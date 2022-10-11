 Skip to content
(Slate)   The fate of the modern internet now rests in the hands of SCOTUS. Welp, we're boned   (slate.com) divider line
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
SCOTUS can't do jack about the internet. They might destroy the US internet industry at some point, but I assure you the Free nations of the world will pick up the slack.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If S230 goes away, will it be minutes or seconds before the comments are turned off here
 
Driedsponge [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm not so sure killing the suggestion algorithms is a bad thing.

A forum shows everyone everything, and moderators just take down the items that don't conform to the ToC.

A search engine algorithm requires the user to input a search term to define the scope of what they want.

Currator algorithms go so far beyond each of these, that it can (and probably should) be considered a publisher at that point.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just ignoring an illegitimate Court is coming. The theocratic corrupt tribunal has already shown ethics and the Constitution mean nothing to  6 members.
 
asciibaron
‘’ 1 hour ago  
it would be tragic if anonymous internet users could no longer shut down discussions by calling people Hitler or Nazis or racist without proof.  sites like Fark would collapse.
 
AurizenDarkstar
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gubbo: If S230 goes away, will it be minutes or seconds before the comments are turned off here


Also, any site that relies on comments will go bankrupt immediately after it was struck down.

Or, those same sites charge a premium for being a member.

Either way, I stop visiting any of them.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We'll all be back using 300 baud modems within a year.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hmm. Does SCOTUS destroy Facebook and Twitter, the primary tools to getting that majority onto SCOTUS?

Hmm.
 
macadamnut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Handmaids for some, porn for the rest.

pheelix
‘’ 1 hour ago  
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bighairyguy: We'll all be back using 300 baud modems within a year.


Be sure to use XModem with CRC off when you download something.  It should be okay as long as no one picks up the phone.
 
TofuTheAlmighty [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In 1995 [...] A lot of people, including lawmakers, thought the internet was a terrifying place full of weirdos and pornography.

I mean, they're not wrong.
 
Fissile
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So when a MAGA type posts something like "COVID IS FAKE!", the poster will get arrested, right? Right?
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In 1995, Congress rewrote the telecommunications law...The older, less tech-savvy Senate attached the Communications Decency Act to their version of the telecom bill.

Uh huh.  Today's Senate is a veritable paragon of technology acumen.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not sure sure of all the ramifications, but revoking Section 230 WOULD leave to an almost immediate shutdown of hate sites like 8chan, Stormfront, and Kiwi Farms. The last time DC was thinking about yeeting S-230, Joshua Moon posted a screed that you could  sense the absolute terror he was feeling about finally being held accountable.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

macadamnut: Handmaids for some, porn for the rest.

[Fark user image image 850x478]


*Turn off autoplay full volume ads?*
Yes
*turning off autoplay full volume ads incures penalty. $500 will be send to the Re-elect Donald Trump, or just whatever he feels like spending it on fund*
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 1 hour ago  
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 1 hour ago  

koder: SCOTUS can't do jack about the internet. They might destroy the US internet industry at some point, but I assure you the Free nations of the world will pick up the slack.


Narrator: "There were no free nations to pick up the slack."
 
FIFTEEN BOXES
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I dunno.

On one hand, I understand how services like social media have a right to edit content.  Much like the editor of a newspaper decides what content their paper would print.  You don't have the right to have your voice be heard.  You just have the right to say what you think and if you're going to use my vehicle to express your viewpoint, I can edit or moderate that viewpoint.

That being said, I think if you take on the editing of your vehicle for speech, you become responsible for what comes out of it.

You can't claim to have the right to edit based on content, and then not take responsibility for whatever it is your platform promotes.  It kinda seems like having it both ways.

This is my Lionel Hutz law interpretation of things, having degrees from the correspondence school of Law at University of Monrovia and Marydel city community college.
 
indy_kid
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Driedsponge: I'm not so sure killing the suggestion algorithms is a bad thing.

A forum shows everyone everything, and moderators just take down the items that don't conform to the ToC.

A search engine algorithm requires the user to input a search term to define the scope of what they want.

Currator algorithms go so far beyond each of these, that it can (and probably should) be considered a publisher at that point.


I would agree with those statements.  Such algorithms are suggestive and predictive (based on previous user behavior).  The company sets the parameters of these algorithms, and so should be liable for the content provided by such algorithms.

Such a ruling will be hell for the folks selling ad space, but it merely forces them to do what sellers of ad space have done since the start of commercial radio and TV:  designate the specific times when an ad "airs".  If the sales contract says the ad for your funeral home will appear to every 100th page viewer, you (as the funeral home owner) hope it connects with those needing a funeral home.  It's pure chance.

It's not chance if someone searches for cremation services, and your ad gets pushed to them on every page that has ad space.

