(KUCI)   Today's 2-hour serving of '80s alt/post-punk/new wave includes music from The Damned, Aztec Camera, The Railway Children, and more. Hear what commercial radio doesn't sound like on pastFORWARD #400. Starts @ 1:00 PM ET, LGT streaming options   (kuci.org) divider line
34
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
PROGRAMMING NOTE:

First of all, if you're new here, WELCOME! We hope you stick around, and we hope you post.

There are several ways to catch the show:

You can catch it straight from the KUCI 88.9FM website:

https://kuci.org/wp/listen/

You can listen via mobile or desktop on TuneIn:

https://tunein.com/radio/KUCI-889-FM-s35860/

You can listen via mobile or desktop on Streema:

https://streema.com/radios/KUCI_88.9FM

(note: the app for Streema is "Simple Radio")

You can listen via mobile or desktop on Radio Garden:

http://radio.garden/listen/kuci/A58GSAOF

Lastly, we stream live on iTunes. Just open iTunes and look for live radio streaming, and search for us, KUCI 88.9FM.

A couple notes:

We unfortunately cannot podcast or post show recordings, so if you miss the broadcast, you miss it - it's an FCC thing (seriously).

But we post a text playlist after the show at the bottom of the thread, and we also post a YouTube playlist after the show here:

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCWLmRhgwtylQbd_QUxmgFeA/playlists

And if you hear a song that you just can't wait until the end of the show (or the end of the block) to find out what it was, the playlist is also live-Tweeted here:

https://twitter.com/socalnewwaver (no account or sign in needed to view)

Lastly, and most importantly, this is a non-politics, non-bad news thread. We're here for the music, we hope you are too!
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
cheers you beautiful lot
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
'Standing' by...

#400!
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hello everyone
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jasonvatch: 'Standing' by...

#400!


actually, it's episode 300 even though it's named 400. due to pc reasons (sorting numbers via first digit instead of value, ie episode 2 would get sorted after episode 111). so i started with 100. not sure I'll ever make 1,000 but if that happens then i guess i'll cross that bridge when i come to it
 
perigee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Howdy Howdy Howdy...
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm here for PF, but going to miss Supernova. Not working, but going into work to watch the Mariners game :)
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

djslowdive: I'm here for PF, but going to miss Supernova. Not working, but going into work to watch the Mariners game :)


Houston in the playoffs right?
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Howdy farquers!

And happy #300!
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

djslowdive: I'm here for PF, but going to miss Supernova. Not working, but going into work to watch the Mariners game :)


i stumbled across an artist who reminds me of siouxsie, and they've already been buried under a mountain of other new releases. soooooo.....sorry 🤦🏼
 
BourbonMakesItBetter [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Here and present this week. As opposed to last week when I was here but not present. Mostly.
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Aria loves playing "You Live Because I Allow It" with the dog


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BourbonMakesItBetter [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: jasonvatch: 'Standing' by...

#400!

actually, it's episode 300 even though it's named 400. due to pc reasons (sorting numbers via first digit instead of value, ie episode 2 would get sorted after episode 111). so i started with 100. not sure I'll ever make 1,000 but if that happens then i guess i'll cross that bridge when i come to it


That's a missed opportunity for 9 James Bond-themed numbers. And 90 awkward numbers.

Just discovered last night that MacOS sorts files by numeric values. No idea when that started. Or if I've just forgotten that multiple times in my 15+ years of using it.
 
BourbonMakesItBetter [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

pc_gator: Aria loves playing "You Live Because I Allow It" with the dog


[Fark user image 850x1133]


That dog appears to be missing a major part of its head.

I'm also having trouble figuring out how many live animals are in that picture.
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Pista: djslowdive: I'm here for PF, but going to miss Supernova. Not working, but going into work to watch the Mariners game :)

Houston in the playoffs right?


Unfortunately, yes. I have tix to game 4 on Sunday, which has made me really popular here (the worst seats are already going for $300)
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

BourbonMakesItBetter: Just discovered last night that MacOS sorts files by numeric values. No idea when that started. Or if I've just forgotten that multiple times in my 15+ years of using it.


Hasn't it always been that way? As someone who has had to create and sort large numbers of graphics files, I always do the pad - filename_0001, filename_0002, etc to get the numbers to do the sort in some non-insane way.

But i'm weird and a total control freak.
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

BourbonMakesItBetter: pc_gator: Aria loves playing "You Live Because I Allow It" with the dog


[Fark user image 850x1133]

That dog appears to be missing a major part of its head.

