 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   Well we're choking here in Allentown   (cnn.com) divider line
32
    More: Scary, Oxygen, mysterious carbon monoxide leak, Carbon monoxide, firefighters' carbon monoxide monitors, carbon monoxide, much carbon monoxide, Dangerous situations, hospitals Tuesday morning  
•       •       •

1601 clicks; posted to Main » on 11 Oct 2022 at 1:20 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



32 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That would be frightening as hell, working at a daycare and watching child after child suddenly pass out.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cue all the people that give states that require carbon monoxide detectors standard a bunch of shiat for requiring it.  I know y'all are out there, certainly heard you go on about it ;p
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why is it so quiet in here today?
Don't know, don't care just enjoy it!
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The farking food is farking muck 
The farking drains are bloody farked 
The color scheme is farking brown 
Everywhere in Allentown
 
suid
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow. And they'll all get $25,000 ER bills, and collectors hounding them for years afterwards.  Joy!
 
NeoCortex42
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fiddlehead: That would be frightening as hell, working at a daycare and watching child after child suddenly pass out.


They wouldn't have this problem if every daycare just had a pet canary.
 
jiggitysmith
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"The cause of the carbon monoxide leak is under investigation."

It's either the heating element split in a gas furnace, or someone was running a generator with exhaust getting indoors.
 
WhackingDay
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Leak? You mean you guys are pumping carbon monoxide around?
 
FloriduhGuy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Allen Town
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
csb:

I was resigning the venting on some big fuel fired boilers on a military base.  I had an external control panel that tied all the components together and the specific one I was using at the time had a built in CO monitor.  The minute I turned it on it started screaming.

Who knows how long those guys had been working in there with this massive build up of CO

I refused to go back until they fixed the problem.
They never called me back so I guess they just never fixed it
 
yet_another_wumpus
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kdawg7736: [i.pinimg.com image 474x364]


I've been to Allentown (and Bethlehem) and only recently learned that the song only fit Bethlehem (probably a fark thread).

/it was still dead in the 1990s
//but a lot more expensive than when the song came out
///they put in a highway to NYC and people started buying up cheap housing for little over a 2.5 hour commute (each way)
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kdawg7736: [i.pinimg.com image 474x364]


Fun fact: the song is actually about Bethlehem. But Joel liked how "Allentown" sounded so he used that instead (but did make reference to Bethlehem).
 
guestguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fiddlehead: That would be frightening as hell, working at a daycare and watching child after child suddenly pass out.


Counterpoint: think of the silence...the glorious silence.
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media.cnn.comView Full Size


That's why you don't back trucks up to the front door of daycares!
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 1 hour ago  

suid: Wow. And they'll all get $25,000 ER bills, and collectors hounding them for years afterwards.  Joy!


Assuming the daycare is licensed, their insurance company gets the bills.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iamskibibitz: kdawg7736: [i.pinimg.com image 474x364]

Fun fact: the song is actually about Bethlehem. But Joel liked how "Allentown" sounded so he used that instead (but did make reference to Bethlehem).


There are more rhymes for "Allentown" than "Bethlehem".
 
LineNoise [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Someone is going to be in a ton of shiat for not having working carbon monoxide detectors there.
 
angryjd
‘’ 1 hour ago  

suid: Wow. And they'll all get $25,000 ER bills, and collectors hounding them for years afterwards.  Joy!


Oh, trust me, they will get reimbursed. A defective product with a strict liability standard made by a faceless corporation and a bunch helpless little kids as victims? If this thing goes to trial, CNN would cover it every day for a year. No way this thing isn't going to get settled, and fast.
 
fat boy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 1 hour ago  

angryjd: A defective product


Who said anything was defective? It could be installation error or just something like tree leaves clogging an exhaust vent.
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: angryjd: A defective product

Who said anything was defective? It could be installation error or just something like tree leaves clogging an exhaust vent.


or just old and out of warranty.  If it is a 15 year old furnace it's doubtful you will win a lawsuit against the manufacturer.
 
GonnaCallYouOut
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

jiggitysmith: "The cause of the carbon monoxide leak is under investigation."

It's either the heating element split in a gas furnace, or someone was running a generator with exhaust getting indoors.


It's the furnace. Day cares are run as cheaply as possible, with pricing that would indicate otherwise. The extra is pocketed by some private equity bastards.
Same as nursing homes.
 
Pfighting Polish
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

ZMugg: There are more rhymes for "Allentown" than "Bethlehem".


Also, Allentown just sounds like a random place. Bethlehem already sounds like a place where religious folks believe Jesus was born, which might have muddied the meaning of the song.

Aside: $20 to the PR person at the press conference if, when asked about the childrens' condition, he/she says, "Every child had a pretty good shot."
 
Subtonic
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Allentown is a shiat hole. I expected a methane leak, not quite this.

Is their mayor out of jail yet?
 
gbv23
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
But are they getting enough fluoride?

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
guinsu
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

guestguy: fiddlehead: That would be frightening as hell, working at a daycare and watching child after child suddenly pass out.

Counterpoint: think of the silence...the glorious silence.


That's sort of a plot point in an episode of "The Bear"
 
Hoblit [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

WhackingDay: Leak? You mean you guys are pumping carbon monoxide around?


This was my first thought too.

However, the inner jerk pointed out that there could be a long exhaust pipe that crosses multiple spaces. In which case, if the pipe cracked... it would leak into one of those spaces.

But I'm with you. In the state of the source being unknown... a leak is an odd assumption to make. Considering the likelihood of it not being so.
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

fiddlehead: That would be frightening as hell, working at a daycare and watching child after child suddenly pass out.


Most daycare staff would probably enjoy it.

/ window seat please
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

TheCableGuy: fiddlehead: That would be frightening as hell, working at a daycare and watching child after child suddenly pass out.

Most daycare staff would probably enjoy it.

/ window seat please


Naw - even the worst kid I've run into in my life I'd worry if they suddenly hit the ground and so did their playmates

/in some cases it'd be out of concern
//in all cases it'd be "Oh shiat whatever this is I'm probably next"
///and that ain't good
 
Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Pfighting Polish: ZMugg: There are more rhymes for "Allentown" than "Bethlehem".

Also, Allentown just sounds like a random place. Bethlehem already sounds like a place where religious folks believe Jesus was born, which might have muddied the meaning of the song.

Aside: $20 to the PR person at the press conference if, when asked about the childrens' condition, he/she says, "Every child had a pretty good shot."


But then they went and threw an American flag in their faces.
 
Displayed 32 of 32 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.