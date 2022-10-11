 Skip to content
(WRAL)   Before you leave the home you just burglarized, make sure you take your severed finger with you. That way, the police can't "finger" you   (wral.com) divider line
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
irs.www.warnerbros.comView Full Size
 
FLMountainMan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's not an attempted burglary, that's an attempted home invasion.
 
FLMountainMan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Never mind, I guess that's still just burglary in North Carolina.  I wonder what their elements of a robbery are.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Look at the nerve of this guy, chief!  Busts in and leaves this, just to give us the finger!
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
swankywanky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size

On the case
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
JRoo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mr Show - Kidnapper
Youtube uLuZGlwStBM
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mad-n-FL
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Never enter a Yakuza home unannounced?
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Family Guy - Peter's prostate exam
Youtube 5H-WCBU5frM
 
Loren
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I don't think he had the opportunity to take it--it sounds like it got severed by the door.  Bad guy was outside the door, finger was inside.
 
peachpicker
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: Look at the nerve of this guy, chief!  Busts in and leaves this, just to give us the finger!


He may have given you the finger, but the police are gonna give him a hand getting a boot in the ass.  That'll help him finger it out.
 
