(CNN)   You don't really understand what the term "fancy a pint" means, but CNN is here to help   (cnn.com) divider line
21
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
It means, helIo, my name is vudu, and I'm an alcoholic
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
WHEN A BRIT ASKS IF YOU ARE A GOD FANCY A PINT YOU SAY YES!
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: WHEN A BRIT ASKS IF YOU ARE A GOD FANCY A PINT YOU SAY YES!


Do they even serve vodka by the pint?
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
In sales and marketing, there's an idea of a minimum threshold to making a person open to reciprocal interest. Most firms stop at branded pens, which we don't use much in the fondleslabe era. But buy me a drink, you have my ear for a few minutes, unless you're so much an arse I refund the drink to your face.
 
RyansPrivates
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
OFFS
 
Stavr0
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
"Which is smaller, a nip or a wee dram.
Join us tomorrow for our coverage on Scottish units of measurements."
 
Thrakkorzog
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Is this a story simply fluff and used to cover his vacation? Or is this the new stupid CNN.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

ArcadianRefugee: I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: WHEN A BRIT ASKS IF YOU ARE A GOD FANCY A PINT YOU SAY YES!

Do they even serve vodka by the pint?


Only if you order a kid's size, pal
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Is this another one of these articles that feel like paid alcohol industry advertising, imploring people to piss away more of their money on alcohol?
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Stavr0: "Which is smaller, a nip or a wee dram.
Join us tomorrow for our coverage on Scottish units of measurements."


A nip, unless you're outdoors at the time or something disturbing has occurred.  In those cases it can equal or surpass a wee dram.  But a nip is likely right off the flask, a wee dram is likely in a glass like civilized people

/yeah I'm bored
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tax Boy
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Is fancying a pint like dog fancying, so it involves trying to get two pints to mate and create a purebred beer?
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

ArcadianRefugee: I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: WHEN A BRIT ASKS IF YOU ARE A GOD FANCY A PINT YOU SAY YES!

Do they even serve vodka by the pint?


They should.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
"Anyone fancy a pint?" wasn't (just) an invitation to drink alcohol...."Fancy a pint?" means "Let's escape to a place where there's normality and comfort in an increasingly unsettling world."

Hard hitting stuff.  Next you're going to tell me that 'wanna grab a drink' is some sort of way to express an interest in spending time with the person you are inviting, doing so in a way that is not as personally or socially vulnerable as saying 'hey, I'd like to spend some time with you', and is not literally just a statement of a desire to consume alcohol.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

ArcadianRefugee: I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: WHEN A BRIT ASKS IF YOU ARE A GOD FANCY A PINT YOU SAY YES!

Do they even serve vodka by the pint?


I don't think so....but I've never tried so.....
 
MechaPyx
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Stavr0
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: Stavr0: "Which is smaller, a nip or a wee dram.
Join us tomorrow for our coverage on Scottish units of measurements."

A nip, unless you're outdoors at the time or something disturbing has occurred.  In those cases it can equal or surpass a wee dram.  But a nip is likely right off the flask, a wee dram is likely in a glass like civilized people

/yeah I'm bored


https://www.heraldscotland.com/news/13098939.dram-please-can-official-name-measure-whisky/

Serious business.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fast Show - French Art House Film
Youtube o4EjX_bywCU
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
we went to a bar one night, and my buddy saw his girl with another guy. he pulled his dick out and put it in her beer. was he fancying that pint?
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: Is this another one of these articles that feel like paid alcohol industry advertising, imploring people to piss away more of their money on alcohol?


not really. The author is trying to bring attention to the fact that many pubs are struggling because of the Covid years and one pub in particular maybe shut down because four neighbors cleaned it is a nuisance. It's a 200 year old establishment and has a supposedly good restaurant.
 
