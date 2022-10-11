 Skip to content
(MSN)   This puppy was returned five times, but the sixth time was the charm as she finally found her forever home and for the the first time she has her very own bed. We hope to celebrate many Woofday Wetnose Wednesdays with her   (msn.com)
    Woofday, Positive psychology, Puppy, English-language films, 2006 albums, animal lover Anita Myatt, homeless pups, 2002 albums, Love  
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Did anyone else read this and have that robotic text to speech voice of some YouTube pet videos go off in your head?
 
educated [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Our boy was ditched by two families before coming to us. He has some pretty severe separation anxiety that we assume is the result.
It's ok though, we never want to be without him either.
Here he is with us at Lowes.
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  
Some dogs just don't excel in certain situations. Like terrier mixes don't fit in well in my sleepy big dog house. They get stressed the fark out and act absolutely insane.

Ask me about the temp foster. Ask me about what it's like to try to get a terrier to chill in a house with a chill dog and a chill person. Ask me how much chicken breast I've gone through. How many bags of treats. In 10 days.

Don't ask me, I'll tell you: It's a lot.
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  

educated: Our boy was ditched by two families before coming to us. He has some pretty severe separation anxiety that we assume is the result.
It's ok though, we never want to be without him either.
Here he is with us at Lowes.
♥♥
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  

question_dj: Some dogs just don't excel in certain situations. Like terrier mixes don't fit in well in my sleepy big dog house. They get stressed the fark out and act absolutely insane.

Ask me about the temp foster. Ask me about what it's like to try to get a terrier to chill in a house with a chill dog and a chill person. Ask me how much chicken breast I've gone through. How many bags of treats. In 10 days.

Don't ask me, I'll tell you: It's a lot.


Thank you for forstering!
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  
My dog accidentally swallowed a whole bag of Scrabble tiles. We took him to the vet to get him checked out. No word yet...
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  

My dog accidentally swallowed a whole bag of Scrabble tiles. We took him to the vet to get him checked out. No word yet...


Oh, MAN!
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  
Hey Woofers! Daisy likes to hoard her treats. 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  
CrankyAndi [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  
Dyson and his dad, Hoover, came from the streets of Savanna Georgia.  One of my facebook friends posted them one morning.....I thought about it for a bit and said 'I'll take them'   SHE BROUGHT THEM TO ME!!!!  That friend passed away earlier this summer, pulmonary fibrosis.  But the original woman who rescued them from the streets, searched me out and requested a friendship.  Yup, I accepted.  She didn't want to lose track of the dogs.


Hoover passed away in 2021, he had a wonderful 9 years with me and I cherish every one of them.  Dyson is still Dyson, he hasn't destroyed anything lately......

Their first night here 2/11/2012
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  

Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  

Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  

Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  

Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
I Ate Shergar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
I learned recently that a pub in Morecambe offers a special menu for dogs.
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  

Bathia_Mapes: question_dj: Some dogs just don't excel in certain situations. Like terrier mixes don't fit in well in my sleepy big dog house. They get stressed the fark out and act absolutely insane.

Ask me about the temp foster. Ask me about what it's like to try to get a terrier to chill in a house with a chill dog and a chill person. Ask me how much chicken breast I've gone through. How many bags of treats. In 10 days.

Don't ask me, I'll tell you: It's a lot.

Thank you for forstering!


Available for adoption in Colorado next month.
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  

I learned recently that a pub in Morecambe offers a special menu for dogs.
Cool!
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  

question_dj: Bathia_Mapes: question_dj: Some dogs just don't excel in certain situations. Like terrier mixes don't fit in well in my sleepy big dog house. They get stressed the fark out and act absolutely insane.

Ask me about the temp foster. Ask me about what it's like to try to get a terrier to chill in a house with a chill dog and a chill person. Ask me how much chicken breast I've gone through. How many bags of treats. In 10 days.

Don't ask me, I'll tell you: It's a lot.

Thank you for forstering!

Available for adoption in Colorado next month.


Awwww!  ♥♥
 
aimtastic [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
The handsome lad on the bottom of this dog pile is Rusty. He started out as an abandoned puppy in Alabama, was brought to Chicago where he was adopted by some losers who weren't down with his style, and then he came home with us.
Rene ala Carte [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
We had an Irish Setter for a few years. In that time he managed to wreck the Christmas tree, eat a cake in our bed, crash through a glass door, unroll all the toilet paper, get hit by a car and then pull out the screw that was holding his leg together, and infest the house with ticks among other disasters,

With a new baby on the way we decided he had to go.

We gave him away 3 times, no money - just take him, and he was returned 3 times. The fourth giveaway was the charm.
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  

The handsome lad on the bottom of this dog pile is Rusty. He started out as an abandoned puppy in Alabama, was brought to Chicago where he was adopted by some losers who weren't down with his style, and then he came home with us.
♥♥

I'm so happy he found a home with your family!
 
cheap_thoughts [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  
She was returned because of being a bad dog.

She's been a delight to have
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  

♥♥
 
Mitch Taylor's Bro [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  

I Ate Shergar: I learned recently that a pub in Morecambe offers a special menu for dogs.
I recently learned that some people have waaaaaaaayyy too much money.

https://www.marinij.com/2022/10/07/a-cafe-for-dogs-opens-in-san-francisco-with-a-75-tasting-menu/
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
CrankyAndi [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
Wraggs was great about my photo shenanigans.   $5.00 hat from goodwill, ugly fence and awesome dog made for great photos
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  
I do not understand how the fark people do two dogs, do terriers, or do puppies. I'm about to lose my farking mind.
 
almostsane [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  

question_dj: I do not understand how the fark people do two dogs, do terriers, or do puppies. I'm about to lose my farking mind.


Alcohol.  My guess is alcohol 🤔
 
almostsane [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  

almostsane: question_dj: I do not understand how the fark people do two dogs, do terriers, or do puppies. I'm about to lose my farking mind.

Alcohol.  My guess is alcohol 🤔


That's also a suggestion 😜
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  

Alcohol.  My guess is alcohol 🤔

That's also a suggestion 😜

I'll drink to that!

Alcohol.  My guess is alcohol 🤔

That's also a suggestion 😜


I'll drink to that!
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  

almostsane: question_dj: I do not understand how the fark people do two dogs, do terriers, or do puppies. I'm about to lose my farking mind.

Alcohol.  My guess is alcohol 🤔


I quit drinking. But seriously. I don't understand. He's over threshold out of the crate. Any time I get him calm and reward him, he decides that sucks and it's time to be whale eyed and unrecallable, all while harassing my dog.

This is why I asked for an adult dog that wasn't a terrier mix.
 
CrankyAndi [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  
Another photo of Wraggs in a hat.  This time my little miss muffett hat that my mom made me for my Halloween costume when I was 6 years old.
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  

♥♥
 
CrankyAndi [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  
She loved this stuff
 
Mitch Taylor's Bro [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  

Wraggs, the goodest witch of the north!

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  

Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
LucklessWonder [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
A pair of Zekes of the Week.
 
Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


