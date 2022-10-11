 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NPR)   No, your children's Halloween bags aren't going to be stuffed full of rainbow fentanyl this year, or anything else costing more than a dollar tops   (npr.org) divider line
11
    More: Obvious  
•       •       •

73 clicks; posted to Main » on 11 Oct 2022 at 8:35 AM (8 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



11 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Truly terrifying...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Does this mean there won't be a Free Candy van this year?

You assholes ruin everything!

tse3.mm.bing.netView Full Size
 
Driedsponge [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Really?  Damn.  Are the MJ gummies still on the table? What about the LSD infused candy bars?

I was looking forward to the "inspection" this year.  Guess I'll just have to settle for confiscating all the good chocolate like every other year.
 
pueblonative [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Driedsponge: Really?  Damn.  Are the MJ gummies still on the table? What about the LSD infused candy bars?

I was looking forward to the "inspection" this year.  Guess I'll just have to settle for confiscating all the good chocolate like every other year.


I just tell the kiddies it's a Halloween tariff. Candy wars are fun and easy to win.
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
My farkin maga neighbor (we are friendly because he likes my dog and gives him treats, which my dog likes, but does not let him pet) said he wasn't gonna do candy because fentanyl. So of course, I had to explain all this to him. And he listens sometimes (I got him to get vaccinated)  and he seemed to listen this time. He complained about why the news would stoke fear. I'd haven't told him to turn off off fox news yet.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

question_dj: he wasn't gonna do candy because fentanyl.


Was he afraid he himself was going to be giving out fentanyl? It seems easy to avoid.
 
Hallows_Eve
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

pueblonative: Driedsponge: Really?  Damn.  Are the MJ gummies still on the table? What about the LSD infused candy bars?

I was looking forward to the "inspection" this year.  Guess I'll just have to settle for confiscating all the good chocolate like every other year.

I just tell the kiddies it's a Halloween tariff. Candy wars are fun and easy to win.


When my kids were younger I told them they were contractually the Reese's as payment for gas money used unless they wanted to walk everywhere (in the northeast some Halloweens have winter coats involved.)
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
If someone could point out the house giving away pot gummies, I would appreciate that.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
The Halloween "experts" come out of the woodwork every year, and it's truly scary.
 
Cubansaltyballs [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I was thinking as a joke to put out a bowl that said free rainbow fentanyl but realized it might attract actual cops to bother me. I have a habit of mouthing off to douchebags on a power trip who suck at their job.
 
DuneClimber
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Yeah, I WISH.
 
Displayed 11 of 11 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.