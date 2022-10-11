 Skip to content
British consumers are buying blankets and canned goods in preparation for a long, cold winter of discontent
HugeMistake [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The homeless can get some cheap camping gear to get them through the cold weather, for now is the winter of our discount tent.

/I'll be here all week
//No really. I'm retired and have nothing better to do
///Slashies
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Did someone say "discount tents?"
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: discount tents


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
vignette.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size



Obscure?

Hint, Piggy In The Middle.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thanks a lot Biden.

(You know the paste eating crowd will blame Biden for something happening in the UK)
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So it may get down to like 40 degrees? The horror!
 
fifthofzen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It was the blurst of times...
 
Clash City Farker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who says we are going to make it to winter before the nukes fly?
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ah the brilliant 'Now' speech, from Richard III.

Now.... something something.

Fantastic.

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Dinjiin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wouldn't be surprised if there is an increase in carbon monoxide poisoning this winter as people attempt to use portable heating and cooking gear inside their homes.  Same thing happened in Texas during the big freeze.
 
indylaw [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Spam spam spam...
 
Qellaqan
‘’ 1 hour ago  

abhorrent1: So it may get down to like 40 degrees? The horror!


Is "it's a damp cold" the corollary to "it's a dry heat?"
 
Short Victoria's War
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I mean, it's no spotted dick, but...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Subtonic
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Short Victoria's War: I mean, it's no spotted dick, but...
[Fark user image 351x427]


If things get real bad, there are always unwanted Irish children to eat. See, I have this proposal...
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I swear, you give them an inch...

Pretty soon, they'll want Air you can breath too!
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
In related news, Texans are stocking up on generators and Floridians are buying lifejackets.   And they will still vote for the problem rather than for the solution.
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

'allo allo allo! What's all this white stuff then?'
 
shinji3i
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Clash City Farker: Who says we are going to make it to winter before the nukes fly?


Nuclear winter.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
From what I understand a party at 10 Downing makes the problem go away.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

HugeMistake: the winter of our discount tent.


Darn you. Darn you all to heel
 
stuffy
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
As long as you're not Prepping for Armageddon because your dog said it was coming. Nothing wrong with being ready.
 
wax_on [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I'm unclear on how an air fryer is an 'energy saving appliance'
 
anuran
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

HugeMistake: The homeless can get some cheap camping gear to get them through the cold weather, for now is the winter of our discount tent.

/I'll be here all week
//No really. I'm retired and have nothing better to do
///Slashies


At the site where Dick III's body was recently found
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

wax_on: I'm unclear on how an air fryer is an 'energy saving appliance'


Cheaper to run than a full size oven.
 
anuran
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
They should be buying torches and pitchforks. This is all on the Tories.
 
the voice of raisin
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

HugeMistake: The homeless can get some cheap camping gear to get them through the cold weather, for now is the winter of our discount tent.

/I'll be here all week
//No really. I'm retired and have nothing better to do
///Slashies


you should do commercials
 
ObscureNameHere
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

oldfarthenry: [Fark user image image 521x347]
'allo allo allo! What's all this white stuff then?'


In London, that would be cocaine.

/ so I have heard....
 
the voice of raisin
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: So it may get down to like 40 degrees? The horror!


40 degrees C is 104 F.  I'm not sure where you winter, but I'd hate to see your summers.
 
the voice of raisin
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Short Victoria's War: I mean, it's no spotted dick, but...
[Fark user image image 351x427]


well, that's one way to keep warm.

/and Paul McCartney even suggested it out in public on a street
 