It will force ad agencies to step up their game to produce memorable ads.  As is stands now with pushed ads, the ad agency knows their work will be seen not matter how good or memorable it is.  Good for the ad agency, not so good for the company who wants people to remember their product long after the ad airs.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 1 hour ago  

asciibaron: it would be tragic if anonymous internet users could no longer shut down discussions by calling people Hitler or Nazis or racist without proof.  sites like Fark would collapse.


Sounds like youre mad you get called a Nazi when you say Nazi stuff.

If you want that to stop, stop saying Nazi stuff.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I feel left out that no one gave me any cool Nazi nicknames :(
 
BMFPitt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Section 230 is one of those rare things that lots of people of all political stripes agree to be similarly wrong about.

They all imagine wildly different outcomes of "fixing" it, of course.
 
indy_kid
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AAAAGGGGHHHH: koder: SCOTUS can't do jack about the internet. They might destroy the US internet industry at some point, but I assure you the Free nations of the world will pick up the slack.

Narrator: "There were no free nations to pick up the slack."


Switzerland had no qualms over taking Nazi gold.  I doubt there is NOT a country who has no qualms hosting 4chan/8chan is if means a steady income stream.
 
NeoCortex42
‘’ 1 hour ago  

koder: SCOTUS can't do jack about the internet. They might destroy the US internet industry at some point, but I assure you the Free nations of the world will pick up the slack.


I'm sure people in China are content that the rest of the Free nations picked up the slack.
 
cfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AAAAGGGGHHHH: Not sure sure of all the ramifications, but revoking Section 230 WOULD leave to an almost immediate shutdown of hate sites like 8chan, Stormfront, and Kiwi Farms. The last time DC was thinking about yeeting S-230, Joshua Moon posted a screed that you could  sense the absolute terror he was feeling about finally being held accountable.


Those shiatty sites are hosted in other countries because US providers booted them.

More likely SCOTUS rules the providers violated their free speech because they're "conservative"
 
aungen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

macadamnut: Handmaids for some, porn for the rest.

Why not both?


Why not both?
 
Wine Sipping Elitist [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Forget comments, how about changing the computer crime law where sharing a password gets you more prison time than murder?

Federal sentencing guidelines recommend a prison sentence of up to 20 years for those convicted of cyber crime offenses. If the offense results in the death of another person, then a defendant convicted of the crime could be sentenced to life in prison. This is irrespective of the type of cyber crime.
 
BMFPitt
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

AAAAGGGGHHHH: Not sure sure of all the ramifications, but revoking Section 230 WOULD leave to an almost immediate shutdown of hate sites like 8chan, Stormfront, and Kiwi Farms. The last time DC was thinking about yeeting S-230, Joshua Moon posted a screed that you could  sense the absolute terror he was feeling about finally being held accountable.


So would a cosmic ray burst.
 
BMFPitt
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: I feel left out that no one gave me any cool Nazi nicknames :(


Whatever, NurembergBarGuy.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
It's so cool that 9 unelected people, who have no checks on them and are there for life, get to decide what happens to everyone else. Almost as if American isn't a democracy at all.
 
morg
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

asciibaron: it would be tragic if anonymous internet users could no longer shut down discussions by calling people Hitler or Nazis or racist without proof.  sites like Fark would collapse.


What's the matter snowflake?
Tired of getting called on your incessant BS?
Poor baby.
Want a binky?
 
dbeshear [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
FTFA: In 1995, Congress rewrote the telecommunications law for the first time in 60 years. A lot of people, including lawmakers, thought the internet was a terrifying place full of weirdos and pornography.

Still is.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

fiddlehead: asciibaron: it would be tragic if anonymous internet users could no longer shut down discussions by calling people Hitler or Nazis or racist without proof.  sites like Fark would collapse.

Hmm.

Too funny.
Here's mine


Too funny.
Here's mine

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
macadamnut
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: LOL
[Fark user image 850x132]


fiddlehead: asciibaron: it would be tragic if anonymous internet users could no longer shut down discussions by calling people Hitler or Nazis or racist without proof.  sites like Fark would collapse.

Hmm.

[Fark user image 850x123]


Fark user imageView Full Size


Hmmm indeed.

Fark user image

Ruh-roh!


And the final outrage:

Fark user image
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

asciibaron: Prank Call of Cthulhu: LOL
[Fark user image 850x132]

what ever would you do without proof of your bullshiat accusations?


So you are concerned about the hypothetical situation in which he lacks evidence that you are a nazi sympathizer and bootlicker??!?!?!

You are very smart.
 
asciibaron
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

fiddlehead: asciibaron: it would be tragic if anonymous internet users could no longer shut down discussions by calling people Hitler or Nazis or racist without proof.  sites like Fark would collapse.

Hmm.

[Fark user image 850x123]


Teddy Brosevelt: asciibaron: it would be tragic if anonymous internet users could no longer shut down discussions by calling people Hitler or Nazis or racist without proof.  sites like Fark would collapse.

