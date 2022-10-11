 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CP24 Toronto)   Hit and run driver leaves injured passenger behind, assaults random passerby, attempts to grab child, and exposes self to good samaritans; still not sure what his fark handle is   (cp24.com) divider line
20
    More: Dumbass, Criminal law, Scarborough, Ontario, English-language films, Crime, Assault, Constable, Legal professions, Film noir  
•       •       •

289 clicks; posted to Main » on 11 Oct 2022 at 12:50 PM (26 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



20 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Somebody definitely threw him over the edge.
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
"A struggle ensued as the off-duty officer and neighbours attempted to arrest the driver. Another responding officer deployed a conducted energy weapon allowing the driver to be taken into custody," police said in a news release.

I suspect it was a Klingon disruptor, he sounds Klingon.
 
offacue [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
That's a hell of a way to get in the mood for a fap.  I can only imagine what it would take to get ready to tap the girlfriend or boyfriend.
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
"The Aristocrats" is his Fark name?
 
allthesametome [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I admire his perseverance.
 
biscuitsngravy
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I looked this chick up a couple hours ago when I saw the local article because her name (Sonia Sovereign) was sort of notable.  She's a farking mess and this ain't even her first drug-fueled hit-and-run.  Goodbye Sonia.  Have fun in prison you dirtbag.
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
BMW driver. Is it a prerequisite to be an idiot to get one, or does getting one turn you into an idiot?
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Hey Nurse!: BMW driver. Is it a prerequisite to be an idiot to get one, or does getting one turn you into an idiot?


yes
 
biscuitsngravy
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
shiat.  Wrong news story.  DNRTFA.  shiat, I didn't even finish the farking headline before I rushed in to post lol.

/Whoops
//Anyway, Sonia Sovereign sucks
 
no1curr [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Lambskincoat: "A struggle ensued as the off-duty officer and neighbours attempted to arrest the driver. Another responding officer deployed a conducted energy weapon allowing the driver to be taken into custody," police said in a news release.

I suspect it was a Klingon disruptor, he sounds Klingon.


Fark user imageView Full Size


DV-692 is gonna stun your Rebel ass
 
danielscissorhands
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

biscuitsngravy: I looked this chick up a couple hours ago when I saw the local article because her name (Sonia Sovereign) was sort of notable.  She's a farking mess and this ain't even her first drug-fueled hit-and-run.  Goodbye Sonia.  Have fun in prison you dirtbag.


I thought the driver's name was Atif Khan?
 
danielscissorhands
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Hey Nurse!: BMW driver. Is it a prerequisite to be an idiot to get one, or does getting one turn you into an idiot?


Submitter here. I came to say the same thing.

Also, first article submitted in ages, and it was approved. Hurray!
 
Sofa King Smart
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
or which office he currently holds or is running for as an upstanding, family values, small government republican.
 
danielscissorhands
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

biscuitsngravy: shiat.  Wrong news story.  DNRTFA.  shiat, I didn't even finish the farking headline before I rushed in to post lol.

/Whoops
//Anyway, Sonia Sovereign sucks


:)
 
AlgaeRancher [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Busy on my way to work today, did I miss anything?
 
asmodeus224
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
That just kept going, didn'tit?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Victim was "transported with serious "life-altering" injuries."

Sad that an amputation/paralyzation was caused by a BMW a-hole.
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Hey Nurse!: BMW driver. Is it a prerequisite to be an idiot to get one, or does getting one turn you into an idiot?


hey, i drive a BMW. fark you
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: Hey Nurse!: BMW driver. Is it a prerequisite to be an idiot to get one, or does getting one turn you into an idiot?

hey, i drive a BMW. fark you


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

offacue: That's a hell of a way to get in the mood for a fap


It put me in the mood for one

/what? don't kink shame me
 
Displayed 20 of 20 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.