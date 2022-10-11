 Skip to content
(The Conversation)   Subby needed divine help to finish this post   (theconversation.com) divider line
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I know the feeling. I now can't figure out the words I want to say.
 
guestguy
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: I know the feeling. I now can't figure out the words I want to say.


Kumquat.  When words fail you, say kumquat.

I am delightful.
 
Sin_City_Superhero [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I've never had...uh...damn.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I have so many "middles" of short stories.  Very few beginnings or endings to any of them but at least 30 middles.
 
LesserEvil [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
WUT?

anotherimg-dazedgroup.netdna-ssl.comView Full Size
 
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Balzac worked through his writer's block by drinking 50 cups of coffee and writing all through the night.

He is buried in Pere Lachaise Cemetary in Paris. Some say when the moon is out you can hear him percolating.
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
images-cdn.reedsy.comView Full Size

"Writer's block was the worst 15 minutes of my life."
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
When I wrote papers in college I'd write the introduction and the ending first.  Then I'd use the rest of the space to fill in the details to get to the ending I created. I didn't write multiple drafts, pretty much every paper was written in one sitting start to finish. I'd add the references afterwards, often googling to find a reference that supported what i wrote.  Completely backwards way to write but it worked for me and every paper was given an A, usually 100% but some picky instructors would find something subjective to knock a few points off.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Have you tried just being smarter?
 