Sounds like youre mad you get called a Nazi when you say Nazi stuff.

If you want that to stop, stop saying Nazi stuff.


standing up for the right to free speech is not Nazi stuff..  grow up.
 
Caelistis
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

dbeshear: FTFA: In 1995, Congress rewrote the telecommunications law for the first time in 60 years. A lot of people, including lawmakers, thought the internet was a terrifying place full of weirdos and pornography.

Still is.


Always will be.

[Gestures vaguely at Fark]
 
aungen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

asciibaron: Prank Call of Cthulhu: LOL
[Fark user image 850x132]

what ever would you do without proof of your bullshiat accusations?


This guy is just writing songs about his personal life experiences.  Like Taylor swift writes about boyfriend problems.

SURE at some point if everyone around you seems to be a Nazi, maybe you need to check and see if you're actually the Nazi.

But usually you do Nat si that one coming.  Like Taylor Swift.  But her boyfriends knew.  Her boyfriends knew ...
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
macadamnut:

And the final outrage:

[Fark user image 850x62]

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
asciibaron
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: asciibaron: it would be tragic if anonymous internet users could no longer shut down discussions by calling people Hitler or Nazis or racist without proof.  sites like Fark would collapse.

What's the matter snowflake?
Tired of getting called on your incessant BS?
Poor baby.
Want a binky?


there is a reason i posted my comment, i knew it would bring these comments.  you hate facts that don't conform to your prejudices.  you are a small minded person.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

asciibaron: fiddlehead: asciibaron: it would be tragic if anonymous internet users could no longer shut down discussions by calling people Hitler or Nazis or racist without proof.  sites like Fark would collapse.

Hmm.

[Fark user image 850x123]

Teddy Brosevelt: asciibaron: it would be tragic if anonymous internet users could no longer shut down discussions by calling people Hitler or Nazis or racist without proof.  sites like Fark would collapse.

Sounds like youre mad you get called a Nazi when you say Nazi stuff.

If you want that to stop, stop saying Nazi stuff.

standing up for the right to free speech is not Nazi stuff..  grow up.


Fine, here's freeze peach 101 for the slow kid. 

imgs.xkcd.comView Full Size
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

asciibaron: SpectroBoy: asciibaron: it would be tragic if anonymous internet users could no longer shut down discussions by calling people Hitler or Nazis or racist without proof.  sites like Fark would collapse.

What's the matter snowflake?
Tired of getting called on your incessant BS?
Poor baby.
Want a binky?

there is a reason i posted my comment, i knew it would bring these comments.  you hate facts that don't conform to your prejudices.  you are a small minded person.


So  "Joke's on you, I'm not pretending" ??
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

macadamnut: Prank Call of Cthulhu: LOL
[Fark user image 850x132]

fiddlehead: asciibaron: it would be tragic if anonymous internet users could no longer shut down discussions by calling people Hitler or Nazis or racist without proof.  sites like Fark would collapse.

Hmm.

[Fark user image 850x123]

[Fark user image image 779x112]

Hmmm indeed.

[Fark user image image 781x66]

Ruh-roh!


And the final outrage:

[Fark user image image 850x62]


What's wrong with Garrett Morris?
 
cfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: LOL
[Fark user image image 850x132]


Now I'm disappointed the farkie I have for them isn't as creative
 
asciibaron
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: asciibaron: Prank Call of Cthulhu: LOL
[Fark user image 850x132]

what ever would you do without proof of your bullshiat accusations?

So you are concerned about the hypothetical situation in which he lacks evidence that you are a nazi sympathizer and bootlicker??!?!?!

You are very smart.


everyone you disagree with is Hitler.  but you want to shove people in ovens.
 
asciibaron
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: asciibaron: fiddlehead: asciibaron: it would be tragic if anonymous internet users could no longer shut down discussions by calling people Hitler or Nazis or racist without proof.  sites like Fark would collapse.

Hmm.

[Fark user image 850x123]

Teddy Brosevelt: asciibaron: it would be tragic if anonymous internet users could no longer shut down discussions by calling people Hitler or Nazis or racist without proof.  sites like Fark would collapse.

Sounds like youre mad you get called a Nazi when you say Nazi stuff.

If you want that to stop, stop saying Nazi stuff.

standing up for the right to free speech is not Nazi stuff..  grow up.

Fine, here's freeze peach 101 for the slow kid. 

[imgs.xkcd.com image 566x577]


the Fark keyboard warriors are so brave.
 
MrSplifferton
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
It sounded like the issue was more about targeted advertisement content instead of comments.  I kind of agree that a company should not be using algorithms to show their users certain kind of content (no porn, drugs for kids under 18/21, for example).  At that point the company is promoting material, so they absolutely should know what they are promoting.
 
