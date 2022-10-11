 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(AccuWeather)   Long range winter forecasts released. Milk and bread distributors spotted high-fiving each other, lighting cigars with $100 bills   (accuweather.com) divider line
12
    More: Interesting  
•       •       •

651 clicks; posted to Main » on 11 Oct 2022 at 9:48 AM (25 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



12 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When's the last time forecasters said "[upcoming season] will be mild/normal/uneventful," yet half the time (or more) it's pretty much normal...

Doom and gloom sells. Predicting an apocalyptic winter, then experiencing a normal winter yields a "whew, we got lucky" response.

Calm down. Prepare for the worst, hope for the best, but don't spend your life under a rock because a seldom-correct prognosticator declared the sky is about to collapse.
 
lurkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Build up the ice melt stash during summer.
Plant Long Imperator carrots in late Aug for your snowman noses.
Stock up the cocoa jar and that should about do it.
 
kittyhas1000legs [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
One of the more unusual factors that could influence the overall weather patterns this winter can be traced back to a cataclysmic volcano eruption that took place in the early weeks of 2022.

If it were cataclysmic, I think I'd remember it happening.

The volcano spewed an unprecedented amount of debris high into Earth's atmosphere

Oh fark off.
 
WhackingDay
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I want to know more about this "abundance of acorns" forecasting, because jesus, my oak trees are not farking around this year. Or maybe they are.
 
MechaPyx
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I can handle that amount of snow for my area. I don't mind winter so much, I just hate moving snow.

It's all kind of silly, since we know that weather is just a government plot.
 
Andy Andy
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

WhackingDay: I want to know more about this "abundance of acorns" forecasting, because jesus, my oak trees are not farking around this year. Or maybe they are.


From what I understand, most of the time an acorn crop is based off difficult *past* conditions, usually over the summer or previous winter.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

beezeltown: When's the last time forecasters said "[upcoming season] will be mild/normal/uneventful," yet half the time (or more) it's pretty much normal...

Doom and gloom sells. Predicting an apocalyptic winter, then experiencing a normal winter yields a "whew, we got lucky" response.

Calm down. Prepare for the worst, hope for the best, but don't spend your life under a rock because a seldom-correct prognosticator declared the sky is about to collapse.


Leave it up to Big Weather to team up with Cheetohs to accurately report increasingly savage weather, just to make mom & pop petroleum shops look bad.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I'm already getting sick of all this french toast.
 
Petey4335
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: I can handle that amount of snow for my area. I don't mind winter so much, I just hate moving snow.

It's all kind of silly, since we know that weather is just a government plot.


First snowfall: "oh look, pretty.  This is fun playing in the snow"
Second snowfall: "well, I guess we should remove this stuff to get out of the driveway.  Gotta get to work. This isn't so bad"
Third snowfall: "sigh.  guess I'll make sure my alarm goes off at 5am to start moving it out of the way"
...
eleventieth snowfall: "fark this white shiat"
 
uttertosh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
And toilet paper makers wiping their butts with $100 bills.
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Snow *and* rain, huh?  :-/
 
Displayed 12 of 12 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.