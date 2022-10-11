 Skip to content
(US News)   NATO will be conducting a Nuclear weapons drill next week. No need to be alarmed. All is well   (usnews.com) divider line
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We elect one Hitler wannabe and next thing you know it's a nuclear holocaust, geez.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meanwhile, in Ukraine:

tse2.mm.bing.netView Full Size
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
You mean the same, annual, pre-scheduled tests they literally do every year?
 
sleze
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
1000 to 1, this is an actual preemptive strike to just end Putin and Russia.  Takers?
 
ObscureNameHere
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

scottydoesntknow: You mean the same, annual, pre-scheduled tests they literally do every year?


Exactly.   Don't think Subby managed to even read the first sentence with the phrase "long planned ".   But fear mongering gets clicks, so here we all are.
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
So don't go to the movies next week.
 
Felgraf
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
... Y'all they do this every year around this time of year.

https://www.nato.int/cps/en/natohq/news_187041.htm
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

sleze: 1000 to 1, this is an actual preemptive strike to just end Putin and Russia.  Takers?


Let's hope they don't get Able Archer 83 vibes.
 
ObscureNameHere
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
WTF? I  didn't order a 2 for 1 special on Comments...
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

sleze: 1000 to 1, this is an actual preemptive strike to just end Putin and Russia.  Takers?


I'll take that. Bet one month of TF. If I lose, ill take care of a month of TF for you. If I win, you cover the next 83 years & 4 months for me.
 
Weaver95
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

scottydoesntknow: You mean the same, annual, pre-scheduled tests they literally do every year?


Yes but this time around, Putin gets to see that NATO is run by competent people who are training to enthusiastically kill him while the rest of the world is watching the Ukrainians kick Russia's military in the balls.
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Ah, the good old days are here again!
Fark user imageView Full Size

'The shoddily-produced school furniture will protect us - honest!'
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

scottydoesntknow: You mean the same, annual, pre-scheduled tests they literally do every year?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

sleze: 1000 to 1, this is an actual preemptive strike to just end Putin and Russia.  Taker

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
America won't be bombing Russia anytime soon. Calm down. Biden won't go after Republicans in an election year.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

oldfarthenry: Ah, the good old days are here again!
[Fark user image 401x322]
'The shoddily-produced school furniture will protect us - honest!'


It's about time they bring back the nuclear drills for students. It builds character.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

scottydoesntknow: sleze: 1000 to 1, this is an actual preemptive strike to just end Putin and Russia.  Takers?

I'll take that. Bet one month of TF. If I lose, ill take care of a month of TF for you. If I win, you cover the next 83 years & 4 months for me.


If he wins I doubt you will care about TF anymore.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I'm old enough to remember regular tests of our town's municipal air raid siren. I wonder if it still works.

It's a good thing they taught us duck and cover. Nothing like a good ol' wooden desk to protect against a megaton blast.
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
static.wixstatic.comView Full Size
 
aungen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

scottydoesntknow: You mean the same, annual, pre-scheduled tests they literally do every year?


A US minuteman 3 ICBM was tested just a few weeks ago.  Do we launch them once a month or something?
 
ObscureNameHere
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
To get into the spirit of fear mongering, I am fortunate enough to have studied my Vault-Tec Educational materials, so I know what makes me S.P.E.C.I.A.L.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
In case of nuclear warning:
1. Bend over
2. Put head between legs
3. Kiss ass goodbye
 
ChiliBoots
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

aungen: scottydoesntknow: You mean the same, annual, pre-scheduled tests they literally do every year?

A US minuteman 3 ICBM was tested just a few weeks ago.  Do we launch them once a month or something?


One or two per year seems to have been the going rate the past few years.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Between this, Biden's comment about nuclear armageddon (which the White House walked back) and all the pills the government just ordered, I feel they know something they're not telling us.
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
popcultureexperimentcom.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
"Quick! Everybody into the bunker. No, not you Crabs"
 
Mad-n-FL
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

sleze: 1000 to 1, this is an actual preemptive strike to just end Putin and Russia.  Takers?


NATO's gonna wait to get raped first.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

oldfarthenry: Ah, the good old days are here again!

'The shoddily-produced school furniture will protect us - honest!'



Duck And Cover (1951) Bert The Turtle
Youtube IKqXu-5jw60


Sadly, I'm old enough to remember those duck and cover drills.

But this cartoon was way before my time.
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
fark Russia. fark them long, and hard. Sodomize them with a bayonet on the end of one of their Ak-47s in fact. Repeatedly.

Borscht swilling bastards. Go choke on Stalin's petrified dick.
 
Don Cherry's tailor
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Approves!

th.bing.comView Full Size
 
Mad-n-FL
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Walker: Between this, Biden's comment about nuclear armageddon (which the White House walked back) and all the pills the government just ordered, I feel they know something they're not telling us.


Nobody is "not telling us".
Russia has definitely threatened to invoke mutually assured nuclear destruction on the world, repeatedly.

/what part of "Putin might use nukes" did you not understand?
 
waxbeans
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

oldfarthenry: Ah, the good old days are here again!
[Fark user image image 401x322]
'The shoddily-produced school furniture will protect us - honest!'


Hay. Back that was well built.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Walker: Between this, Biden's comment about nuclear armageddon (which the White House walked back) and all the pills the government just ordered, I feel they know something they're not telling us.


Fark user imageView Full Size


At least you won't die of thyroid cancer.
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

scottydoesntknow: You mean the same, annual, pre-scheduled tests they literally do every year?


EVERYBODY PANIC!!!!
 
genner
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Daedalus27
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
While an exercise is a good cover for an operation, that is not happening here.  A routine annual exercise that probably is little different than the active operations ongoing with NATO that involves no actual nuclear weapons isn't something to get worried about.  Russia knows it is happening, it isn't some emergency drill due to the Russian invasion.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
F*cking crybabies scared of your own shadow. This is a yearly drill. Nothing to see here.
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

oldfarthenry: Ah, the good old days are here again!
[Fark user image image 401x322]
'The shoddily-produced school furniture will protect us - honest!'


You kidding, the desk from back then probably could survive a bomb.  They were heavy as hell.  I had the ones with the clamshell desk you could open and keep your stuff in and the chair connected by a metal tube.  Moving your desk more than an inch required some serious strength.
 
Duck_of_Doom [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

MythDragon: In case of nuclear warning:
1. Bend over
2. Put head between legs
3. Kiss ass goodbye


If you're limber enough to kiss your own ass, you can stop short of doing that, and suck your own dick/lick your own clit. Sounds much better to do in a crisis.
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

scottydoesntknow: You mean the same, annual, pre-scheduled tests they literally do every year?


but this time with feeling
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Walker: Between this, Biden's comment about nuclear armageddon (which the White House walked back) and all the pills the government just ordered, I feel they know something they're not telling us.


Your afraid of fentanyl candy also right?

Normal stock ordering, normal drills the only thing not normal is a president saying the quiet part out loud.
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Daedalus27: While an exercise is a good cover for an operation, that is not happening here.  A routine annual exercise that probably is little different than the active operations ongoing with NATO that involves no actual nuclear weapons isn't something to get worried about.  Russia knows it is happening, it isn't some emergency drill due to the Russian invasion.


Would be nice if they did attack, just like the exercise Russia had in Belarus the day before they invaded the Ukraine.
 
KangTheMad [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Did you know that there is a 2,00 mile wide space rock only 200,000 miles from earth????????
 
