyops all the times. Consult you'r brain care specilist and try to join the humann race.
Here. Enjoy.

RogermcAllen [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Isitoveryet: it's hot in the train, and you can't see out the windows?

i think the solution is obvious.


Leave the windows cloudy so that they shade the inside of the train preventing it from getting even hotter?
 
mehhhhhh
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Mad-n-FL
‘’ 1 minute ago  
https://www.walmart.com/search?q=Mothers+NuLens+Headlight+Renewal+Kit
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ less than a minute ago  

justanotherfarkinfarker: I haven't been on a NJ train in years. Are they plexyglass or something? Seems like you could clean or polish them rather than spending 8 million replacing them. I guess someone has a cousin with a window biz.

"Metro-North Railroad and NJ Transit use a single pane of polycarbonate glazing almost a half inch thick "


read the article, sounds like they tried to do the headlight fix, but the plastic is too thick.
 
Displayed 13 of 13 comments

