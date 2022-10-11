 Skip to content
(Guardian)   Remains of Ye Olde Black Friday discovered beneath a former department store   (theguardian.com)
14
    Interesting, Burial, Dominican Order, site supervisor, friary of Dominican Order, Monastery, Monk, ruins of a medieval priory, former department store  
•       •       •

oldernell [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sometimes it seems that there is something buried on every square inch of British soil.
 
DRTFA
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
guestguy
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

DRTFA: [Fark user image 425x239]


Nooo...everybody really liked him!
 
kindms
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
you think they just ignore shoplifting :)
 
Thoreny
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
guestguy
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

oldernell: Sometimes it seems that there is something buried on every square inch of British soil.


i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
They were just catacombing through all the BF items on deep discount
 
Mr. Tweedy
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Someday archaeologists are gonna totally crap themselves when they dig up my backyard.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

oldernell: Sometimes it seems that there is something buried on every square inch of British soil.


I think it's expected you'll find a burial site when you dig deeper than one meter below the surface.
 
KRSESQ
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

oldernell: Sometimes it seems that there is something buried on every square inch of British soil.


It's no damned wonder the whole country is so damned haunted. Everything is built on top of a cemetery.
 
JohnnyFark
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
So... medieval time stores also had stampedes to get the last remaining few bottles of troll's eye before Midsommar's Eve?

Hundreds died. well, the owners just threw peat on them and opened the next day.

Huzzah.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

KRSESQ: oldernell: Sometimes it seems that there is something buried on every square inch of British soil.

It's no damned wonder the whole country is so damned haunted. Everything is built on top of a cemetery.


Many thousands of years of occupation all built on top of previous inhabited areas, what are you gonna expect?

/U.S. was just founded later and hasn't been here as long
//even the First Nations folks were very scattered considering the size of the United States
///we just don't have the density of previous occupation Europe tends to
 
Nimbull
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
When someone digs me up a few hundred years from now I want to hold a stone tablet that says, "Meh.. whatever." so they can think they found the missing GenX link and my bones can get on their version of Opera or something.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
"I just LOVE the items you have in your Halloween department! I'm going to decorate my house with all these bones."

"Um, we don't have a Halloween department, maam."
 
