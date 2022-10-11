 Skip to content
The idea was the shark come to the nearest man, that man he starts poundin' and hollerin' and sometimes that shark he go away... but sometimes he wouldn't go away
17
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
anyways. we delivered the bomb.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mary Ellen Moffit, she broke my heart.
 
gbv23
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Herbie Robinson, baseball pitcher
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Modern technology is really farking up natural selection
 
Hinged
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Sharks:  the wolves of the sea
 
Bslim
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Hinged: Sharks:  the wolves of the sea


Sharkwolves is the name of my motorcycle club.
 
vsavatar
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
There are no sharks in Dorne.
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Still the greatest soliloquy in film.

Jaws: The U.S.S. Indianapolis Speech
Youtube xO60RohuARY
 
bumfuzzled
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Sharks don't come in to my house, I don't go in to theirs. Just sayin'.
 
Wendigogo [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Warthog: Still the greatest soliloquy in film.

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/xO60RohuARY]


Best monologue ever.
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Wendigogo: Warthog: Still the greatest soliloquy in film.

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/xO60RohuARY]

Best monologue ever.


Both.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Hinged: Sharks:  the wolves of the sea


Land sharks: the wolves of the sea of the land.
 
Wendigogo [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Warthog: Wendigogo: Warthog: Still the greatest soliloquy in film.

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/xO60RohuARY]

Best monologue ever.

Both.


While a soliloquy and a monologue are both extended speeches by one person, the difference lies in to whom these people are talking. If they are addressing other characters, it is typically considered a monologue. If they are talking to themselves, it is a soliloquy.
 
gunga galunga [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Wendigogo: Warthog: Wendigogo: Warthog: Still the greatest soliloquy in film.

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/xO60RohuARY]

Best monologue ever.

Both.

While a soliloquy and a monologue are both extended speeches by one person, the difference lies in to whom these people are talking. If they are addressing other characters, it is typically considered a monologue. If they are talking to themselves, it is a soliloquy.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Wendigogo [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Wendigogo: soliloquy

Soliloquy-

from the Latin solus "alone" and loqui "to speak"
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
The trio's boat sank around 10 a.m. Saturday, officials said, and rescuers searched an area of about 1,250 square miles - about the size of Rhode Island, the release said.

I swear RI has somehow become a metric unit for area size comparisons. It's weird
 
That KY Girl [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Wendigogo: Warthog: Wendigogo: Warthog: Still the greatest soliloquy in film.

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/xO60RohuARY]

Best monologue ever.

Both.

While a soliloquy and a monologue are both extended speeches by one person, the difference lies in to whom these people are talking. If they are addressing other characters, it is typically considered a monologue. If they are talking to themselves, it is a soliloquy.


Thank you, Simone.
 
