(The Daily Beast)   There are no bank errors in your favor. Ever   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
    More: PSA, Human, Thevamanogari Manivel, couple accused of theft, Australia, cryptocurrency refund claim, Jatinder Singh, Million, Melbourne  
posted to Main » on 11 Oct 2022 at 3:35 PM (44 minutes ago)



kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Only in Monopoly....

th.bing.comView Full Size
 
downstairs [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kdawg7736: Only in Monopoly....

[th.bing.com image 474x338]


Well in a game with something like a 50% incarceration rate...
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Crap, with that kind of money you could live comfortably for life and never have to work again, everbuy a lot of hookers and blow.
 
clawsoon
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I got an extra crumpled-up $20 from a bank machine once.

Don't tell on me.
 
Neondistraction
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: Only in Monopoly....

[th.bing.com image 474x338]


You don't go by Monopoly rules, man, that game is nuts.  Nobody just picks up a get out of jail free card, those things cost thousands.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

clawsoon: I got an extra crumpled-up $20 from a bank machine once.

Don't tell on me.


We must've used the same ATM, same thing happened to me.

I called my wife's friend who worked in our bank. She told me not to worry about it. So I didn't.
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: Only in Monopoly....

[th.bing.com image 474x338]


Parker Brothers lied to me.

There's gonna be Trouble

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Subtonic
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
They made an error on my account once, like 10 grand of something. I kept my mouth shut but they still caught it. So, anyways, I had to burn the bank down. They really didn't give me a choice.
 
stuffy
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Years ago my parents got $500 put in their account. Bank said "They Don't Make Mistakes". They took the money and changed banks.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Subtonic: They made an error on my account once, like 10 grand of something. I kept my mouth shut but they still caught it. So, anyways, I had to burn the bank down. They really didn't give me a choice.


What kind of accelerant did you use? Asking for a friend.
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Monopoly banker is the most thankless job in all of boardgaming.
 
guestguy
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
The human error of sending millions should be canceled out by the human error of buying crypto...the penalties offset, and they get to keep the money.
 
Neondistraction
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Subtonic: They made an error on my account once, like 10 grand of something. I kept my mouth shut but they still caught it. So, anyways, I had to burn the bank down. They really didn't give me a choice.


The red swingline stapler was the last straw?
 
asmodeus224
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
i cashed in a $50 savings bond and got $200 instead.
 
MrSplifferton
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
They knew that money wasn't theirs.  To the point one of them was trying to flee Australia when they were arrested..,

Just throw it in your savings account and take the interest for however long it takes for them to figure out the mistake.  (That's legal, right?)
 
poppaskwat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
My credit union cleared 2 checks with the same check number against my account.  One was my check, the other was someone else's.  I showed the teller my statement and they corrected the error.

Another time, at the same credit union, just as the new $20 bills were coming out, I withdrew $40 from the teller; he gave me a $20 and a $100.

/yes, I pointed out the error
//yes, I'm old
///my lawn, onion belt, etc.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Neondistraction: Subtonic: They made an error on my account once, like 10 grand of something. I kept my mouth shut but they still caught it. So, anyways, I had to burn the bank down. They really didn't give me a choice.

The red swingline stapler was the last straw?


Heh, still got that.  I actually managed to get purchasing to approve that request. My $500 dollar Titan gaming chair... not so much.
 
proteus_b
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
They should have invested it all in crypto.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

poppaskwat: I withdrew $40 from the teller; he gave me a $20 and a $100.


Just so you know...the tellers at the end of the day go through their receipts and drawers. If something comes up short, the head teller comes over and they go over everything with a fine tooth comb.

they will eventually find the error and contact you.

/worked in a bank...
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Solty Dog: Monopoly banker is the most thankless job in all of boardgaming.


Hint:  You're supposed to think like a banker and thank yourself.
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

proteus_b: They should have invested it all in crypto.


Not at Crypto.com, since they could then easily have gotten it back.

But otherwise, yes. It has performed better than stocks lately, and if they kept the money in a wallet, they could pretend they lost it in a scam.

That's what I'd do. Sadly this never happens to me.
 
wildlifer
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

asmodeus224: i cashed in a $50 savings bond and got $200 instead.


And that money added to your earned income..
Taxed again..
 
hammettman
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: Only in Monopoly....

[th.bing.com image 474x338]


Counterpoint: Bank error in real world:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
calufrax
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

MrSplifferton: They knew that money wasn't theirs.  To the point one of them was trying to flee Australia when they were arrested..,

Just throw it in your savings account and take the interest for however long it takes for them to figure out the mistake.  (That's legal, right?)


I would have thought that transferring it to a short-term, high-yield cash account would be the way to go. If the bank sends you a letter, you then reply that there is a processing time for returning their money...
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

wildlifer: And that money added to your earned income..
Taxed again..


oh man, you're kidding right?

Funny, I just found a $25 US Gift Bond from 1976 that I never cashed in. This means if I cash iat, I'll get something from the IRS saying it's earned income?

The wife will find out and I want to cash this thing without her knowing about it.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Couple who stole seven million dollars are also liars. I'm flabbergasted.
 