I'm also having trouble figuring out how many live animals are in that picture.H


Hahahaha. cow dog cat panda? (in order of relative size)
 
BourbonMakesItBetter [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

NeoMoxie: BourbonMakesItBetter: Just discovered last night that MacOS sorts files by numeric values. No idea when that started. Or if I've just forgotten that multiple times in my 15+ years of using it.

Hasn't it always been that way? As someone who has had to create and sort large numbers of graphics files, I always do the pad - filename_0001, filename_0002, etc to get the numbers to do the sort in some non-insane way.

But i'm weird and a total control freak.


That's usually what I do (coder, deal with loads of numbered files). Also YYYYMMDD for sorting. But here's the MacOS Finder:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BourbonMakesItBetter [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

NeoMoxie: BourbonMakesItBetter: pc_gator: Aria loves playing "You Live Because I Allow It" with the dog


[Fark user image 850x1133]

That dog appears to be missing a major part of its head.

I'm also having trouble figuring out how many live animals are in that picture.H

Hahahaha. cow dog cat panda? (in order of relative size)


There could be guinea pig or hamster hiding in there too for all I can tell
 
Lioness7 [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Hello everybody!

I'm present and here although feeling ill. So ill that on sick leave which has its good sides. For instance I could have said to my boss during our quarterly résumé "don't talk to me more, I'm shutting the computer and I'll do that thing if and when I want".

Happy 300th episode.
 
perigee [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
BourbonMakesItBetter:

I'm also having trouble figuring out how many live animals are in that picture.

Real Dog and Cat, fake cow blanket, well chewed Panda, no hamster.
 
BourbonMakesItBetter [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Lioness7: Hello everybody!

I'm present and here although feeling ill. So ill that on sick leave which has its good sides. For instance I could have said to my boss during our quarterly résumé "don't talk to me more, I'm shutting the computer and I'll do that thing if and when I want".

Happy 300th episode.


Hope you start feeling better soon, and have lots of whatever you need to make things better now (hot tea, painkillers, kitty cuddles, etc.)
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

BourbonMakesItBetter: NeoMoxie: BourbonMakesItBetter: Just discovered last night that MacOS sorts files by numeric values. No idea when that started. Or if I've just forgotten that multiple times in my 15+ years of using it.

Hasn't it always been that way? As someone who has had to create and sort large numbers of graphics files, I always do the pad - filename_0001, filename_0002, etc to get the numbers to do the sort in some non-insane way.

But i'm weird and a total control freak.

That's usually what I do (coder, deal with loads of numbered files). Also YYYYMMDD for sorting. But here's the MacOS Finder:

[Fark user image 850x264]


Ooof, I could never do YYYYMMDD first in the filename, too many revisions to sort. ProjectName_AssetType_StageofCompletion_0001...

DAMMIT I'VE GIVEN AWAY ALL MY SECRETS!!!
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Penguins from the start!!
 
perigee [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Yessir. Thankee Kindly!
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
media2.giphy.comView Full Size
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Lioness7: Hello everybody!

I'm present and here although feeling ill. So ill that on sick leave which has its good sides.


Happy penguin music will make everything better! w00t!!
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Lioness7: Hello everybody!

I'm present and here although feeling ill. So ill that on sick leave which has its good sides. For instance I could have said to my boss during our quarterly résumé "don't talk to me more, I'm shutting the computer and I'll do that thing if and when I want".

Happy 300th episode.


Feel better soon :o)
 
Uranus [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Buenas tardiness, denizens!!
 
Lioness7 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
More Lucretia-like tunes and I'll be like new.
 
BourbonMakesItBetter [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

NeoMoxie: BourbonMakesItBetter: NeoMoxie: BourbonMakesItBetter: Just discovered last night that MacOS sorts files by numeric values. No idea when that started. Or if I've just forgotten that multiple times in my 15+ years of using it.

Hasn't it always been that way? As someone who has had to create and sort large numbers of graphics files, I always do the pad - filename_0001, filename_0002, etc to get the numbers to do the sort in some non-insane way.

But i'm weird and a total control freak.

That's usually what I do (coder, deal with loads of numbered files). Also YYYYMMDD for sorting. But here's the MacOS Finder:

[Fark user image 850x264]

Ooof, I could never do YYYYMMDD first in the filename, too many revisions to sort. ProjectName_AssetType_StageofCompletion_0001...

DAMMIT I'VE GIVEN AWAY ALL MY SECRETS!!!


Definitely not first in the filename. I'm not a monster. But the killer feature of MacOS, the reason I can't/won't move to another OS: tags. I don't even store things in subfolders any more. Just add whatever tags you need and you can easily pull them up later no matter where they are on your system.
 
